Good morning everybody. I am here with somewhat of a new friend, a friend of a friend through our hero, Andrea Zimmerman from the University of Virginia's Continuing Medical Education. Katherine Couvillon, welcome. I'm so glad, this your second year. Last year you were of The United States Bipartisan Cancer Prevention Congressional Caucus, huge mouthful. You were incredibly powerful and that was really the first time I had heard your story from you directly. I was so moved and moved by you and your spirit, moved by your energy, moved by your ability to self advocate, which you do an incredible job of, and are a model to so many and so helpful to so many. Here we are, and I want you to share your story with our audience and with those who are participating and taking this program for medical products so continuing medical credits, CMEs. Welcome. Thank you so much, Bill. It's really an honor to be here. I don't feel like I'm a good advocate for myself. I'm a great advocate for other people. I'm going to take my own words to heart, and encourage myself to stand up for the care that I need even more. I was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. We're coming up on my 10-year anniversary actually, and I was 31 years old at the time. My family really hadn't had any history of cancer whatsoever. We didn't know, but it turned out that we actually carry the BRCA2 genetic mutation, which of course makes you higher risk for breast and ovarian cancer. I did all the treatments they recommended. Actually, I did more than was recommended given because of my BRCA mutation. I chose to get a bilateral double mastectomy. I agreed to go through chemo even though I did not want to do that. I was really worried about losing my hair, which is so thin. But I did that, I went on other preventative drugs to keep my cancer from coming back. I got seen regularly at my doctor's office, but unfortunately, three and a half years later, I was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. They found that the cancer had spread into my spine, and now my condition was terminal. It was really difficult news. At the time I thought I wouldn't live to see my 40th birthday. I've always been a person who is really interested in health and wellness. I became a vegetarian when I was 11 years old. I've been so interested in nutrition and how to stay healthy, keep fit. I even went vegan with Andrea at some point in solidarity with her. I really didn't feel like I had these extra risk factors or things that would have caused me to progress into stage 4. I lived for about three years, stage 4, preparing myself for the fact that I would probably be the first one in my family to pass away. I thought that there was some small mercy in that because at least I wouldn't have to see anyway of my family members pass away. But unfortunately, my dad ended up finding out that he had mesothelioma and within six weeks of his diagnosis he passed away. Obviously, it's really hard to lose a parent, especially so quick, and from a such a terrible disease. But to have to watch him die of cancer, and then know that I'm going to have to die from cancer was just all the more difficult. Earlier this year, we'll actually trip 2020, I found out that the treatment that had been working for me for five years to keep me stable was no longer working for me and I had to switch to a new treatment regime. Now I'm on a clinical trial, so far that's going well. But a lot of difficulties that I face are not knowing who to ask, not knowing what symptoms are concerning, see my oncologist so often, but not getting a response from him on things that he feels are outside of the cancer realm. Most recently, I've been struggling with new headaches and they went ahead and didn't MRI scan and they've been able to rule out cancer, which is excellent. But after they ruled out cancer, they were all just like, "Okay, it's not cancer." I don't know what to try next. One thing that I wanted to bring to light as unhid that I definitely see from a patient perspective is [inaudible] coordination. Maybe that's in charge of everything or a team of physicians that communicates with each other. I feel like I have all these little silos of care, and I'm supposed to be the thread that connects everything. Thankfully, I have a background working as an IT person in health care, so I'm a little more well-versed than some other people. But I have to do tons of research on my own and try to figure out the path that I want to go forward. I have to bring back all the people who say, "I heard about this moon dust and it's really great and it's been cured cancer." I do my research and find out if that's even true. Not even been able to ask my oncologist really, because there are whole avenues of treatments that they don't really study because they're not medical treatments. They might be nutrition or supplements or some other lifestyle treatment. I would say that's the area I struggle with the most and where I think we may be made the most progress from a patient perspective. You though, however, in knowing more about your story, had been able to really been able to sort out the fake news. Because there is so much, it is really remarkable what you've been able to navigate in my mind. I do you want to say just as an outside or how impressed I am with your own self-care the way you've been able to keep yourself moving and taking care of yourself nutritionally and doing some of those things that not only keep you functioning better during the day, but keep you healthier and longer. I think that is really impressive. We know from this last journey that you are really living with cancer. But not just like living with cancer, you are doing incredible things to take care of yourself, and you look amazingly healthy. You look so good. I hope