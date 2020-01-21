By Nikhil V•
Jan 21, 2020
This course is designed in such a way that it covers all important topics with very insightful supplemental materials. I have got the idea how taxation in the united states is operating.
Thank you Coursera and GIES College for this wonderful course.
By Genario J S•
Sep 20, 2018
The course and the instructors are excellent. Thanks for everything.
By Guilherme C•
Jan 24, 2020
I really liked all the content of the 5 courses.
The last exercise we did in the Capstone was great and helped me to go back and revisit several learning topics and solidify what I`ve learned.
However, why just 1 exercise? and why not a full complete tax calculation?
I suggest (and would love to take) an extra module for advanced practice, with at least 5 (ideally 10) hypothetical cases like Bobby, to use the different rules and perhaps all the content.
Just my 2 cents, overall highly recommend the course but wish that the course objective was expanded to provide more practical exercises in a separate "training" module
Regards
By Zhi L•
May 2, 2022
I think the course content itself is fine. But there is really no instructor or administor to monitor this course. Your peer review assignment will never be reviewed because there are no one else taking this course. You will wait forever for it to be reviewed and you have nowhere to ask help for.