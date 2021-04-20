Welcome, everyone. We're real thrilled to be a part of the national cancer prevention day for the Less Cancer Foundation. I'm Janie Heath, I'm the Dean of Nursing at the University of Kentucky, and we're thrilled to be a part of this panel discussion about lung [inaudible] during a pandemic. We have a lot of experts and a lot of great work that's going on in Kentucky, so we want to share that with everyone. We have assembled our expert faculty, and researchers, and students that will be telling a little bit about their story, about why they're interested in this particular topic and some of the work that they're doing. But I want to start off by just letting everyone know that I've been in this area for probably over 40 years. I'm very passionate about tobacco control as an academic nurse leader, also as a researcher. My particular focus has to do with tobacco dependence treatment and workforce development so that providers have the latest and the greatest evidence to go out there and put some interventions in place to help treat individuals that are tobacco dependent. Then probably the driving force for my work is that it's personal. My mother died when I was five. She was a one pack-a-day smoker. She died of a brain tumor. My father died when I was 35. He was a two pack-a-day smoker. He died of metastatic lung cancer. Of course, I was too young to have the tobacco conversation with my mom. My dad, I never had the conversation. Even though I was a nurse, he was a colonel in the United States Army and there were just certain things that we just didn't do and that was one of them. But I made a commitment that I would dedicate my life to help others quit, help them find the resources they need, and not be afraid to have that tobacco conversation. Now I'd like to turn it over and let's hear from our students first, and then we will hear from our faculty experts. Let's start off with Emma. You say your name, your program of study, and your research area. Hello, my name is Emma Bilberry. I'm a senior at UK's College of Nursing. I will graduate in May 2021. I research with Dr. Kristin Ashford and right now we are looking at the use of conventional cigarettes versus electronic nicotine devices among pregnant and expecting mothers. That's really an area of interest for me because I'm interested in adolescent development and childhood health. It's interesting to see how smoking during pregnancy can affect those two things. Thank you, Emma. Hannah, let's hear about you. Hi, everyone. My name is Hannah Jirak. I'm also a senior nursing student at the UK's College of Nursing. I'm also researching with Dr. Kristin Ashford of Perinatal Research and Wellness Center here at UK. My focus on research is on pregnancy and smoking in campus and tobacco use during pregnancy and how that affects maternal outcomes such as stress and depression, as well as neonatal outcomes such as birth length and weight. I have interests in maternal and neonatal health, so learning the effects of smoking on both these populations that's really interesting for me. Thank you. Let me move down to Julia. Let's hear from you. Hi, guys. My name is Julia Estes. I'm a junior at UK. I'm a #iCANendthetrend college facilitator, which is an e-cigarette and tobacco prevention and education group at the University of Kentucky. I started in March because I just witnessed a lot of my friends and family start using e-cigarettes without knowing all of the information and all of the risks associated with those products. I just wanted to be the person that could tell young people the information that they need to know to make informed decisions about their health. Thank you, Julia. I might have missed it. I'm going to ask you to talk just a little bit louder. What college are you from? I'm in the College of Arts and Sciences at University of Kentucky. What's your major, Julia? I'm majoring in political science. Political science. Okay. Great. Thank you so much. Camille, let's hear from you. Hi, my name is Camille Wright. I'm also a junior at the University of Kentucky. I'm studying in integrated strategic communication and digital media and design. That's in the college of common information and the College of Fine Arts. I became a #iCANendthetrend cause facilitator back in March, right before the craziness of COVID really started taking off. I'm really interested in pursuing this career and these prevention education because I've experienced firsthand myself the health consequences of using. I've seen my friends go through those consequences as they have kept using, and I have struggled with quitting and all of those problems. I just want to be able to give you the information so that they can make better informed decisions so they can live healthier lives. Thank you, Camille. Let's go now to Jared. Hi, everyone. My name is Jared and I'm in the UK College of Nursing. I'll be graduating this upcoming Fall 2021. I'm actually working with doctors [inaudible]. We're doing burnout and smoking cessation research. Along the lines of that burnout, we've done a few projects, but right now we're doing quite and when surveys just to create those and push those out. Jared, I'm going to ask you to pronounce your last name so everyone knows how to identify you. Franchino. Franchino. Great. Dillon let's hear from you. Hi everyone. My name's Dillon Lay and I'm a first year health promotion master student in the College of Education. I'm a former iCANendthetrend college facilitator and I'm now an iCANendthetrend research assistant. I'm researching with Dr. Haigis in e-cigarette use among youth in Kentucky. I'm really looking forward to continuing with tobacco and e-cigarette prevention in my community and across the state of Kentucky as we plan to reach more and more students over the next few years. Thank you so much Dillon. Sierrah, let's hear about you. Hi, my name is Sierrah Miley and I'm a recent graduate from the University of Kentucky in the College of Education with a degree in Kinesiology. During my time as an undergrad, I was employed as a tobacco-free ambassador and that's when I truly fell in love with making a difference in public health. As a tobacco-free ambassador, I was witnessing the first seen increase of e-cigarette users and that's when I helped develop hashtag iCANendthetrend, which is a way to allow us to fight this e-cigarette epidemic. I was previously a hashtag iCANendthetrendcollege facilitator and I'm now the program coordinator of that program. Being Program Coordinator of a peer to peer prevention program, it's really just allowed me to open my eyes to how important public health is and it really has opened this idea that it's really a fundamental right for individuals to receive education on products that put you at risk, such as tobacco and e-cigarettes. Thank you, Sierrah, you are famous, mercy. Okay. Dr.Ickes let's hear about you. Hi everyone. I'm Associate Professor of Health Promotion and I have a joint appointment in College of Nursing in College of Education here at University of Kentucky. First of all, I just want to say, wow, we have some amazing young people on this panel and I'm really excited to hear what they have to say as we progress. My current work focuses on how we can prevent youth and young adults from using any tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. One of the things that I learned when I moved to Kentucky about 10 years ago is that we really have a disproportionate burden of tobacco-related diseases and premature death here in Kentucky and so it was hard not to get passionate and to get fired up and to really want to do something about this issue. Because I'm so inspired working with youths and young adults, I quickly realized that our young people are so susceptible to tobacco use if they're not supported and empowered to make informed decisions. That's where a lot of my work is grounded. We know that you change the epidemic to change the trajectory, we have to have innovative strategies like peer to peer programs, media advocacy, engaging our youth and advocacy and policy and so our iCANendthetrend program, which you're going to hear more about from these amazing facilitators and our program coordinator has reached almost 6,000 Kentucky use since we initiated back in February of 2019. We've quickly become a positive influence across our state and I'm so excited about that because it shows that what we do can make a difference and the more that we come together, really we can change these outcomes that we've been trying to change in Kentucky and across the nation forever. Our panel, they're going to share their front line, they're seeing this in their friends in their siblings, and I'm excited to hear what they have to say about this issue. Thank you, Dr.Ickes. Before we jump in with questioning our students, I'd like to ask you just to give some latest data that you know that's out there about cigarette use and vaping statistics. Sure. The landscape in this area is always changing and it's something that we really have to keep up on. Through the help of education, policy reform and prevention programs, we've seen a huge decrease in conventional cigarette use for both Kentucky and across the nation, especially among our young people. Unfortunately, these rates still tends to be higher among Kentuckians and so we continue to push for evidence-based education and strong comprehensive policies. We also know that e-cigarettes are currently the most used tobacco products by young people, including middle school, high school, and college students. The surge occurred a few years ago when pod based devices like juul came on the market and they are a much higher concentration of nicotine, they're easier to use, easier to conceal and they are definitely designed as that appeal factor. Given the health risks and so many unknowns about these products, many state aid stepped up prevention and treatment efforts to help combat the epidemic, including our efforts here in Kentucky. While we have seen some improvements in the e-cigarette use overtime, we still have some things that we have to work on. I'm going to let Sierrah talk about some of the good news. The good news is the most recent data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey, indicates a decline in the past 30 days e-cigarette use. That decline was from 28 percent of high school students using in 2019, to 20 percent of high school students using in 2020. That's good to know and it is encouraging. But I'm going to ask a couple of questions. These questions are going to Dillon and Jared. I want to hear, do those statistics surprise you, for us to take a decrease like that? Why do you think that we've had a decrease like that over the past year? I was surprised. I thought it'd be up the roof because of the pandemic. What are your thoughts? Let's start with you, Jared, and then Dillon. No, I'm not really a surprised by it. I think the rates of decrease is because of the lack of accessibility, and then there's a change in accessibility. All of these high schoolers, if they'll get it from their friends or they'll go ahead and buy it from a gas station or some store, but with the storage not open and them not seeing their friends, it's hard to get it. Doesn't make sense. Thank you. Dillon, what are your observations and thoughts? When I first saw the numbers, I was a little surprised at how much it had declined, but I'm not surprised that it has decreased over the last year at all. The work that the advocates, like everyone said here today, that they've done is largely responsible for that decline. But not only that, but other peer leaders in middle schools and high schools across the country are responsible as well. We've certainly done a really great job of providing youth accurate information about these products but what these numbers tell me is that young people are taking the information that we're providing them and making informed decisions on their own, to not use these products, and even better, maybe even encouraging their friends and others not to use these products as well. This is a prime example of what we want to see of young people ending the trend of using e-cigarettes themselves. It's definitely something to celebrate and it's a huge win. But there's still a lot of work to do and we definitely plan to go full speed ahead with that work. Now I'm not going to put any bets out there, but I'm going to put you and Jared on the spot. For the 2021 National Youth Tobacco survey, what do you think, are we going to keep dipping down or you think they'll be a spike or go back up? Jared, what do you think? I think it's going to keep dipping down. Like Dillon said, we've got a great education going on right now and if we keep pushing and pushing, I think that number will just keep going down. Dillon? Yeah, I think it's going to go down as well. I think with everything going on this year, everyone is so health focused and almost goal-oriented. I definitely think it will continue dipping down as we go through the next year too. Thank you. I know where to find you guys if something happens. Dr. Ickes, I want to ask you your thoughts. These statistics are very promising, but we also know that the products are still emerging out there in new ways, that disruption of innovation continues. What are you finding that is important to share about what's going on throughout the country, so that our youth know that this stuff is dangerous. Yeah, and I love the optimism and it's always great to see prevalence rates going down across the nation. We haven't really been able to delve into Kentucky statistics specifically, but we'll hopefully be able to see some of that data in the next six months or so. While the statistics are promising and we are hoping that there's a downwards trend, we know that still over 3 million youth and young people are using these products and so we have our work cut out for us. One of the other things that I think has been remarkable, just in the past year, is the work of advocates; to try to really get comprehensive policies that reduce the accessibility of these products, that reduce the use of flavors; to try to have more regulatory processes in place, because that really hasn't been in place over the past 5 - 7 years when these products have taken off. Janie Heath, as you mentioned, there are always new and more potent products emerging. We have to keep our ear to the ground and we have to know what young people are using, because sometimes, as researchers, we're a year removed from knowing what's really happening in our schools or on our campuses. We also have to keep in mind that the tobacco and e-cigarette industry, they're trying to convince our young people that these products are harmless, that they're fun, and that everyone is doing it. We have to try to correct those misperceptions, and that's part of the education, it's part of having conversations. Hence, one of the things that I think was really telling from some of the newer data that came out is that there is 1000 percent increase in the use of disposable e-cigarettes among high school and current e-cigarettes users. The products are changing. They're using products that our head can get around some of the policy loopholes that have been put into place. Those companies know that and so they're always going to be coming up with something better or greater, more marketable. Hopefully we can hear from some of our young people what they're saying because I'm really curious in terms of what is intriguing the youth from initiating and how can we combat that. Thank you. I'd like to hear from Emma and Camille. Emma, in particular, I'm interested because you're dealing with a very vulnerable population. I just am curious, what are you seeing with those moms, especially moms that are already struggling with substance use disorders. Are you seen that they're jacking up some of these products, doing some things with their jewel devices, perhaps? What are your thoughts on this, Emma? When talking with different mothers and just hearing their feedback on why they use e-cigarettes and those kind of things, one of the biggest misconceptions that a lot of these women continue to have is that e-cigarettes are safer during pregnancy than conventional cigarettes. What we're seeing through research is that there's really not a huge difference. The risk of her using conventional cigarettes during pregnancy and using e-cigarettes is essentially the same. A lot of these women are hearing from their health care providers or their friends and their family, that it's safer to go ahead and use e-cigarettes when we're finding out that's just not the case. I think just continuing to educate and clearing up that misconception among women, and I think that's an issue among adolescents too, just clearing up that misconception