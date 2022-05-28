The Capstone is the culminating project in the US Federal Tax Specialization. You will have the opportunity to combine the concepts and techniques obtained through all the courses in this specialization (Federal Taxation I: Individuals, Employees and Sole Proprietors, Federal Taxation II: Property Transactions of Business Owners and Shareholders, Taxation of Business Entities I: Corporations, and Taxation of Business Entities II: Pass-Through Entities) and apply them to a real world tax project. The Capstone project will be 3 weeks long. You must take the Capstone project class after taking all the other courses in this Specialization.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Capstone Overview & Income, Deductions & Donuts
In this module, you will become familiar with the course, your instructor and your classmates, and our learning environment. This orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required to navigate and be successful in this course.
Module 2 Changes in Tax Law
In this module, you will learn about the major tax legislation, commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was passed by Congress and was signed by the President at the end of 2017. You will also reflect on and analyze how these rule changes will affect the tax situation of the family in our course project.
Module 3 Bake to the Future
In this module, you will consider the future business needs of our project’s taxpayers. Specifically, you should be able to discuss the costs and benefits associated with various choice of entity options.
About the U.S. Federal Taxation Specialization
This Specialization introduces the U.S. federal tax system via conceptual and applied material. Learners will be able to apply basic principles to settings involving individuals, corporations, and other business entities, complete key components of major, individual U.S. federal tax returns, and identify tax-related strategies and implications of structuring transactions and organizations.
