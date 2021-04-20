Welcome, everybody, I'm here with Arianna Huffington. Who since for for years when she gave us an opportunity to blog on the Huffington Post, was so responsible for us getting tons of great attention. As you have with so many other nonprofits. You have really been great at sharing what's relevant and important and we're so grateful for your work. I'm especially grateful for your work and wellness and your book thrive, which was something that I used to listen to why I walked frequently. And I'd come back to the office and they say, Bill, do you have like a Greek accent, what's going on with you? And but I think your sister was a narrator, possibly for that book. And I would listen all the time, and it really helped me personally. And I think many of us know of you as a sleep evangelist now, and I would love to have you share your story with our students today, if you would that be great. >> Thank you so much, Bill. I'm delighted to be here with you. So my story, my journey on sleep and wellness started in 2007 when I collapsed from sleep deprivation, exhaustion and burnout broke my cheekbone. And that was the beginning of my recognizing the sleep deprivation and burnout epidemic. Writing two books about it, thrive and the sleep revolution. And actually finally, in 2016, leaving the Huffington Post to launch a new company, Thrive Global, that's based on developing behavior. Change products to help people move from a greater awareness around these topics to action, to changing their behavior, adopting better, healthier habits. >> Well, we know it's working and it's personally worked for me. It's something that I have been subscribing to, but we also know in following the evidence based science. That sleep can make a world of difference not only in everybody's life and the way they function. Certainly now, in these days, I think more people need sleep, especially now. But we also know it lowers risk for many chronic diseases. And the one reason that it's been so important to the work that we do. Is that you have raised a different awareness that people actually have some charge over their destiny. That being the busiest person in the office isn't always the best solution, and you've shared that journey, and it's been helpful to so many. But it's not only just good intentions, it's good intelligence because we know it lowers risk for several diseases when people are getting the right sleep. And I didn't know if possibly there were some tips you could share today with the people that are participating. >> Absolutely, in fact at Thrive, we call the micro steps, and anyone participating can find them on thriveglobal.com. Following me on Instagram or Twitter or LinkedIn, I constantly write about them because what's exciting is based on the latest science. These migrants steps are literally too small to fail, breaking down big new habits into actionable, tiny steps. So some of my favorites around sleep have to do with declaring an end to our working day and marking that end by turning off our phones and charging them outside their bedroom. The truth is that we can spend all night answering tax, emails, scrawling social media or doom scrawling the news. And that makes it very hard for our brains to slow down and go to sleep. But if you set up that time and begin a transition to sleep, whether it's a hot bath or shower or reading a book. Ideally, a physical book that has nothing to do with your work. All these little things send a message to your brain that you are changing gears, that you are getting ready to disengage and sleep. Mm-hm, those are hugely helpful and of course, we follow you. Many of us follow you and are interested in what you have to say. But we also understand the impact it makes on ourselves, our families, our work or productivity. I know you are here on limited time, but I especially wanted to thank you for being here and for your help right along. You have been a wonderful advocate for many individuals and communities, and I personally am so grateful for you. Thank you very much. >> Thank you so much. Great to be with you always, thank you. >> We appreciate it, thanks so much, bye bye.