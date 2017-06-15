Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Value Chain Management Capstone by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.7
stars
22 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

The capstone for the Value Chain Management specialization will provide a learning experience that examines how the various segments of a business integrate to create a value chain. The capstone involves an in-depth analysis of an actual business situation. The final deliverable consists of a plan based on a comprehensive analysis of how accounting, marketing, and operations work together to create a value chain. The plan will propose how value creation in organizations and supply chains can be enhanced using the concepts and frameworks learned in the three courses. This course is part of the iMBA offered by the University of Illinois, a flexible, fully-accredited online MBA at an incredibly competitive price. For more information, please see the Resource page in this course and onlinemba.illinois.edu....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Value Chain Management Capstone

By Charlotta S R

Jun 15, 2017

Great course, materials and video of high quality!

By B. L

Oct 22, 2020

great course

By Prashant R

Mar 4, 2020

Good

By Na C

Aug 30, 2020

Overall of the course is great. Still, some lecture video is too short and should given more explanation like examples and calculation details.

By Sean R P I

Apr 20, 2022

Great Course!

