It is my honor today to introduce the 2021 Elsie Hillman speaker. Having given that lecture myself, as a founding board member of LessCancer, as a subsequent chairman, and then now as Chair Emeritus, as a practicing gastroenterologist, and as a state senator in New Hampshire. I share with today's speaker, a deep-rooted belief, that science and evidence-based research, especially in the area of prevention, is critical to the future of our health care system. It's the low-hanging fruit in how we approach cancer prevention. Her work as Governor and also as the 9th Administrator of the EPA has been critical in decreasing sulfur and ozone emissions, protecting open space, and also preserving watersheds both in New Jersey and throughout the country. It is a deep honor for me to today recognize and introduce our 2021 Elsie Hillman speaker, Governor Christie Todd Whitman. Please join me in welcoming her. Thank you. First of all, let me offer my thanks to each and every one of you for your involvement in this crucial area. Science and medicine have been challenged as never before. In this era of a pandemic where hospitals get overwhelmed with emergency cases of COVID. They still have to deal with their regular duties and people with other emergencies that come in every day. Thank you, my hat is off to you, and my heartfelt thanks to all that you do. However you're involved through science, through actual hands on the practice of medicine, behind the scenes. Everyone who's involved deserves [inaudible] from all of us who are not and depend on you all. I was asked to speak today about the importance of science and the environment, and how those two things interrelate. Certainly having lost a sister, a sister in law and a cousin to cancer, I am particularly sensitive to that insidious disease. But in general, we have learned over time the importance of good, clear scientific research, as it affects our daily lives. We learned a lot about arsenic. We've learned about what it does to human health and how the developing brain is impacted by it. The Environmental Protection Agency has stood up and created guidelines and standards. Up until recently enforce those very assiduously. I believe in a new administration we're going to get there as well again, and finally, get back to enforcement of our environmental regulations. We know that air pollution, PM2.5, has a direct effect on people's health. Particularly people who are compromised with lungs disease, or children. We don't know what causes asthma, but we do know what can trigger attack, or [inaudible]. Asthma is still the most universal cause of missed school days in the country. Over 10 million missed school days. That's because of particulate matter, PM2.5. We enjoy our sunsets when they become more colorful, but unfortunately, that means there's more pollution. That means that it becomes increasingly important to continue our effort, to ensure that we have pure science. That science is held up as being as important as it is. With every decision every regulation that's put in place by the agency, the Environmental Protection Agency or any part of the federal state government, it's got to be based on science. There are always going to be policy questions that come in, and decisions that are made on policy. But they should not be made on politics and they all should be based on pure science. We've seen a problem with this administration where in the Environmental Protection Agency alone, we've lost some 900 scientists. When they have been replaced, to the extent they've been replaced, it's been largely from the industries that the agency regulates, and that's not a way that we should be going. It doesn't help us in this era of new things coming at us. I would argue for one while no credible scientists will say there's absolutely. You do hear scientists talking about the fact that, as the climate warms environment changes, ecosystems change, pathogens change as they come in contact with one another. As humans come in contact with animals which we have never come in contact before. We see their impact. I mean, it's easiest to see on the crops. In the vineyards where you have the various pests that are coming in and destroying whole crops. But we also see it in something like a pandemic. I would relate this back to climate change, and the need for science to be informing our decisions as to how we go forward to address this issue. I learned the earliest lesson on the importance of environment and climate change, when I learned about the horseshoe crab. I never realized that it's the blood of the horseshoe crab that so many companies depend on still as something against which they test the purity of their various drugs. Yet as a governor, I faced the issue of horseshoe crabs eggs being a prime source of replenishment for the birds on the migratory path coming up from South America, who stopped at our beaches and Cape May and replenish themselves with the eggs. At the same time that the Elvers who fish for Eels, we then used as bait for the fishermen, and fishing is an enormous part of our economy. Commercial and recreational fishing off the New Jersey coast, and we have to balance the needs of each of those. They use the eggs to catch the eels, they've used to catch the fish. We had to put some restrictions on those, but it shows just how closely we are related to our natural environment. We don't know that without science. We don't appreciate that without an understanding of it. I read that Bill Bryson's book on The Body, which I found riveting. I hope more people do because again, there