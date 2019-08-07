NP
May 10, 2020
My Second Coursera course I've ever done and I was very impressed with the platform on which it was presented. My experience was a positive one and I will definitely continue to pursue other courses.
NA
Dec 16, 2018
This course is very impressive; it gets you into loving XR technologies and eager to learn more. It definitely leaves you awed and yearning to learn more.
By Random N•
Aug 7, 2019
The course is significantly outdated. Very boring. Assignments have ambiguous formulations; you can wait for verification for several months. Many unscrupulous students.
I do not advise you to enter the course or pay for it.
By Ruida Z•
Jun 6, 2019
Horribly designed peer-reviewed assignment. Unsubscribed.
By David O•
Jul 2, 2019
This course is so boring.
By iyush p•
May 14, 2020
Amazing course!!. Must recommend to a beginner. The concept of XR was beautifully explained and also a very good design of peer-graded assignments.
By Obakeng M•
Jun 28, 2019
Peer review system makes grading and fair assessment uncertain. Lack of hands on development which may be found in the remaining courses
By Arsineh B•
Feb 22, 2019
Very useful, for someone with AR VR knowledge, it feels in the empty gaps. I recommend the course for all the AR/VR lovers, like me, to take it.
By Mattia P•
Dec 7, 2021
The Course to be the introductory one, it is well structured starting the student to some of the technologies for the use of AR / VR. The only problem is that almost all the information dates back to 2018, considering that we are talking about a technology that evolves quickly, I had some difficulties in matching the tutorials of the course with what are the most recent software versions.
By Brian S•
Oct 5, 2020
The educational content is great. Perhaps the SDK files could be upgraded as the Unity packages also upgrade, because myself and other students (particularly using Apple products) were experiencing technical issues and did not receive expedient assistance.
By Lissa A•
Feb 11, 2021
Great content and concepts to get a foundational understanding; wish content itself was more up-to-date and wish there were more people taking this course this time around to provide serious feedback
By Jeffrey F•
Oct 23, 2020
I was late to discovered there's a same course in unity's website for free - I wish this had a different version or more compact information than the free version
By Jose P•
Sep 9, 2020
The course is very good, is focused on major issues which as developers we must learn and I think it is explained in a simple way although there are still doubts because it is only the first level, I hope to continue with the course and learn.
By Nand P•
May 11, 2020
By Меруерт Е•
Sep 10, 2021
В курсе в основном рассматриваются основные понятия и теоретические сведения из области XR/VR/AR. Предоставлены дополнительные ресурсы. Курс понравился, спасибо преподавателям.
By Nehal A•
Dec 17, 2018
By Gilberto A R P•
Aug 10, 2020
basic course of XR technologies. Great for beginners, but if you already have concepts of XR and unity, you can skip this course and start the next one.
By MUHAMMED R C•
Sep 23, 2020
Great Course. Got plenty of information. The best thing is peer graded Assignment. I never experienced it before.
By Emilio F V U•
Dec 6, 2018
Is a good introduction of this technology. Everyone who want to learn about XR need to study this course
By Байганова А•
Apr 8, 2022
A good course for novice users in this direction. Many thanks to the course teacher.
By Ahmed M A•
Jul 10, 2020
Thanks, this course will help me understand the course and learn at Unity.
By Sorush P•
May 3, 2022
Great course to begin and get familiar with terms of the AR/VR industry.
By Henrique P G d S•
May 18, 2020
Perfect for who is starting to research in AR, VR and MR!
By Samuel A O•
Dec 1, 2020
Its a great course to start knowinf the theory about XR
By Amir F S•
Aug 3, 2020
Updated learning material that is easily explained
By Víctor J R C•
Feb 18, 2019
Excelente curso para aquellos entusiastas del XR.
By Rahul K S•
Aug 2, 2019
The course is great an gives a good intro to XR.