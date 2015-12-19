Three Big Challenges for the IT Department Today

Two Speed IT: How Companies Can Surf the Digital Wave, a BCG Perspective
M

Dec 19, 2015

One of the excellent courses at Coursera for information technology bosses and managers.

AK

Mar 30, 2016

Great course - I recommend it for all, especially IT and Business Managers!

From the lesson

IT and the CIO in the Digital World

There is a gap between what we observed about IT in companies and what is actually needed. Some best practice examples will be given.

The Darwinism of IT5:00
Three Big Challenges for the IT Department Today 3:43
The IT Department Is a Business in Itself3:43
The CIO: Where Do We Stand Today?3:52
The CIO Is a Business Manager6:05
The CIO Sits at the Table of the Managers3:31
The Five Different Roles of the CIO2:26

Taught By

    Antoine Gourévitch

    Senior Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group

    Vanessa Lyon

    Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group

    Eric Baudson

    Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group

