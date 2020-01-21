Chevron Left
Back to U.S. Federal Taxation Capstone

Learner Reviews & Feedback for U.S. Federal Taxation Capstone by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.8
stars
26 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

The Capstone is the culminating project in the US Federal Tax Specialization. You will have the opportunity to combine the concepts and techniques obtained through all the courses in this specialization (Federal Taxation I: Individuals, Employees and Sole Proprietors, Federal Taxation II: Property Transactions of Business Owners and Shareholders, Taxation of Business Entities I: Corporations, and Taxation of Business Entities II: Pass-Through Entities) and apply them to a real world tax project. The Capstone project will be 3 weeks long. You must take the Capstone project class after taking all the other courses in this Specialization....
Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for U.S. Federal Taxation Capstone

By Nikhil V

Jan 21, 2020

This course is designed in such a way that it covers all important topics with very insightful supplemental materials. I have got the idea how taxation in the united states is operating.

Thank you Coursera and GIES College for this wonderful course.

By Genario J S

Sep 20, 2018

The course and the instructors are excellent. Thanks for everything.

By Guilherme C

Jan 24, 2020

I really liked all the content of the 5 courses.

The last exercise we did in the Capstone was great and helped me to go back and revisit several learning topics and solidify what I`ve learned.

However, why just 1 exercise? and why not a full complete tax calculation?

I suggest (and would love to take) an extra module for advanced practice, with at least 5 (ideally 10) hypothetical cases like Bobby, to use the different rules and perhaps all the content.

Just my 2 cents, overall highly recommend the course but wish that the course objective was expanded to provide more practical exercises in a separate "training" module

Regards

By Zhi L

May 2, 2022

I think the course content itself is fine. But there is really no instructor or administor to monitor this course. Your peer review assignment will never be reviewed because there are no one else taking this course. You will wait forever for it to be reviewed and you have nowhere to ask help for.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder