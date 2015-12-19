How to Think About an IT Organization

video-placeholder
Loading...
CentraleSupélec
Two Speed IT: How Companies Can Surf the Digital Wave, a BCG Perspective
CentraleSupélec

4.3 (148 ratings)

 | 

21K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Reviews

4.3 (148 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    60.13%
  • 4 stars
    22.29%
  • 3 stars
    10.13%
  • 2 stars
    4.05%
  • 1 star
    3.37%

M

Dec 19, 2015

One of the excellent courses at Coursera for information technology bosses and managers.

AK

Mar 30, 2016

Great course - I recommend it for all, especially IT and Business Managers!

From the lesson

Manage Human Resources

In a digital world, “strategic workforce management” is the name of the game.

Introduction 2:35
Building an IT Organization4:56
How to Think About an IT Organization9:00
A Right Workforce Composition Is a Must8:03
Strategic Workforce Management4:10
Outsourcing and Offshoring Strategies5:12
Use Sociology to Build a Real-Life Organization10:16
Key Takeaways 2:02

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Antoine Gourévitch

    Senior Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group

  • Placeholder

    Vanessa Lyon

    Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group

  • Placeholder

    Eric Baudson

    Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder