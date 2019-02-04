RM
Jun 16, 2020
Course has been really insightful, made me aware with intricacies of setting up a business and what it takes to launch a startup..this will definitely help me in launching a business more carefully..
IR
Aug 19, 2017
Thanks for providing this exceptional material, which clarifies and inspires people to launch their dreams into realities. Never is easy, but having this lectures as a tools to achieve them is great.
By Mahesh Y•
Feb 4, 2019
I only wish I found this course earlier - I quit a seven-figure job, with my last designation being Joint Managing Director, within a Public Listed Company in Sri Lanka to start two businesses of my own - it would have made the planning over the last 3 months faster and more structured. I use it now to revalidate assumptions and planned strategies to pivot/amend my plans accordingly. The time spent on the programme pays back, perhaps 50-fold!
Really practical and sensible information taught with the objective of actually guiding an entrepreneur in setting up a new business. The fact that there is focus on both, traditional and IT businesses clearly demonstrates the value of the skills being taught through simple practical examples.
No component of this course has been made to appear more complicated than it is, hence bringing out the true value of the lecture team. I particularly love when they share their own examples clearly demonstrating how they are not masters of theory, but active practitioners, investors, leaders and still skillful teachers.
By Rishi M•
Jun 17, 2020
By Antonios E G•
Apr 4, 2020
As a roboticist, with no former experience in entrepreneurship, I found this course very informative. It provides a very solid and condensed description on the concept of a start-up.
By Neha S•
Jul 10, 2017
Very well structured course. it will be great if one could receive reading material or
recommendation on reading material/case studies/ books for further study
By Lauren A•
Apr 12, 2021
Very hard to follow some of the lectures because some of the lecturers mumble. A lot of the information conveyed was obvious and not thought-provoking.
Compared to other courses on entrepreneurship, I was disappointed with how little I learned.
The best part of the course are some of the interviews with entrepreneurs and venture capitalists.
By Vijay B•
Dec 17, 2020
The course was very well designed and my experience with the instructors was amazing. Professors Karl Ulrich, Ethan Mollick, Lori Rosenkopf and David Hsu were amazing. But I think Professor David Hsu can deliver his lectures much more effective so that we can involve in his lectures much more effectively like all other professors. He was also good but when compared with others he can be much more effective like them. Professor Karl was the best when it comes to Explaining Allocating equity amongst team members and also in Naming a company with his different interviews with some of the successful entrepreneurs helped me to learn a lot. Finally it is an excellent course for me.
By Chau Q H W (•
Jan 21, 2021
The course comes up with lean material and several factors that we almost skip or not even think well enough in the launching process, for example recruiting early members. Also I enjoy the brand name part of Week 4 a lot, which makes me go back and start to search for a more proper brand name from scratch. Technical consideration and networking sections are indeed helpful with several aspects to consider and reconsider. This is my second course in this Specialisation so I start to jump around and tend to go directly to section of interest, which seems to be no problem at all.
Thank you for your hard work, sharing and motivating!
By William H R•
May 30, 2016
Tons of value -- for free!!
I hope in future iterations of this course you could include more tangible tools we can use to help grow our business. These lectures included a few resources -- but more could definitely be introduced.
As a business owner myself, this course has shed some light on things I hadn't considered -- and offered a more academic approach to business. I hope in the future more "resources" could be included -- because I think many people considering starting their own business but don't realize how many excellent resources are available (and many times for free -- just take Coursera, for example!!)
By Yuxin C•
Feb 1, 2018
As a student in Fox school of Business, also located at Philadelphia. After this course, I just found I have even more jealous toward Quakers. Brilliant speeches, brilliant ideas, awesome content and useful skills. I learned pretty much through it. Hopefully, one day, I can be as a MBA student of Wharton, sit at Huntsman, to continue my study. As for now, knowledge for action. I would move a mountain to see if I may apply all these techniques toward life. Thank you, Coursera, for brought such a marvellous work to all of us who were not Quakers at Wharton. Thank you, thank you all.
By Byron D•
May 11, 2020
Whether you're just learning, reviewing or filling in the gaps of entrepreneurship, this is an outstanding investment in yourself. It's getting ideas flowing, better structuring approaches and applying best practices. I've been able to look back at why some companies have succeeded and others not done so well, and why. Well worth the time to become more a more capable addition to startup and growth company.
By Gustavo L V•
May 26, 2016
This course covered every detail that a startup entrepreneur must take into account when launching an enterprise: from the naming of the brand and the pitch approach to the legal aspects in intellectual property. I have found interesting and important information that will surely help me save time in future planning.
By Sameer N B•
May 22, 2020
Entrepreneurship is about managing uncertainty and turning things to make your venture successful. I think that happens if you (as an entrepreneur) know your strengths and weaknesses. This course has helped me to evaluate and discover me while learning about entrepreneurship. I am really enjoying this learning.
By Ori•
Dec 5, 2017
Great overview of the process of startup launch. I'd love to be able to learn more of the nitty gritty.
How to deal with the need to expose technology to potential partners' in attempt to create a value chain cooperation. The risk is always there but how would I decide what is the best timing to approach them?
By Amewusika D S•
Sep 5, 2019
Lots of really valuable information that I am not sure I would have gotten within my current network. I really like the notes tool and the quality of the learning experience. The course is very solid. The entrepreneurship track from Wharton is exceptional. Great value for money!
By Maxwell D•
Jan 1, 2019
Very realistic and down-to-earth discussions breaking down overwhelming challenges many businesses face. I especially appreciated the discussion regarding growing businesses that rely on two-sided markets, since the challenges surrounding the issue seem insurmountable at first.
By Elizabeth A•
Oct 18, 2017
The second installment of the Entrepreneurship Specialization was even better and more informative than the first. They really do give you tough questions to consider when starting your business and invaluable advice to help you succeed. So glad I took this course!
By Bernhard S•
May 6, 2016
It is a great course with great, new insights. The teachers are very passionate about this topic. They are sharing their own experiences with start-ups which makes this course so unique and special. This specialization is the best serious of courses I ever did!
By tahar h•
May 23, 2020
It's an amazing course, very helpful and extremely valuable, i didn't regret watching any second of it, i'm an MBA student in France and this has helped me ALOT, thank you so much, i will definitely continue to watch the other courses. i'm super grateful !
By PRADEEP S V•
Aug 1, 2017
It was a wonderful experience while undertaking the Entrepreneurship course of Wharton. Very informative and the Professors are highly lucid and straight forward in lecture delivery which makes learning experience easier and more assimilative. Thank you.
By Akili K•
Jun 1, 2021
Going through this course while working on a new venture provides a relevant and contextual point of view that you would not receive if you only use the course as a standalone. I look forward to completing the Wharton Online Specialization via Coursera!
By Fahad F•
Oct 25, 2016
Excellent course. Lots of practical case studies making the learning more interesting. I'd like to thank Coursera for facilitating this and more importantly the Course instructors from Penn university who I believe done a remarkable job.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Mina O•
Feb 1, 2020
Fantastic! Very informative and focused. This course has really helped me understand the start-up industry, what it takes to build your own start-up, and what I need to focus on as an entrepreneur. Great jump-off point!
By Dhinesh A D•
May 13, 2020
The course covers a wide range of topics on launching a startup, what are the do's and don'ts, the value of building a team, building a brand name, importance of choosing a mentor and the benefits of networking.
By Abel M•
Sep 2, 2020
It's a very informative course and covers a lot of aspects on how to get your start-up running and what mistakes one might encounter along the way and how to tackle them or devise a beforehand solution.