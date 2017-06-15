Learner Reviews & Feedback for Value Chain Management Capstone by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
4.7
stars
22 ratings
•
5 reviews
About the Course
The capstone for the Value Chain Management specialization will provide a learning experience that examines how the various segments of a business integrate to create a value chain. The capstone involves an in-depth analysis of an actual business situation. The final deliverable consists of a plan based on a comprehensive analysis of how accounting, marketing, and operations work together to create a value chain. The plan will propose how value creation in organizations and supply chains can be enhanced using the concepts and frameworks learned in the three courses.
This course is part of the iMBA offered by the University of Illinois, a flexible, fully-accredited online MBA at an incredibly competitive price. For more information, please see the Resource page in this course and onlinemba.illinois.edu....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Value Chain Management Capstone
By Charlotta S R
•
Jun 15, 2017
Great course, materials and video of high quality!
By B. L
•
Oct 22, 2020
great course
By Prashant R
•
Mar 4, 2020
Good
By Na C
•
Aug 30, 2020
Overall of the course is great. Still, some lecture video is too short and should given more explanation like examples and calculation details.