Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to XR: VR, AR, and MR Foundations by Unity

4.2
stars
174 ratings
51 reviews

What is XR? It’s shorthand for a related set of new technologies that are changing the way we interact with the world and with each other: Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Mixed Reality. To understand XR, you need to understand the technologies that enable it. If you understand the available technologies, how they are used, and what their future holds, you’ll be well equipped to deal with XR as it rapidly evolves and converges. In this course, we will present an introduction to XR using a broadly chronological approach, focusing on how all of the underlying technologies came together at key moments in the history of XR to launch the concepts of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality into the mainstream consciousness. Throughout the course, we’ll give a brief description of each of the supporting technologies, some history about when it first came into use, limitations and future potential for improvement, and how it’s used for AR, VR, and MR. As you learn about the technology, you’ll also develop hands on experience in the field along two tracks. First, you will use Unity to build and run two simple XR applications on your own smartphone: a “VR Museum” app and a handheld Augmented Reality app. Second, you will brainstorm, define, visualize, and iterate your own original concept for an XR application, ending the course with a thorough and peer-reviewed XR Product Brief that you could use as the basis for future development. This is the first of three planned courses in Unity's XR Specialization, which include the Mobile VR App Development with Unity course as well as a future course focused on developing Augmented Reality (AR) applications with Unity....

NP

May 10, 2020

My Second Coursera course I've ever done and I was very impressed with the platform on which it was presented. My experience was a positive one and I will definitely continue to pursue other courses.

NA

Dec 16, 2018

This course is very impressive; it gets you into loving XR technologies and eager to learn more. It definitely leaves you awed and yearning to learn more.

By Random N

Aug 7, 2019

The course is significantly outdated. Very boring. Assignments have ambiguous formulations; you can wait for verification for several months. Many unscrupulous students.

I do not advise you to enter the course or pay for it.

By Ruida Z

Jun 6, 2019

Horribly designed peer-reviewed assignment. Unsubscribed.

By David O

Jul 2, 2019

This course is so boring.

By iyush p

May 14, 2020

Amazing course!!. Must recommend to a beginner. The concept of XR was beautifully explained and also a very good design of peer-graded assignments.

By Obakeng M

Jun 28, 2019

Peer review system makes grading and fair assessment uncertain. Lack of hands on development which may be found in the remaining courses

By Arsineh B

Feb 22, 2019

Very useful, for someone with AR VR knowledge, it feels in the empty gaps. I recommend the course for all the AR/VR lovers, like me, to take it.

By Mattia P

Dec 7, 2021

T​he Course to be the introductory one, it is well structured starting the student to some of the technologies for the use of AR / VR. The only problem is that almost all the information dates back to 2018, considering that we are talking about a technology that evolves quickly, I had some difficulties in matching the tutorials of the course with what are the most recent software versions.

By Brian S

Oct 5, 2020

The educational content is great. Perhaps the SDK files could be upgraded as the Unity packages also upgrade, because myself and other students (particularly using Apple products) were experiencing technical issues and did not receive expedient assistance.

By Lissa A

Feb 11, 2021

Great content and concepts to get a foundational understanding; wish content itself was more up-to-date and wish there were more people taking this course this time around to provide serious feedback

By Jeffrey F

Oct 23, 2020

I was late to discovered there's a same course in unity's website for free - I wish this had a different version or more compact information than the free version

By Jose P

Sep 9, 2020

The course is very good, is focused on major issues which as developers we must learn and I think it is explained in a simple way although there are still doubts because it is only the first level, I hope to continue with the course and learn.

By Меруерт Е

Sep 10, 2021

В курсе в основном рассматриваются основные понятия и теоретические сведения из области XR/VR/AR. Предоставлены дополнительные ресурсы. Курс понравился, спасибо преподавателям.

By Gilberto A R P

Aug 10, 2020

basic course of XR technologies. Great for beginners, but if you already have concepts of XR and unity, you can skip this course and start the next one.

By MUHAMMED R C

Sep 23, 2020

Great Course. Got plenty of information. The best thing is peer graded Assignment. I never experienced it before.

By Emilio F V U

Dec 6, 2018

Is a good introduction of this technology. Everyone who want to learn about XR need to study this course

By Байганова А

Apr 8, 2022

A good course for novice users in this direction. Many thanks to the course teacher.

By Ahmed M A

Jul 10, 2020

Thanks, this course will help me understand the course and learn at Unity.

By Sorush P

May 3, 2022

G​reat course to begin and get familiar with terms of the AR/VR industry.

By Henrique P G d S

May 18, 2020

Perfect for who is starting to research in AR, VR and MR!

By Samuel A O

Dec 1, 2020

Its a great course to start knowinf the theory about XR

By Amir F S

Aug 3, 2020

Updated learning material that is easily explained

By Víctor J R C

Feb 18, 2019

Excelente curso para aquellos entusiastas del XR.

By Rahul K S

Aug 2, 2019

The course is great an gives a good intro to XR.

