US Social Services: Where did they come from? by Columbia University

4.9
stars
47 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

The course probes the formation of social policy in the United States from its very first cultural and religious roots. Starting with the transition from hunter-gatherer groups to agrarian villages, the course will examine the passage of the Poor Laws that shaped social policy through the colonial period until the beginnings of the 20th century, when the challenge of making the industrial city livable gave rise to the development of the welfare state. As part of this transformation, the provider of social welfare shifted from the local community to the state to the federal government. The course ends with an exploration of the debate regarding the role of government in the late 20th century: should it foster entitlements or self-sufficiency? This course addresses issues of power, oppression, and white supremacy. The course is part of a sequence in social policy that has an HONORS TRACK. This track will prepare the learner for masters-level work in policy, which involves reading the literature, writing concise summaries and probing critiques. Over the sequence the learner will develop a policy analysis that will create a foundation for professional policy analyst assignments....

By Quanchai K

Apr 22, 2021

It is an excellent course that helps me better understand general social welfare in the United States, which is very unique compared to that in other Western countries. The instructor can very well explain and discuss complex issues that allows me as a non-American citizen to follow the contents easily. Thank you very much for offering the wonderful course.

By Evaluation R

Dec 15, 2019

I have not taken a sociology Social Policy course in over 25 years and I so much appreciate the sensitivity, mindfulness, and intimacy with which Roberton and others have presented, This is a course that is not just appropriate for those entering the social work field, but a course that should be taken by EVRY American! THANKS AGAIN!

By Diane H

Dec 7, 2019

The content was presented in an interesting way that was easy to understand. Excellent course!

By Nina N P

Dec 18, 2019

Professor Robertson and his collaborators are fantastic lecturers

By David C m

Jun 10, 2021

ESTOY APRENDIENDO MUCHO , Y ES UNA FORMACIÓN EXCEPCIONAL.

By Paulo

Jun 10, 2019

Excellent course on the origins of the US welfare state.

By Michael L B J

Aug 17, 2020

Un excelente curso.

By Mona A A

Jun 2, 2021

GOOD

By Joy S

Jan 14, 2019

Very interesting class

