MA
Oct 17, 2018
You learn a lot of stuff that no one else teaches you. You definitely get out of this course armed with another experience and a good amount of knowledge about sales and the whole process of selling.
LU
Apr 28, 2020
Everyone I mean everyone should take this course, whether you are a salesperson or not. It's worth the time and resources invested. such an expository course that gives an insight on how sell (
By Michael A•
Apr 30, 2019
E
By Alberto C•
Jun 20, 2020
I was looking for a Sales course, this is not my first experience with Coursera. I got some certificates in 2016, to be honest with you I cannot say to be fully satisfied, I decided to give up. After four years, I had a look to some online Sales courses and at the end I decided to enroll to this one by watching a Craig's video. He is the Professor for whole course and the full Specialization, he is magnetic, he allowed me to understand concepts that I was unable to learn by reading books. I want to share my life experience of yesterday, having a drink with a friend of mine, we were at open air and we had a talking to a person close to us. This person introduced himself as a Biotechnologies Professor with experiences spent to international universities, he was just a bit proud of himself. He started talking about history, mainly with my friend and he started complaining with him. I said to me: this is my fish! I just started with a couple of impact questions, only with these I have been able to catch his attention, he turned his face and his whole body towards me. What about the rest? I had an experience like have a remote control in my hands, this is powerful! This is a message for Craig: here you have my personal standing ovation for you!!!
I'll be happy to receive your feedback. Alberto :)
By Carlos S•
Feb 18, 2020
This course is a very good wrap up for the concepts learned in the rest of the specialization. I think the whole specialization is very valuable for people like me, with little or no prior experience in Sales.
I will be applying what I learned and I am sure that I will eventually become a much better salesperson, whether I am in Sales or not.
By Charis C•
May 29, 2020
This course is wrapping up all the acquired knowledge of the previous Specialisation courses. I wouldn't suggest that you do it stand-alone.
As the last course of the Specialisation, I highly recommend it, it helped me to put together all the tools and complete my sales Toolkit.
Many thanks to Craig Wortmann, a really outstanding instructor!
By Edwin D S d L•
Dec 31, 2020
This course is the perfect wrap-up for the Art of Sales Specialization. It provides complementary tools to keep fine-tuning and perfecting your own Sales Toolkit, and also guides you as to how you can keep improving and growing the skills and disciplines covered throughout the rest of the courses.
By Bernard D V•
Mar 27, 2020
A nice way to end this great specialisation. You will have a recap of all of the worksheet and reflect on your 'sales journey'. An great way to end this excellent specialisation about the art of sales
By Magdalena A•
Oct 17, 2018
You learn a lot of stuff that no one else teaches you. You definitely get out of this course armed with another experience and a good amount of knowledge about sales and the whole process of selling.
By Linda U•
Apr 29, 2020
Everyone I mean everyone should take this course, whether you are a salesperson or not. It's worth the time and resources invested. such an expository course that gives an insight on how sell (
By Nisarg T•
Dec 30, 2021
Amazing course which helped me organize all my learnings from my past courses and consolidate my knowledge for future sales situations.
By Renan C L•
Apr 15, 2021
This Specialization is really Amazing!! Pr. Craig brings powerful teachings, tools and experience! I'll never be the same after that!!
By Ahmed A S•
Nov 13, 2018
Great course and highly recommend to complete the whole specialization
Thank you Craig for being a mentor, adviser, instructor & helper
By Mohammad R•
Jun 11, 2021
Honestly. I am a different person after this course. Will recommend to all the students focusing career in sales.
By Joe G•
Apr 24, 2020
Very fun and informative, even if you do not have a sales background. Thank you for offering a free trial!
By Violetta B•
Feb 1, 2021
Great course! I definitely suggested to everyone that would like to develop their skills on sales!
By Joyce E M•
Apr 11, 2020
This course is great and there is a lot to learn that you can use in your sales career.
By Jorge V•
Oct 30, 2018
Very interesting tools. Definitely very useful in real life business situations
By Kehinde D•
May 10, 2020
I had an insightful learning session with this course.
By Damien C•
Apr 5, 2020
I would love to give 7 or 8 stars if I could!
By Júlia S S•
Apr 13, 2020
Very useful to finish the specialization.
By nicolas s•
Mar 23, 2020
great course! Above the expectations
By Adarsh P•
Mar 26, 2020
good course for marketing people.
By Henry G•
Jun 28, 2020
Compact, Doable and Precise
By Awes Z•
May 29, 2020
Great course, very awesome!
By Quinten E•
Jun 20, 2020
Awesome Course!
By Sean R P I•
Jul 3, 2021
Great course!