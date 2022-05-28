About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
U.S. Federal Taxation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Capstone Overview & Income, Deductions & Donuts

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2 Changes in Tax Law

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3 Bake to the Future

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the U.S. Federal Taxation Specialization

U.S. Federal Taxation

