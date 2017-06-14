The capstone for the Value Chain Management specialization will provide a learning experience that examines how the various segments of a business integrate to create a value chain. The capstone involves an in-depth analysis of an actual business situation. The final deliverable consists of a plan based on a comprehensive analysis of how accounting, marketing, and operations work together to create a value chain. The plan will propose how value creation in organizations and supply chains can be enhanced using the concepts and frameworks learned in the three courses.
Module 1: Capstone Overview and Business Case Introduction
In this module, you will become familiar with the challenges facing World Cloud Sensor Computing, Inc. (WCSC) as its competitive environment changes. You will call upon the ideas, techniques, and frameworks that you have learned during the completion of the previous courses within this specialization to complete assignments.
Module 2: Building an Organizational Activity System Map
In this module, you will build on and apply the skills and tools from the previous courses to construct an activity map. This activity map will identify the core elements of WCSC’s value proposition and the key activities that delivers this value.
Module 3: Assessment of Value Chain Activities
In this module, you will analyze the value chain activities identified in Module 2. You will address questions such as: Which of these activities are the key cost drivers? What will impact the total costs? How can these activities be reenvisioned to reduce cost and create better coherence among activities? Which of these activities are key value drivers?
Module 4: Understanding Business Performance and Fine-Tuning the Value Chain
In this module, you will analyze how each activity contributes to the performance and profitability of the organization. You will be making decisions on what products and services should be marketed and how (in-house, outsourced, etc.). You will develop a decision model and use this model to make recommendations regarding WCSC’s product portfolio.
About the Value Chain Management Specialization
The purpose of organizations is to produce and deliver goods and services of value to customers while generating a surplus for owners. Value chain management focuses on understanding what different customers value, measuring inputs and outputs to assess value, and generating higher value for customers and surpluses for organizations.