those headaches back away. I hope they can get some answers on that. Is there anything that you would like to share with those listening and with a cancer diagnosis, what was your best go to like in navigating systems? Now, you have shared that you have a background in IT in the area of health care. But can you share with everyday people like myself what your next steps for upon hearing that diagnosis, what did you do on your own to help yourself? Well, of course immediately I went to Dr. Google as we all like to do. That's where I found some of the scary statistics of life expectancy after a diagnosis. But I think one of the most helpful things that I've used to navigate it has actually been a Facebook group full of other women with similar diagnoses and being able to ask them, what have you tried? What has worked for you? What hasn't worked for you? What did your doctor say about this? Or I have this pain and should I be concerned or is that a common side effect? All these things where maybe they're small enough that you don't even want to like talk to your doctor about it, but you have a concern or maybe it's something you feel embarrassed to bring up. Sometimes I'm afraid that my oncologist is going to think of a hypochondriac because you worry about every little ache and pain, and so that's a great place. The Facebook group is a great place to go to be able to share concerns and get some feedback from other people. I tend to crowd-source, I guess I would say a lot of my information as well as I have a couple of more integrative physicians. I like to listen to podcasts that they share. There's a new, relatively new field of integrative oncology. I know I used to speak and share my cancer story and I was able to speak with a physician from Charlotte who was the head of their integrative oncology program. Thankfully, I had access to her and I would ask her what's new, what do I need to be thinking about? She would give me great recommendations. But the first three years I would say if my stage four diagnosis, I did that, I crowd-sourced. It seemed like people were saying I was vegan and I ran marathons and I had progression, and other people were saying, I eat whatever I want, my life is going to be short I want to enjoy it. I took the approach like, well, I think I'll try to make some good choices, but it doesn't really seem to matter I felt fatalistic. Then I really got inspired, prior on to year four that, you know what, I feel like I'm not doing enough. I want to take back control and make some changes. I learned about reducing inflammation. I think that was also maybe from an audio-book that I got from my library. My doctor, my Oncologist, I think he just chuckled at me because they don't really train in nutrition. Medical students don't train in nutrition. Honestly, I don't share a lot with my Oncologist about what I do as far as food and supplements because he doesn't really have any additional information for me, which I think is really unfortunate. I would love to be able to have my Oncologist's perspective on these different things. But he just doesn't. I find my own podcast, I try to go with medical professionals who do have degrees, but have then gone on to do additional training in some of the alternative medicine or integrative medicine. I would start there, of course, you can always go to the American Cancer Society or cancer.org, and you'll find probably the same stuff that your Oncologist will tell you. But I would just encourage anyone to look up integrative Oncology and find out the things that they recommend. You talked about, I think a common fear for a lot of patients is, oh, my doctor thinks I'm hypochondriac and we know it really doesn't matter what your doctor thinks or not, right? You need to be telling your doctor, sharing your stories and your concerns. For God's sake, you have real concerns. This is not some tale you've woven in, you have real concerns. You have been head-on in dealing with this for a decade. It's amazing what you have done. Obviously, you are checking in with your physicians. You are sharing your story and they're aware of what you're doing. Which I think it's key if people are going to be surfing the web and may not know how to qualify, like see you know how to document resources. You understand that, not everybody does. Yes. I think in those cases, those stories are important to share with your physician. Yes. Just like you have because you want to make sure you're not doing anything to endanger yourself. You'll have a lot of doctors. The role of medicine has been changing. I'd like to think we have had a role in that because what we're finding now is that the more we do this workshop, there are more physicians that are learning to become better advocates for their patients and for their communities, and they're sharing their information. I always say to them, listen, I'm a C student, you're the guy or woman with the medical degree or the Advanced Science degree. It really doesn't matter what I think, I may have the best intentions, but I'm not your go to. We do need to be guided by this evidence-based science it's out there. Absolutely. We need our health care providers helping to not only guide us as individuals and guide our families and communities because they're the ones with the information. Yes, you are so correct on matters of nutrition. But because that isn't part of their training, it doesn't mean that they're not interested and that we shouldn't include them. Yes. Because now more and more physicians are reaching out in areas of wanting to know more, wanting to understand more, really understand the benefits. There's still some that are like, oh, it doesn't matter whatever you want, blah, blah, blah. But I know in my own case, I'm 61 years old, in the last four or five years, my life