can go a long way. Thank you, Emma. Camille, I bet you're all over it, in communication to get the facts out there. What are your thoughts on this subject? Yeah. I've heard of a lot of different new emerging products as people, at least some of my friends, are trying to quit vaping, they're finding other nicotine products and a product that's becoming really popular is ZYN. What's it called again, Camille? ZYN, Z-Y-N. Okay. Tobacco free, spit free nicotine product. It seems like it's dipped or they chew it to relieve some withdrawal feelings of not having nicotine, and it's exclusively sold in the US. This product contains nicotine salts. I did some more research on nicotine salts and saw nicotine salts, they apparently have a smoother taste and they allow vapers to consume a higher nicotine concentration than they would in just a regular e-liquid. Which makes it really difficult to then get off of that product, because now you have an even higher nicotine dosage by using that. I know that a lot of my friends are turning to that product instead, because it's also cheaper than vapes and getting e-liquid and JUULpods and everything. I'm very concerned to see, hopefully youths don't pick up on that product. I know a lot of college students are using them but I hope that high-schoolers and middle-schoolers don't pick up on it because it's definitely very dangerous and just as addictive. I want to see a show of hands. How many of you all knew about this ZYN, Z-Y-N? I did not. I did not, so thank you for educating me. Now, what does it look like? Do they market it in cute little cans like they are allowed to do with smokeless tobacco? Yeah, it's in a can and when I first saw it, it literally looks like an out-toyed can. Okay. It just looks like gum. Yeah. Thank you for bringing that up, Camille. These products actually came on the market a couple years ago, but they didn't really take off until some of these policies were put into place and they fall under that loophole. One of the things that's concerning is they still included the chemicals, they're still using different kinds of flavoring including menthol flavoring and so there are a lot of potential health risks that we now need to start researching these products. Wow, so they look like little mints? So vivid. Smokeless danger, here they come. Very easy to disguise. All right, Z-Y-N I'm on it. Let's switch gears just a little bit. Dr. Ickes, I'd like for you or Sierra just to give us the latest science that's out there about COVID and lung health. What are we finding that's happening with those that have COVID? Sierrah, I don't know if you want to speak to this. This is something that we started integrating into our presentations because it's the world that we're living in, and youth and young people are asking these questions as well. I think that it's telling that we always have to be changing our message and we have to keep up with the times. Sierrah, I don't know if you want to share some of the newest research that's come out. We're still learning obviously, we can't say that we have a long-term research on this issue because it's very recent. But luckily we do have some amazing researchers that are focusing in on this area. Yeah. As Dr. Agasta is saying, we do continue to learn more about the health risks associated with using e-cigarettes, particularly with association with COVID-19. As you may know, as you are using a vape or cigarette, you are taking your mask off to do that, that does limit your exposure in that way. Also given our times the increased susceptibility of COVID-19 isn't increasing concern, and we are always looking for the latest research. But what we do know is according to a recent study from the Stanford School of Medicine, young people who vape are five times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 compared to non vapers. We also know that if you are a user of both conventional cigarettes and vape, you are 6.8 times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 compared to those who do not use. I'm learning a lot here. Thank you so much. Julia and Hannah, why don't you share your thoughts about what you're seeing or what do you think about today's environment in terms of all this PPE and stress that's going on? Where does that put us in terms of lung health? Julia, let's start with you if you don't mind. Yeah. COVID has impacted e-cigarette use among young people. To understand that more, we need to look at what type of user the young person is. The Rescue Agency recently found that experimental users, or the students that have used a 100 times or less, they primarily use what their friends or in social gatherings just to blend and they said, their use has decreased because as you guys know we're not seeing people as much, people aren't hanging out with their friends as much, they're not exposed to that pressure anymore, and that's a good thing. On the other hand, we have regular users who have used a 100 times or more, and these users are more likely to be dependent on nicotine. Because of this stress of COVID, the stressors of being home, their use has increased. To really understand how COVID is impacting young people with their vaping rights, we need to look at what user they are. Now Julia I'm going to put you on the spot. Political science major, let's say that you're running for governor of Kentucky, what's the first thing you're going to do? What policy would you put in place? [inaudible]. I would raise taxes on e-cigarettes because Kentucky has one of the lowest taxes on e-cigarettes. That definitely has to do with how high are e-cigarette rights or how low the taxes are. I