We're at our close and I've asked Andrea, who has helped with this workshop, really been so critical to the success of this workshop. To join me in closing, so welcome Andrea. Thanks for being here. We could not do this without you, UVA, the Continuing Medical Education squad. It just wouldn't happen. We are so grateful through the work that you do and all the amazing logistics that this brings. Thank you so much, Bill. We are so honored and so pleased to be a part of this event with such important speakers and topics. It's really been just an honor to be able to work with you and to see all the amazing work that these people are being able to do in their communities, their schools, in their practice, and even with legislation. These conversations have been really important because what we've seen over the years is that this workshop has grown from Washington DC to trickling across the country, to now trickling around the globe. We know in our live segments we have over 30,000 participants viewing, and just through our platform in Coursera, I think we're almost up to 4,000 people that have registered for either a certificate program or Continuing Medical Education credits. Something along those lines. It's been really amazing to nurture this to this point, and I'm excited about having this new virtual version out to the world. I'm sorry we're not connecting with people live, but I'm also so happy that we've had so many new participants and new people engaged and involved with this workshop. It really has become something that I'm very proud of personally, and I know that our many contributors contribute to Less Cancer because they want this workshop happening. We couldn't be more grateful to the University of Virginia. Andrea, just a couple of things, I'm interested to know what for you was the most interesting part of this workshop. Wow, that's really great. Before I answer that, I do want to mention that we've had almost 4,000 taking on Coursera only since June. It's been less than a year and we've had nearly 4,000 people who've been able to find the course around the world. The part that I think has been most interesting was the John Dingell disparities and inequities in cancer prevention panel. The speakers are really dynamic, they were really amazing with the breadth of topics that they had, and just the way that they involved everyone, pulled us in, and really engaged us in some really important topics that we hope to see some progress on Zoom. Right. But so many, one panel after the next, everybody has so much to bring this year. It was really amazing, really something that I was a little bit blown away by. I mean, it was really some interesting stuff, interesting speakers, interesting stories. But I also want to acknowledge the legislators that have participated today. This wouldn't happen without the Debbie Dingell's laurel. That just would have not happened. She has been so incredibly helpful in this process. These legislators, it's January, they have been under siege, they've had incredible pressure. I'm glad that we've been able to all come together to work towards Less Cancer, to work towards our goals, and I think often these experiences become better when we don't all think the same and we can learn to solve problems together if we are divergent thinkers even; that we can pull it together to make something as great as the National Cancer Prevention Workshop work out. It's taken everybody, it's really been such a big thing. I was especially grateful this year to know the number of legislators that were able to participate in the workshop with it being an election year and all the extra pressures that they've been under. We're so thankful and so glad that they have been active and involved in the work of cancer prevention and have been so pleased to have them here. You're exactly right, Andrea. This has really been an interesting time. I think for those folks that are joining us that may not be working in public health but are interested in the issues, we want everybody interested in what we're doing. We understand more and more that the tools for public health are unique from what we necessarily find in the hospital. Things like policies and education can make a world of difference in securing public health. We've been very lucky to have so many educators, scientists, physicians, nurses, health care providers, public health professionals, be involved with today and be part of this landscape. I want to thank everybody. The University of Virginia, the CME village, Dr. Jann Balmer, who is our chairwoman and was the first person to help us implement continuing medical education credits so we could bring this workshop to you. I'm grateful to everybody, of course, our board of directors are amazingly supportive, and they too worked with me in helping us make this better, so we really can address increased incidences of cancer so we can address these chronic health diseases. This was an unbelievable event that we've had today. Andrea, quickly before we close up, how many participants have been involved with us? This year or in the past? Do you mean the speakers? Yeah, the sharer. I mean, it's been extensive. Yes, I think we have 68. Wow. That's huge. That is huge. It's so impressive, the experience that we've got here today. We've had people who are clinicians, we've had researchers, and a lot of people running organizations and just doing things in their own community, and we've had people who are patient, the caregivers, and people who are just helping us with personal risk to just everyone reduce their own risk, and to look for healthy habits and ways we can incorporate those in our own lives. It's been really impressive. It has been impressive, but it's also been really interesting. I'm very excited about this workshop and I just wanted to thank you again. We are so grateful for everything you do and thanks so much. Thanks to the University of Virginia and Dr. Jann Balmer. Thank you all. Thanks Bill and thanks everyone for joining us. Our success, of course, is we are a friend of friends organization. We have gotten our followers from people who have passed the message and the word on, and we ask you to do that today with this workshop. Thank you so much for being part of this. We'll see you in 2022.