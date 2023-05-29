Learner Reviews & Feedback for Using AR Foundation in Unity by Meta
About the Course
This course further introduces you to the Unity AR development tool, including the AR Foundation API. You will learn about using AR Foundation to develop an AR game for the entertainment world.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
- Set up the AR environment for Unity.
- Describe AR Foundation and what it does.
- Identify optimization best practices.
- Implement marker detection.
- Define the game’s architecture.
- Integrate 3D objects to embed in the game.
- Write scripts in C# to create mechanics that govern the game’s dynamics.
To be successful in this course, experience with object oriented programming and basic web development is needed. (JavaScript is a plus but not required.) We recommend completing the previous courses in the program so you can build on the knowledge and skills from those courses here....