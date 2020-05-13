Chevron Left
Back to Coding for Designers, Managers, & Entrepreneurs III

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Coding for Designers, Managers, & Entrepreneurs III by University of Virginia

About the Course

Do you want to experience what it is to go from idea to code? If so, this is the place for you! This is the third course in the Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization. If you’re a hands-on collaborator with developers, this course is specifically designed for you. In this course, we’re going to focus on creating application logic (controllers) with Javascript, including interfaces to external API's and resources you can leverage to do a lot quickly. Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs III and its specialization will help you build a creative confidence and competence that will make you an even better collaborator on digital projects. This course was developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and is taught by top-ranked faculty....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Coding for Designers, Managers, & Entrepreneurs III

By Akash D

May 13, 2020

Being from non tech baground, I used to be confused while understanding how tech products work. This course has helped me in getting the initial push to learn how software products work. Most of the courses I have completed on coursera have been very easy but this course was challenging and I have thoroughly enjoyed the journey from idea to code.

My advice to people who are starting this course : Try to understand each line of code instructor provides and then make an attempt to submit the assignment on your own without any help from the already written code. Don't get discouraged if you are not getting the right functionality. Improvement in the quality of google search is the most important skill you will learn if you do the assignment honestly.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder