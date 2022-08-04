Chevron Left
Urban Climate Governance Towards 1.5 Degrees

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Urban Climate Governance Towards 1.5 Degrees by Lund University

Welcome to this course where you will explore how cities can and are addressing the climate crisis. In this course we will explore the science behind the 1.5°C goal, as well as useful local governance and technical tools to help cities align to it. This course will highlight the importance of renewable energy together with energy efficiency considerations. We will also look at the importance of cities’ physical layout and its relationship to energy systems, in particular, the role of integrated urban planning and transport planning to support more sustainable energy solutions. Throughout this course, learners will be introduced to city climate solutions, matched by successful city case studies. This course is primarily aimed at undergraduate and graduate students as well as practitioners in the public and private domains....