would raise taxes on e-cigarettes. That's good. Hey Hannah, let's hear about you and the work that you're doing with Dr. Ashford, what do you seeing take place during the pandemic with those moms? With moms is similar to what Emma said. I think there's a misperception. They're led believe that e-cigarette use is actually a better option than conventional cigarettes. I think that, that misperception is we need to target first, because through Emma's research and my research, we found that there actually isn't much of a difference in terms of what my research was on maternal stress and depression in birth outcomes. There wasn't much of a difference between e-cigarette use and tobacco and cannabis use. Therefore I think more research needs to be done in order to determine the actual effects on maternal stress and depression and how that affects pregnancy outcomes. But in terms of young people specifically, I think as Julia said, it's both ways, with the COVID-19 pandemic, there's a lot of increased anxiety about job security and financial issues, it might even be anxious about your motivating myself. This could be push to get somebody to start initiating e-cigarette use as an outlet. This is something that we need to target. Then also the young people like high schoolers and middle schoolers, I think from a personal opinion, there's a decrease because yeah, they're not in environment where the peer pressure is present. I think peer pressure is the biggest factor in our young population starting e-cigarette use. Therefore by targeting our peer population and using peers in our health promotion activities, I think that's going to be key to changing the landscape of e-cigarettes among our youths. Thank you, Hannah. I'm going to switch gears a little bit more. Probably the most famous scientists today is Dr. Fauci, which you all agree. When he speaks, everybody listen. In our world of tobacco control, when the Surgeon General speaks, we listen because that has proven through the decades the most authoritative voice in terms of looking at mass quantities, research, and going out making strong recommendations for tobacco control. Doctor, I share with that some of the latest that's come out from the Surgeon General related to the youth and smoking, that being tobacco use. The Surgeon General came out with a report a couple of years ago and it's interesting because so much research has come out since that report. But even still at that point, he said, this is an epidemic that's facing our country, that's facing our youth, our young people, and it's going to take all of us to change that trajectory. I think that that was telling. In his report, he really talks about some of the short terms effects that we already know based on the chemicals in these products, based on the high concentration of nicotine, and we still have to do some research to figure out the long-term of facts but we know what's likely to come. Some of the key points that we tried to talk about with youth and young people, we know that these products can cause interrupted brains development because our brains are developing until we were at least 25 years old. That creates challenges when we're thinking about learning or thinking about impulse control, our moods. Those are things that really resonate with youth and young people. We also know that some of the E liquids contain really dangerous and harmful chemicals. Sometimes we talk about, it seems we're in this hamster wheel and we're hearing the same things that we heard for years and years about conventional cigarettes and what dangerous chemicals they had in them. But it took us over 50 years of research for people to start listening to us and for people to start believing in us. We always say, why do we want to wait 50 years to say that these products are not harmless and that they're causing really serious side effects, both short term and long term. Not just in adults using them, but in youth and young people. I would love Sierrah to talk a little bit about some of the concerns that we incorporate in our presentations related to the chemicals and maybe the aerosols. I think those are some of the key things that our young people want to know. Of course and I love this question too because I think it's so important to not only teach our students what's in these products, but teach them how to also identify research that is credible. Some of the things that we like to teach our students is this both short-term and long-term. But primarily the short-term health consequences, because that's what resonates with them on a day-to-day basis. Some of these are directly related to the chemicals within in the flavorings. Some of the flavorings that are within those E liquids, they have been considered carcinogens or cancer-causing. They're also flavorings that are linked to popcorn lung such as diacetyl. We also know that there are acrolein, benzene, and formaldehyde within these products. These are all chemicals that we like to have people aware that that's what you may be inhaling, and the risks associated with those specific chemicals. In addition to that, not only are you harming your own health by inhaling these products, but also the people around you. When you're emitting the vapor, some people have this misconception that when you emit the product that comes out of these E-cigarettes, it's known as water vapor. This is a huge misconception that we like to hit on every single time we talk to somebody about these products, and this is called aerosol. Just like secondhand smoke, second-hand aerosol is harmful to your health and the people around you. Thank you, Sierrah. Now, I'd