are so many lessons put in a way that the people can understand. That's perhaps the biggest failure that I would say of the scientific community, it's learning how to talk in people talk. All of you are so vested in what you do, you understand it so deeply, that at sometime it's difficult to put into words so that people like me can understand. Yet we have to be able to communicate to the average person. That they can have confidence in science, that science is based on fact. Now the challenge is, that science is ever changing and we know more today than we knew a month ago, knew a year ago, knew 10 years ago and that's all for the good. But it sometimes calls into question decisions that we made back then, based on what we now know to be incomplete science. I won't say faulty. It wasn't faulty, it was right at the time, but it was incomplete. Again, that's a challenge of the scientific community, in the medical community in being able to communicate to people. That no one was acting with malfeasance but we learn more every day. Because science isn't exact, it's an enormous challenge to the policymakers. When we were looking at the standard of arsenic in water, my scientists were telling me that anywhere from zero to 25, parts-per-billion was acceptable amount. That every time you raise that by a percentage point, it impacts a whole new part of the world, a whole bunch of new utilities that are providing water, and has a real impact on cost of purveyors and purveying that water. It's hard to know when you have that kind of a rough variety. Somebody told me 10 parts was the correct number and people would live forever on that. That's pretty easy, I can make that call. But to tell them give me a range, makes it much more of a challenge and that's where policy has to come in. That's the policy decision. It's not political, it's policy. That's where you need the help of a scientist to say, this is what we know, they have to be up front about it. When we faced the anthrax attacks back in 2001, two, I guess it was one because we were also dealing with 9/11 at that time at EPA. When I went to the CDC to ask them what was an acceptable amount of anthrax to which someone could be exposed safely, they didn't have a number. I had to make the decision on my own, which was zero because we were cleaning up another head office building, which was an enormous undertaking at the time. We need to work in a partnership. You need to work with the regulators, you need to work with the government officials understanding that they have some decisions to make based on the information you're giving them, they're going to be difficult. They're not always going to come to a hard and fast one in a place where you might be most comfortable, but you have to back them up when you think they're doing the right thing. When you think they are in fact using the best knowledge you are giving them at the time, but allowing some leeway for the other impacts. I remember at EPA, I was at study, I wasn't part of the agency at the time, where they had gone into a community in the Southwest, where the purveyor of the water in that community was providing water that was 90 parts per billion. The national standard at that time was 50. The EPA went in and said, I'm sorry, you got to clean this up, it's got to get down to 50. Well, what happened was the utility said, we can't do that, we're out of here, it's too expensive. That left the community with just a few choices. They could sell their homes, they could dig wells, or they could buy bottled water. Most of them chose to dig wells. When the agency went back into test, they found the naturally occurring arsenic in the water there was 100 parts. We hadn't done anything for human health and yet many people spent lots of money to dig their wells and put a company out of business. That's not to say that the standard shouldn't have been lowered way below the 90 that people were getting, but we might have been a little more sensitive to how far to lower it, how fast, in order to ensure that we did help human beings and we did improve their health while at the same time not putting this out of their economic reach. There are all these balances that the policymakers have to make but without good science and without public confidence that science is important, we lose that. If there's one thing I could urge each and every one of you as you go through the conference and go back to what you're doing on your everyday lives, is try to see ways in which you can communicate the importance of what you are finding in real terms, in human terms. I think people, maybe are getting a better idea of how complicated it all is as we go through this coronavirus pandemic, as they're looking for relief through a vaccine. I'm beginning to understand it's not going to come all at once. That there's a process that must be followed, that they're going to be stutter starts and that's okay. I think that's probably the biggest message. It's okay when we don't get it all at once. But you have to help us with that, and not me anymore, I'm out of it. But it's important that people understand that science is critical, that the environment is very much a part of that. Scientists informing our decisions on the environment to protect human health and the ecosystem in general. That we're doing the best we can, constantly improving. That the best for which we can all strive is constant improvement. Again, thank you very much for all that you have done and are doing and I trust you're going to have a very successful, fruitful and satisfying conference. Thank you