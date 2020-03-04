About this Course

45,275 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Unity XR: How to Build AR and VR Apps Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Unity XR: How to Build AR and VR Apps Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Unity

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up90%(1,177 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

All Aboard - How Google Cardboard Brought VR to the Masses

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

From Google Cardboard to Google Earth VR

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Get Ready, Get Set, Pokemon GO!

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

My Implants Don’t Distinguish Between Realities

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO XR: VR, AR, AND MR FOUNDATIONS

View all reviews

About the Unity XR: How to Build AR and VR Apps Specialization

Unity XR: How to Build AR and VR Apps

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder