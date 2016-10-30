Chevron Left
Welcome ! Welcome to this on-demand MOOC “In the footsteps of Zika… approaching the unknown”. This MOOC has been produced by Université de Genève (www.unige.ch), Institut Pasteur (www.pasteur.fr), Université Paris Descartes (www.parisdescartes.fr) and Centre Virchow-Villermé (virchowvillerme.eu). With the help of the intervention of faculty members and international experts, we will explore together the recent Zika phenomenon, a previously rare benign virus that recently turned unexpectedly into the limelight when on the 1st of February 2016 it was declared by the WHO as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. As this outbreak is still ongoing and under close investigation, this MOOC has the opportunity to be an open learning experience that will follow the marked developments and new discoveries over time. This MOOC will bring you to the heart of the Zika outbreak and invite you to this adventure in uncharted territories. Moreover, we invite you to join the interactive dialogue among participants and facilitators through a community of practice, which promotes questions, critical thinking, participatory learning, as well as interrelated and ongoing collaborative information. Let us learn hand in hand all together to go further in finding clues and eventually solutions! Course description This interdisciplinary course is divided into 8 modules available in 4 languages (subtitles in English, French, Portuguese, Spanish). Each module is organized around a central topic that will help those who take the course to develop their skills and knowledge. Each module provides - interviews with specialists - quizes - recommended readings - online videos and web links. This MOOC will cover a range of topics, such as epidemiology, historical and geographical dispersion of the virus and its vectors through globalization and climate change, its modes of transmission, but also the symptoms, diagnosis and treatment. The different types of preventive measures will be also covered. A special module will focus on possible neurological adverse effects such as the risk for birth defects (microcephaly) in pregnant women, while another one will examine the peripheral nerve paralysis called the Guillain-Barré syndrome. The fact that Zika presents a significant threat to political and economic stabilities and thus reinforces social inequity through South America will be addressed. The revolution in cultural, religious, and legal norms in front of the expansion of Zika will be also debated. Finally, the last two modules will state the role, recommendations and response measures of policy makers and public health organizations under the light of medias....
By Yotam L

Oct 30, 2016

very broad perspective, up to date information, useful links and videos and good lecturers in general. Thank you for the insights and knowledge.

By Ana A

Sep 27, 2017

I truly enjoyed taking this course. Viral pandemics never cease to amaze me. They rise in quiet and then they make a lot of noise. This course helped me to understand different areas of expertise in order to adequately fight epidemic of Zika. As a medical doctor I always tend to see the part of epidemiology, medicine and biology of the mosquito but since I finished my masters of public health I realized that there are many aspects that we have to consider when dealing with an outbreak.This course helped me to understand how difficult it can be to fight Zika outbreak but also showed me the best tools to use against Zika. It is interesting to notice how law is playing very important role in this fight against Zika. Different countries have different laws regarding terminating pregnancy when the fetus is damaged. As a woman I will never stop fighting for a women's rights, I am deeply sorrowed by the fact that in certain countries in our world women are deprived of those rights.

By Carolina V M S

Mar 11, 2018

Un interesante y completísimo curso, que reunió a una gran cantidad de expertos y profesionales sobre el tema, lo cual, permitió dar una amplia mirada respecto al Virus Zika, además de conocer la realidad en la que se ha ido trabajando respecto a la historia natural de la enfermedad, que aún es materia de investigación.

Las exposiciones claras y concisas de todos los expositores, logró que además de entregar los conocimientos sobre el tema, crear conciencia sobre la enfermedad y una opinión crítica respecto a las políticas en salud que se han manejado actualmente y respecto a los desafíos que aún quedan por trabajar.

By Vanessa p

Mar 7, 2017

This course is awesome. It introduce the Zika virus, epidemiology, genetics, and public health. Very diverse with the main actors which re working in the Zika outbreak! Strongly recommend. I watch the material to be informed with less bias and still having a strong scientific opinion, the articles and topics to discuss are a great asset to valid your concepts. I strongly recommend!

By Izabel O

Dec 9, 2016

Great, clear, concise, explanations on everything. A collaborative effort with teams and specialists from all over the world sharing their contributions to this body of knowledge. Paticularly congratulate the effort to make this a well-ounded conversation both on the biological effects and economical, political and communications side of this problem.

By Wander S P R

Dec 23, 2016

Muito bom o curso, feito perfeitamente com profissionais de vários países e mantendo legendas ótimas e bem colocadas. É um curso fundamental para quem vive nos países afetados e que pretende seguir ou segue uma carreira na área de saúde ou que apenas deseja se informar sobre a situação atual da doença.

By Jorge R N V

Dec 1, 2016

Excelente curso, se aprenden muchas perspectivas de la patologia y de los vectores que propagan a la misma, en mi pais existen muchos casos de infeccion de zika, por lo que me resulto de gran ayuda.

By Ilaria B

May 7, 2021

Very interesting and full of details to dive the topic from different prospective. For a not-french speaker, some lessons provided in French were challenging but the sub-titles helped.

By Carlos B S

Mar 31, 2017

Buenos materiales, realización y orientación multidisciplinar de una realidad tan compleja como la constituida por el virus Zika

By Marcel B F

Feb 2, 2018

O curso é excelente, pude desenvolver meus conhecimentos sobre o tema e agora pretendo colocá-lo em prática!

By Gabriel C

Mar 18, 2020

Wonderful! Simple and clear language, good instructors, great stuff! Highly recommend!

By Carlos C

Dec 28, 2018

Curso muy interesante donde aprenderan de ZIKA desde diferentes puntos de vista

By Sven K

Nov 12, 2020

Very good course that describes a lot of different aspects of the Zika virus.

By JOHN Q

Nov 14, 2016

an interesting and fun course. thanks. dr quincy

By Patricia J

Jul 31, 2017

Excellent!!! A global perspective on this outbreak!

By Javier T

Jul 23, 2017

Excelente nivel de los disertantes!!

By marina

Jan 18, 2017

Muito bom e confiável.

By Kaio M R

Sep 30, 2017

Excelente curso.

By Jhemis T M G

Mar 6, 2017

Excelente curso

By Luiz F L P

Jan 5, 2017

Fantastic!

By Harlein J O V

Aug 4, 2017

excellent

By aminacahu

May 22, 2017

muito bom

By Chris J

Dec 21, 2017

In depth and insightful exploration of complex infectious disease issue - thoroughly appreciated the layers of exploration from science and public health through to economics, politics and media - very well constructed and thorough approach.

By MITESH S

Oct 22, 2016

An informative course on the social and financial implications due to Zika as well as the factors leading to an epidemic of Zika virus,,

By Susan B

Jul 31, 2017

Appreciated the multidimensional view of Zika and all the factors of the disease transmission. Thank you!