has changed by really focusing on nutrition and movement. My life was very different in my 50s than it was in my 60s and even more different in my 40s. It's really these actions that we take to take care of ourselves are not convenient. It's not like reaching through a bag of Fritos. It takes work, and if you want to feel better, be healthier. You're going to have to pay attention to some of these things. We know that the way you take care of yourself does help you feel better, and that you have been in charge of that, which is powerful to me. Can you share with me like your support team that you have dealt with at your doctor's office, any nurses, or any people at the treatment centers, or people that you would like to point to, and what specifically about them makes you feel better? Well, my oncology team. I have my oncologist and I have his nurse practitioner, and then also I have a nurse care coordinator. Now that position has turned over, so I don't have the one I originally started with. But they were instrumental in answering those initial questions that I had, side effects, what things I could take with other things as far as the other medications that I was on. Also, I have a pharmacist through my insurance company that I have. I think it's quarterly phone calls with, and that is a great resource, especially for asking about other medications that I might want to be adding for different health concerns. They are often pretty knowledgeable about supplements as well. That's an excellent resource. Most recently, actually, the pharmacist at the cancer center has offered to help me navigate the copay system for one of my injectable drugs. That's been really difficult to deal with. Yes, I'm very thankful for my team, they're so encouraging, they definitely listen to my concerns. Sometimes I think they chuckle at me, but I definitely I didn't want to give the impression that I hide anything from them. I'm extremely cautious as to the things that I try on my own, it's typically just some vitamins. There's a website, I think it might be on Memorial Sloan Kettering website. But you can look up all of supplements, and compare them to the drugs that you're on, and it'll tell you if it's contraindicated. That's a great tool. Yeah, it's so good. I've used that a lot. At least for me it was pretty obvious which types of things might have concerns. You pretty quickly see in search results that there's questions about don't use it with this [inaudible]. It's pretty easy for you because you this is what you've been doing. Sure yes. The brand new person that isn't online a lot, although it's hard to imagine with COVID. But there are people that are still not online a lot, and they are seeking whatever comes up first in search engines, not necessarily because it's an issue of knowledge or science or evidence, but because they've paid for the search engine placement, or. Yeah. It has something other than doing with your health or the relevance of it. Yes. I think really, as you have done that in some of these resources, we know not all supplements the way they roll. We know that the FDA has not done a lot with a lot of them. There are things that we have to be careful of, check with our doctors, check with our teams. I want to make sure too that, and I know it's because I've done it myself for my own doctors, I probably sound like a jerk, but you know what? That's their job. Their job is to listen to you, and not to put a spin on whether you sound like a jerk or not. I find that the good docs are the ones that say, "You know what, I really don't know, but we need to follow up and we need to go to these places. It's important to have that honest relationship, which it sounds like you have, where people can say, "gosh, I just don't know, and these are places that you can go." The great thing about your squad is that they're all cross checking each other. You've really got a team with different skills, and under the umbrella of your oncologist, which is awesome. Are there things that you do that keep your attitude so good? Like your attitude is incredible. Is it spiritual, is it prayer, is it exercise? Tell us what keeps you going? Definitely, spiritual. I'm a naturally positive person, I think. But even today, I'm wearing a necklace that says hope. Because sometimes you just have to preach those messages to yourself. I have bracelets that say, "Be brave" or "Take courage", or different things that I'll wear when I go for treatments or scans suggest that constant reminder that there is hope. I believe that there's going to be continue to life for me when I seize living here on Earth. That gives me a lot of hope. Of course, some days when you feel like you're only just facing a feature of pain. It can feel really hard to hope, but I try to remind myself that okay, you feels this way today, but you might not feel that way tomorrow. [inaudible]. [inaudible]. Or this afternoon. Maybe you can do one thing to get your mind off of it or go for a walk or during the pandemic, they've offered a lot of Virtual exercise classes, which has been amazing for me because it takes a lot of energy to get out of the house and get down to a gym and so I wasn't really good about doing that. But when it comes to my house, it's been amazing. I felt so much better doing some [inaudible] and yoga. Some gentle movement walks, spending time in nature, but definitely focusing on my feet. Prayer, trying to help others has been a big part of what makes me feel better. You may be helping so many. You helped so many last year because they see that you're leading a quality of life that seems to be [inaudible] you appear by I and sound to be really in charge of your destiny. You're a woman at the real. You're definitely making so much happen every time I see you either online or in-person or