like to hear Jared and Dillon's thoughts on this. I know Jared, you're working with a very vulnerable population with doctor Okali, the mentally ill, as well as working with the nursing workforce that's just stressed to the max. What are your thoughts? What are you seeing? What's your team doing to help counter some of the messaging that needs to go out there, or that's out there. Well, adding on to that. A couple of weeks ago, Dr. Hahn spoke at the National Research Paper day here at UK and she said quitting is the best thing you can do for your health. Adding on to that, if we tell our patients that quitting is the best thing you can do every single time that we say it, maybe he won't quit the first time, but the fourth, fifth, maybe even the 20th time it will finally click. It's not in cessations, it's a marathon. It's not [inaudible] we just have to take it each and every encounter, outpatient and inpatient. Thank you for saying that and for bringing that up. It was pretty impressive that Dr. Hahn, who really is the one that we credit for the work we've done here at the University of Kentucky, has been modeled throughout the state and through out the country as one of the first to be very serious about tobacco control on a campus, especially in Kentucky, belly of the beast. For her to be the key note at an acute and critical care conference basically and to put public health out there on the forefront, and how it's all of us have that opportunity in responsibility and I love that analogy. It's not a sprint. We are in a marathon with this. Thank you for that. Dillon, what do you see and what are your thoughts about messaging? Yeah so, like Dr Epstein Sierra said, during our presentations and lessons, we really like to reiterate our students that research on E-cigarettes is coming out constantly. This means that we have more access to information regarding these devices right at our fingertips every day. Unfortunately, some of this information isn't really always true for accurate, so we have to do something about this. Like we said, we have to counter this in some way. Over the summer, our awesome facilitators implemented an activity into our lessons that compare subjective sources, and objective sources. We begin this activity by asking our students what the difference is between the subjective and objective source, and if they don't know, we gladly explain it to them what these terms mean. When we ask our students about this, we actually take a few minutes to find information related to E-cigarettes on the internet, and once they have the sources, we analyze, as a group, and decide whether their sources are objective or subjective. To wrap this up, we show them an example of an objective and reliable source from the CDC, then we show a subjective and unreliable tweet from an anonymous user that is providing false information with no sources at all attached to it. The point of this exercise is just to make sure the students know where, and how to access credible and reliable information on the internet, social media, or even from things that they may see on the TV, or on the news. That's great. Continuing on this line of giving examples of the [inaudible] experiences of what each of you were doing, I'd really like to hear some more from Camille and Emma about what specific examples may be within the past six months, past year, that you've been a part of to help our youth not initiate tobacco use or some of these crazy dangerous products that are out there. Camille why don't you go first? Yeah. [inaudible] we're doing a lot of different initiatives right now. We decided to start doing Remind messages. Remind is an instant messaging platform, so all the students have to do when we do our presentations, they just have to sign up to receive those messages with a code, then once they sign up, we're able to directly send them messages, we can send them pictures, quitting tips, information, all the time whenever. That's been a really great way that we can constantly be in communication with students outside of giving those presentations to them. Another thing we're doing is, we're doing a train the facilitators program. We created these training modules using Canvas, and it's just to ensure that people have general awareness about the topics, and they're able to relay information to their friends and their family who are using. When you do that program, you also get signed up with the Reminds service too. Now we have, you're doing the training modules, and we're able to directly communicate with you through the Remind again, and keep reinforcing that line of communication and keeping that open, we also, just recently, created a video with the Fend movement, Fend meaning, full energy, no drugs. We were able to create a video. Did you guys create that? I love all your acronyms. We didn't create that acronym, but we did make a video for their app, which is [inaudible] seen by a bunch of students, and that was a super fun project to work on. It's an animated video, super cute, love it. Basically, that video, it's just a two-minute condensed version of what our presentation would be like if we were giving a presentation to a classroom. Those are some initiatives that we've been working on that have been so much fun, and just try to make sure that you're familiar with that. We are available with so much resources, if they ever have questions, they can reach us on social media, Remind, we have so many platforms so they always feel connected with us. Thank you for that. I would really love to see that video. If you could send that to me, that'll be great. Of course. Emma, Let's see