IL
May 9, 2021
I learned a lot and very much enjoyed learning about the social policy. Thank you professor Robertson and all the speakers for their lessons taught throughout the course!
TA
Sep 26, 2019
"US Social Services Compared" - I am hoping this course will help me out with a clear concept of US Social Services Compared. Thanks COURSERA for the such online access.
By Sarah G•
Apr 11, 2020
The content is overall useful and is a good introduction to understanding the US welfare state. However, some of the quiz questions are unclear and occasionally do not reflect the content discussed in the course. Discussions are not very critical, I would have liked to have a greater centering of marginalised communities. The honours option seems a little excessively time-consuming.
By Sean L•
Jan 21, 2019
The quality of the content is good for an introductory course. The high amount of typos in the slides is distracting when you're trying to take notes.
By Joy S•
Jan 17, 2019
good info, instructor really quiet. had to use earphones
By Evaluation R•
Dec 11, 2019
Dr. Robertson developed a great course. I was a little put off by Garfinkel. A few slides need to be edited a little bit because the errors are distracting and may be confusing for ELL e.g. venerable instead of vulnerable ... I learned quite a lot even though I have over a decade of experience working in Health & Human Services. THANK YOU!!!
By Leah B•
Mar 22, 2019
very interesting and useful for my wider studies supporting my application to universities
By Hector O•
Jun 6, 2020
Excellent Course! Better than the one I took on-campus for my MSW at another institution.
By Maite S P•
Jul 22, 2020
The course was very informative, it definitely broaden my knowledge of Social Services in the US and other Countries. I would recommend my co-workers to take this course.
By Caroline R•
Nov 8, 2020
This course presented a good overview of the basics of the U.S. welfare state, but in many cases, arguments were not presented in a way for students to critically engage with the coursework. I wish that there was greater opportunity for critical engagement, because I found some of the beliefs presented to be biased yet present
By Mohammad O A•
Mar 28, 2021
This was a great course, content wise. The quizzes are very simple and do not require much critical thinking. The Honors Assignments, however, are rigorous and require in depth reading, preparation and writing.
There was a bit of delay in getting reviews for my assignments for this course. However, I was able to work things out with Coursera Help Desk and also Professor was kind enough to reply to my email. It worked out in the end and I got my Honors credit on the certificate!!
Content wise: the quality of the readings was top-notch, drawing from book chapters to journal papers to think tank reviews. I am so glad I took this course!
By Leslie W•
Jul 20, 2020
This course taught me so much about the United States social welfare state and how it compares to other Welfare States. I was excited to review each new course as I learned a wealth of information that will assist me in my upcoming policy classes at Columbia this fall. A truly valuable source of information that was delivered in a highly comprehensible fashion. Thank you for creating this course!
By Quanchai K•
Apr 22, 2021
It is an excellent course that helps me better understand general social welfare in the United States, which is very unique compared to that in other Western countries. The instructor can very well explain and discuss complex issues that allows me as a non-American citizen to follow the contents easily. Thank you very much for offering the wonderful course.
By Ila L•
May 10, 2021
By Tofail A•
Sep 27, 2019
By Eyasu M•
Aug 9, 2021
I am a Human service profesioanl and student . This course has taught so many important insights that I can apply to my job now and the future. Very good course!
By Diana M•
Jun 22, 2020
Excellent information and well presented. Love the honors section that provides an opportunity for further learning and feedback from peers.
By Mushtaq M G•
Oct 26, 2020
It is very true encouraging step to enhance educational skills and knowledge by doing this course.
By Syam S A•
Jan 9, 2020
Very informative. I am very new to Social Policy, so the grounding was very useful.
By Denise B•
Feb 12, 2021
Excellent content. Valuables knowledge about US social policy and welfare system.
By Ruben C•
Jun 29, 2019
Exceptional topics and Positive take-aways for our nations Welfare State
By Paulo•
Jun 15, 2019
Excellent course about the US welfare state in comparison with others.
By K L•
Dec 12, 2020
I have a greater understanding of the State Welfare system.
By Diane H•
Dec 12, 2019
Challenging class but also very informative!
By Loubna C•
Nov 11, 2021
very nice introduction to welfare state
By Robert B S M•
Jan 6, 2020
Good course... thanks.
By Michael L B J•
Aug 17, 2020
Un excelente curso.