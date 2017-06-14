About this Course

Course 7 of 7 in the
Value Chain Management Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1: Capstone Overview and Business Case Introduction

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 2: Building an Organizational Activity System Map

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 3: Assessment of Value Chain Activities

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 4: Understanding Business Performance and Fine-Tuning the Value Chain

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

