The Catalogue to Overcome Tensions About Products

[MUSIC] Tensions are inevitable. I will go further. I would say I like tension. Tensions are good, because tensions can dissuade you. When you have two parties, one is agreeing. You can find new ways to help value both, in terms of cost and in terms of value cost controls held in triumph. I will give you a few example. Why are tensions necessary? If you look at IT, I mean, put yourself in the shoes of the IT people. What they want is standardized product. They want operations that are streamlined. They want to be able to repeat, and automate tasks. They don't like seeing the value. Put yourself in the shoes of the business. Business, they want new things. They want to be agile. They want to satisfy the customers. They want to experiment. So no wonder there is tension, and I like the tension. It's a good tension, because IT should evolve, but business should not do anything. So, how can we manage this tension? There's one way to do it, which starts with the catalogue. The catalogue main objective is to provide a common knowledge. What we do, what we don't do, what is it about. One of the the big surprises of business people, was buying something from an IT catalog internally is a cost. Years ago on Amazon, if you want to buy a laptop, it used to be $1,000, a bit more, a bit less, depending on the specificity, but if you go to the IT catalogue, and want to buy a laptop, probably is gonna cost $2000, and there is a reason. It's not that the IT department is making $1000 margin more than Amazon. The reason is they provide a different service, with different specification. In some cases there is good reason for that, in some other not, because things actually going RPD, but the catalogs provide a means to discuss it, and you can explain to your clients what it is about. So, what is aim of a catalogue? So first, is to present a consistent product offering. What we do. The second is to remind everyone of the constraints, and the advantages and the third is to explain the policies and to have good reasons for policies. Now, how to construe the catalog. The catalog should be constructed with the trade off in mind that price and IT preferences. IT is about to price at a very low price, at a very low cost. What is easy to do, what is repeatable, what is not at in-complexity. If a new technology comes in, why not do it, but then it does develop a price, and someone should bear the price. So it could be the project, if this project is only going to be using this technology, or it could be the company, if it's a new technology will be used by everyone, but this has to be discussed. So out to comes our attention. Well, we just described that, let's call them zero service and zero business, have conflicting goals, and to be frank, they will never be able to solve the conflict, because it's in their roles to have this conflict. So to solve the conflict and to create value, one thing that people could do, and some of them do, is to have a meeting every four months, and speak with both of them and say, okay here is effectively providing service with the catalogue, and here the people want new things. Over the course of the year, how many times did you ask for this new technology, or this new device, and if you did it once or twice, and you now forgotten, it's okay. But if every month, the business wants something that is not provided into the catalogue, then we might start to think okay, why don't we take this offering, build it at a low cost and put it in the catalog. So the catalogue should evolve, and that's a way to make good service also. So tension between IT and business can be managed and can be solved. It can create value, but in order to do that you have to design the product catalog so that people have a common knowledge, and you have to review the catalogue and create condition for dialogue between IT and business in order to make it evolve. If you do all this, you will have satisfied users and locust.