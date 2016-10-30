By Yotam L•
Oct 30, 2016
very broad perspective, up to date information, useful links and videos and good lecturers in general. Thank you for the insights and knowledge.
By Ana A•
Sep 27, 2017
I truly enjoyed taking this course. Viral pandemics never cease to amaze me. They rise in quiet and then they make a lot of noise. This course helped me to understand different areas of expertise in order to adequately fight epidemic of Zika. As a medical doctor I always tend to see the part of epidemiology, medicine and biology of the mosquito but since I finished my masters of public health I realized that there are many aspects that we have to consider when dealing with an outbreak.This course helped me to understand how difficult it can be to fight Zika outbreak but also showed me the best tools to use against Zika. It is interesting to notice how law is playing very important role in this fight against Zika. Different countries have different laws regarding terminating pregnancy when the fetus is damaged. As a woman I will never stop fighting for a women's rights, I am deeply sorrowed by the fact that in certain countries in our world women are deprived of those rights.
By Carolina V M S•
Mar 11, 2018
Un interesante y completísimo curso, que reunió a una gran cantidad de expertos y profesionales sobre el tema, lo cual, permitió dar una amplia mirada respecto al Virus Zika, además de conocer la realidad en la que se ha ido trabajando respecto a la historia natural de la enfermedad, que aún es materia de investigación.
Las exposiciones claras y concisas de todos los expositores, logró que además de entregar los conocimientos sobre el tema, crear conciencia sobre la enfermedad y una opinión crítica respecto a las políticas en salud que se han manejado actualmente y respecto a los desafíos que aún quedan por trabajar.
By Vanessa p•
Mar 7, 2017
This course is awesome. It introduce the Zika virus, epidemiology, genetics, and public health. Very diverse with the main actors which re working in the Zika outbreak! Strongly recommend. I watch the material to be informed with less bias and still having a strong scientific opinion, the articles and topics to discuss are a great asset to valid your concepts. I strongly recommend!
By Izabel O•
Dec 9, 2016
Great, clear, concise, explanations on everything. A collaborative effort with teams and specialists from all over the world sharing their contributions to this body of knowledge. Paticularly congratulate the effort to make this a well-ounded conversation both on the biological effects and economical, political and communications side of this problem.
By Wander S P R•
Dec 23, 2016
Muito bom o curso, feito perfeitamente com profissionais de vários países e mantendo legendas ótimas e bem colocadas. É um curso fundamental para quem vive nos países afetados e que pretende seguir ou segue uma carreira na área de saúde ou que apenas deseja se informar sobre a situação atual da doença.
By Jorge R N V•
Dec 1, 2016
Excelente curso, se aprenden muchas perspectivas de la patologia y de los vectores que propagan a la misma, en mi pais existen muchos casos de infeccion de zika, por lo que me resulto de gran ayuda.
By Ilaria B•
May 7, 2021
Very interesting and full of details to dive the topic from different prospective. For a not-french speaker, some lessons provided in French were challenging but the sub-titles helped.
By Carlos B S•
Mar 31, 2017
Buenos materiales, realización y orientación multidisciplinar de una realidad tan compleja como la constituida por el virus Zika
By Marcel B F•
Feb 2, 2018
O curso é excelente, pude desenvolver meus conhecimentos sobre o tema e agora pretendo colocá-lo em prática!
By Gabriel C•
Mar 18, 2020
Wonderful! Simple and clear language, good instructors, great stuff! Highly recommend!
By Carlos C•
Dec 28, 2018
Curso muy interesante donde aprenderan de ZIKA desde diferentes puntos de vista
By Sven K•
Nov 12, 2020
Very good course that describes a lot of different aspects of the Zika virus.
By JOHN Q•
Nov 14, 2016
an interesting and fun course. thanks. dr quincy
By Patricia J•
Jul 31, 2017
Excellent!!! A global perspective on this outbreak!
By Javier T•
Jul 23, 2017
Excelente nivel de los disertantes!!
By marina•
Jan 18, 2017
Muito bom e confiável.
By Kaio M R•
Sep 30, 2017
Excelente curso.
By Jhemis T M G•
Mar 6, 2017
Excelente curso
By Luiz F L P•
Jan 5, 2017
Fantastic!
By Harlein J O V•
Aug 4, 2017
excellent
By aminacahu•
May 22, 2017
muito bom
By Chris J•
Dec 21, 2017
In depth and insightful exploration of complex infectious disease issue - thoroughly appreciated the layers of exploration from science and public health through to economics, politics and media - very well constructed and thorough approach.
By MITESH S•
Oct 22, 2016
An informative course on the social and financial implications due to Zika as well as the factors leading to an epidemic of Zika virus,,
By Susan B•
Jul 31, 2017
Appreciated the multidimensional view of Zika and all the factors of the disease transmission. Thank you!