here. Your researcher Dr Ashbery is a queen acronyms, so tell me what you guys have been up to. It's been really awesome to work with Perinatal Research and Wellness Center at UK just to further that research, further that discussion about cigarette substance use during pregnancy in the perinatal period. Hannah and I recently presented our research at UK nursing research papers day, which is really awesome. I'm really passionate about education, and I think one of the biggest ways that we can work towards improving this situation is just by continuing to disseminate information, disseminate evidence-based research. Especially like working with nurses, it was really great to present at the event, because it was seen in four nurses. Just continuing to educate healthcare professionals, such as nurses, about what we can do to help stop smoking, that is a really important part of the movement. Thank you. Now Hannah and Julia, I'm going to twist it just a little bit because there's a lot of zoom fatigue going on and all this text stuff and a different app and a different platform. Is there anything that you see that you guys are doing on your team, Hannah, that you think we need to go ahead and continue doing? Because I don't see our world changing in terms of virtual presence anytime soon. How are you going to be able to reach those moms moving forward with the continuation of our pandemic until we get everybody vaccinated? I think that Telehealth is going to be super important during these current times, especially during preconception and parietal appointments, and in those appointments. I think it's going to be extremely important to include smoking cessation education every single time, as you're saying, as long as you stay consistent, and you're following up with your patients and you're doing it every time you meet with them, I think you can actually make a difference in the long run. Also, including education on e-cigarette use, instead of just focusing on cigarette use. Including the e-cigarette use as well in that education I think can expand the population that you're educating, especially with their moms. Thank you. Now, I'm going to really blow it up here, Julia, are you ready for it? Because you're political science, getting you ready for the governorship. Do you think we should still charge the same amount for our services? Because we're not face to face and we're providing, as Hannah said, more and more, virtually through Telehealth, as the governor of Kentucky, or as a legislator policymaker, would you be an advocate to keep pricing the same or would you see that we needed to discount it or increase it for messaging and putting interventions in place. I'm all for decreasing health care costs, especially because those that are impacted by e-cigarette use, or actually lower income people are disproportionately affected by e-cigarette use. It's really important that we reach those people. By keeping health care costs low, as low as we can, that would be a really effective way to do that. Thank you so much. We could not have scripted this any better. Could we have Doctor Ickes? Fabulous job you guys. I'm so proud of you and appreciate all that you are doing. Doctor Ickes, would you like to close with a message? Sure. I just love hearing from all of you and it reinforces why we need to have using young people at the table, when we're trying to create programs, when we are trying to advocate for policies, we need to hear what's going on and we need to hear from your perspective what will work. We know that when we listen, we do make an impact. Thank you all for sharing your insight and keep fighting the good fight. I know you will, and I'm just so proud of each and every one of you and look forward to working with all of you in the future. What's up everyone? My name [inaudible] and I'm an iCANendthetrend research assistant. My name's [inaudible] , and I am an iCANendthetrend course facilitator. Our goal is to empower younger generations to end the trend of e-cigarette use among their peers. Let's get started. Did you know that all vaping devices are electronic cigarettes, and they almost always contain nicotine? They've changed over time and continue to change to make e-cigarettes more appealing to people our age. Is this really an issue? In 2019, 1 in 3 high school students were using these products. This reinforces we need to step up to end this trend. What do we know about e-cigarettes? They produce aerosol that is harmful to our health, and the people around us when inhaled. Just one pod based e-cigarette has the nicotine equivalent of at least twenty cigarettes. Did you know it only takes ten seconds for nicotine to reach the brain. Our brains don't fully develop until we're twenty five years old, putting us at high risk for dependence. Why are people our age using these products? Tobacco and e-cig companies use tactics like fun, fruity flavors, appealing marketing strategies, social media influencers, and try to make this think these products are harmless. In 2018, e-cigarette companies spent $110 million on advertisements. How can we prevent people from using e-cigarettes? Well, we have to support those who are already using e-cigarettes and prevent others have starting in the first place. Sharing youth-friendly quitting resources is a great way to show your support. We can also be a positive influencer in things we do. Social media is a great way to spread positivity and influence your followers to prevent the use of e-cigarettes. We challenge you with to post reasons why you do not use e-cigarettes on your social media. Don't forget to tag hashtag iCANendthetrend.