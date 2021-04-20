Next up, everyone is Cody Sovis. Cody we met through our bike ride hub in Traverse City, Michigan. The bike ride of course, now with the help of COVID, he is really become a global bike ride. Cody has been instrumental in growing that ride and we're so grateful for his help. Please welcome Cody Sovis. Thanks for tuning in. You're probably wondering after seeing number of videos of doctors and authors and world-class reporters, what the guy sitting in his office at home is doing. My name is Cody Sovis. I've been involved with Less Cancer for a number of years now. I was initially involved to join the Less Cancer bike ride, formerly known as Split the Mitt. What intrigued me about it was, there was 250 mile two-day bike ride. That sounded like one of those really good, really terrible ideas to spend the weekend with friends. What that turned into is a couple of years and thousands of phone calls with Bill Couzens that have really changed my personal outlook and attitude towards cancer and cancer prevention and also health care as a whole. If you spend five minutes with Bill and really anybody involved with Less Cancer, you're pretty quickly taken in what the passion, enthusiasm they have for what they do and the message that they tried to get not just around the country, not just to individual families, but around the world. The work that they do and the work that you all do has an impact before people become statistics. There's up to 60-70 percent of cancers are preventable,100 percent preventable. Genetics don't seem to play a part, it's just element of rotten luck. The more people know that, the more that we can do to inform them, to educate them, and also clean up environmental aspects the better. After a couple of really big bike rides, I started helping out with the Less Cancer Journal. It's collection of stories and articles and voices on medium.com, they're chronicle and document work related to Less Cancer across the country. There's a number of very, very well-spoken and informed people that contribute to that journal. What I've really started to hone in on after being involved with the journal for a couple of years now has really been focused on PFAS in environmental contamination. Because it's one of those things like cancer in general, that never seems such a problem or something to be scared of until it's in your backyard. This year, it is in my backyard, there is PFAS clone discovered just this past fall, less than a mile from my house. Also about a mile away from where East Bay in Traverse City, where much of the community gets their drinking water. There isn't evidence of contamination in the bay water. City waters seemed to be fine, but a small collection of homes based on wells have elevated levels of PFAS. When it comes home, it can come home very quickly and we still don't understand the full consequences of those contaminations. We just know that cancer rates are very high, they're high wherever these plumes are available or are evident. We need to do a lot more to keep businesses accountable for those who've contaminated. What we'd really like to be doing this time of the year is being in the capital again for the National Cancer Prevention Workshop. Last year was my first year joining and I had just my eyes open and my mind blown by a number of speakers, a number of people that have contributed to Less Cancer over the years. Also being there during not just the state of the union, but also an impeachment of things are changes in the year. It would be great to say we've made progress in 365 days, but there's a lot of work left to be done and it's going to take all of us to accomplish it. The other pillar of what I've been following for the past couple years is just simply access to care. The pandemic has highlighted that inequality in access to care costs lives. It costs hundreds of thousands of lives. Here in the US, it's minorities, it's low-income families that don't seem to have fair essential access to health care. It's statistics, you can look at it, but maybe more importantly, we need to look at these communities in the face and answer their questions and inform them about the additional risks that their socioeconomic physician puts them in. Systemically, we need to fix it. It's not as complicated as people make it out to be. Whether it's universal health care, whether it's expanded access through other social programs, that has to change. Finally, looking a little bit further abroad, the United States is one of the most influential countries on the planet, and we don't do health care well. Here, it's typically attributed to elevated heart disease, obesity, in other places you don't get lingering diseases. You don't get lingering illness. You typically see almost immediate impact from lack of care. About half of the world's population doesn't have access to what is classified as essential care. Another 100 million people a year are pushed into extreme poverty because of the expense associated with accessing care. These are problems that make a diagnosis of cancer or a diagnosis of really any disease either fatal or financially fatal or financially devastating. These are the things that we need to communicate. These are the things we need to fix locally. In a slew of these videos, there are a lot smarter, more qualified people to solve our problems. But at the end of the we're really counting on you to get the word out, to communicate and to continue to inform yourselves about cancer, cancer prevention and overall access to health care for as many people on this planet as we can. Thank you for everything that you do. I want to thank Bill Couzens in a whole as cancer team for all the time and effort that they put into expanding this message and including more people to the cause. With a little bit of luck and another year, things will look a little bit brighter. Thank you.