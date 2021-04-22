By Quanchai K•
Apr 22, 2021
It is an excellent course that helps me better understand general social welfare in the United States, which is very unique compared to that in other Western countries. The instructor can very well explain and discuss complex issues that allows me as a non-American citizen to follow the contents easily. Thank you very much for offering the wonderful course.
By Evaluation R•
Dec 15, 2019
I have not taken a sociology Social Policy course in over 25 years and I so much appreciate the sensitivity, mindfulness, and intimacy with which Roberton and others have presented, This is a course that is not just appropriate for those entering the social work field, but a course that should be taken by EVRY American! THANKS AGAIN!
By Diane H•
Dec 7, 2019
The content was presented in an interesting way that was easy to understand. Excellent course!
By Nina N P•
Dec 18, 2019
Professor Robertson and his collaborators are fantastic lecturers
By David C m•
Jun 10, 2021
ESTOY APRENDIENDO MUCHO , Y ES UNA FORMACIÓN EXCEPCIONAL.
By Paulo•
Jun 10, 2019
Excellent course on the origins of the US welfare state.
By Michael L B J•
Aug 17, 2020
Un excelente curso.
By Mona A A•
Jun 2, 2021
GOOD
By Joy S•
Jan 14, 2019
Very interesting class