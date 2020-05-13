By Akash D•
May 13, 2020
Being from non tech baground, I used to be confused while understanding how tech products work. This course has helped me in getting the initial push to learn how software products work. Most of the courses I have completed on coursera have been very easy but this course was challenging and I have thoroughly enjoyed the journey from idea to code.
My advice to people who are starting this course : Try to understand each line of code instructor provides and then make an attempt to submit the assignment on your own without any help from the already written code. Don't get discouraged if you are not getting the right functionality. Improvement in the quality of google search is the most important skill you will learn if you do the assignment honestly.