Expert Researchers/Leaders: Janie Heath, PhD, APRN-BC, FAAN, FNAP, FAANP, Dean and Warwick Professor of Nursing, Less Cancer Board Member; Melinda Ickes, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Kinesiology and Health Promotion; Sierrah Miley, Program Coordinator of #iCANendthetrend and University of Kentucky alumna (Kinesiology) #iCANendthetrend student ambassadors: Julia Estes, Political Science undergraduate student; Dillon Lay, Health Promotion graduate student; Camille Wright, Communication and Information Science undergraduate student College of Nursing senior undergraduate students: Emma Bilberry, Jarrod Franchino, Hannah Jirak

video-placeholder
Loading...
University of Virginia
2021 Cancer Prevention Web-Based Activity (CE eligible)
University of Virginia
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

healthcare, Leadership, Risk Assessment, prevention

From the lesson

Vaping, E-cigarettes, and Tobacco Interventions

Expert Researchers/Leaders: Janie Heath, PhD, APRN-BC, FAAN, FNAP, FAANP, Dean and Warwick Professor of Nursing, Less Cancer Board Member; Melinda Ickes, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Kinesiology and Health Promotion; Sierrah Miley, Program Coordinator of #iCANendthetrend and University of Kentucky alumna (Kinesiology) #iCANendthetrend student ambassadors: Julia Estes, Political Science undergraduate student; Dillon Lay, Health Promotion graduate student; Camille Wright, Communication and Information Science undergraduate student College of Nursing senior undergraduate students: Emma Bilberry, Jarrod Franchino, Hannah Jirak 46:04

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Jann T. Balmer

    Director of Continuing Medical Education

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder