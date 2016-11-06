About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to the course

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 7 readings
3 hours to complete

Bones to Biography & Demography

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 78 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Bones to Biography & Demography: Lesson Choices

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Bones to Disease and Trauma

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 62 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Bones to Disease and Trauma: Lesson Choices

2 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Bones to Diet

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Bones to Diet: Lesson Choices

2 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Bones to Activity

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Bones to Activity: Lesson Choices

2 hours to complete