even on the social media platforms. You're always smiling and I know that provides so much hope. People underestimate the value of hope. You'll hear, oh, hope is not a strategy, but it's the first step to a strategy and it's a critical step. Hope is everything. There have been several miracles in your life in the last decade, and I don't know why or how, but to hear your story in deep-sea you function at such a high level is amazing. I'm sure that the care that you have given yourself has contributed to anything worse than what you're dealing with. Someone, how you've been able to be in charge of yourself in a way that is really remarkable. I admire that so much in you. Thank you, Bill. I think your attitude plays such a big role in your quality of life. When I used to be able to travel and share my story, I would meet all kinds of women, some with early-stage breast cancer and some who are metastatic. Some of the women they listed every negative thing in their life as their story. Even things that were, in my mind, relatively small difficulties, they seemed insurmountable to these people based on their attitude. I don't know, that's just not how I choose to live my life. I believe that things are going to work out and things are going to be good and that there's a way to find some happiness and joy in everything, even when the answers of course, aren't good. Obviously, I'm still looking a terminal diagnosis, but I don't know when that's going to happen and there's so many wonderful things that can happen in the meantime. I have wonderful friends who support me so much. That's huge and don't be afraid to ask for help. Let people know when you need something or even if you don't feel like you can ask, get a friend to ask, or have a friend who will ask you an advocate on your behalf. When I found out that my treatment wasn't working earlier this year, I didn't have the energy or the mindset to go researching this clinical trial. My oncologist said recommended it and so I sent it out to Andrea and her husband, who's also very intelligent scientists, and said, Figure out if I should do this. Give me your feedback on if you think that this is going to be beneficial for me. Obviously, my oncologist's opinion, wait extremely heavily. It was really going treatment I was considering, but instead of having to do all that myself. Turned it up? [inaudible]. Yeah. That's another thing if you're not very tech savvy. I think like my poor mother has had a number of different purchases that ended up being scams. Find someone who is and ask them to do it for you. They typically have a lot of degrees letters behind their name, just [inaudible] the general public. Yes, there's a lot of us have good ideas that really don't mean much because we've do not have the background to do those things. I speak to lots of people that have had cancer diagnosis, things that your in the same shoes, lots of different people and I do know that the notion of preventing cancer, some meet with a rub because they're like, obviously if we could prevent that, I would have prevented that. That's not what we're really talking about here. I want you to know that our intention so many years ago, almost now, two decades ago, and it'll lower the risk of suffering. We know that lowering the risk for suffering also translates to how people care for themselves every day, and how they address their life and how they deal with that and what it does to their quality of life. We see that with you. From that place, you are really a model for others and we are grateful to have you inside the Less Cancer circle, inside this part of the Less Cancer family in sharing these stories because we know they are life-changing. I hear from people every day from around the globe and the power of what you are sharing today is so important to people, we may never know their names. I am grateful to you for that because my intention in serving the public is to lower suffering for all people, not just cancer. That's how I choose to serve the world and that's what we can do with this work for Less Cancer and this programming. I love that. I am so grateful for your bravery and sharing your story. We're incredibly thankful to you. Thank you so much. It's my honor. You have a good day. Thank you too though. Bye bye. Bye. [inaudible] my thoughts. Hi everybody. We're here with Mindi Messmer. I'm glad to welcome Mindi here today. She has worked with Less Cancer for several years. She has been an LC Hellman speaker, she has participate on many levels with the National Cancer Prevention Workshop. For those of you that don't know Mindi, Mindi has really been a world changer and has done much to make our communities safer around drinking water and forever chemicals that include things like PFAS, but we're here having this conversation with Mindi today because she has a personal experience that we're going to share today. Mindi welcome, thank you for being here, thank you for sharing your story. Here, you've been out slugging it out for communities and not just communities, but your own community in New Hampshire, and you have gone to the map fighting to lower risk for cancer. Fast forward, tell me about March, we're well on our way to COVID, tell me what's been going on since March. Thanks. First go, I mean, the work that you do, raising awareness about the need to prevent cancer is so important and I know that you've made a lot of personal sacrifices and professional sacrifices to do that and the work that you do is just so very important. As we say, coming from an area where I was working actually as an environmental consultant industry for a long time and identified pediatric cancer cluster in my town, and that pushed me into becoming more of an advocate to run for office, to change regulations here in the state of New Hampshire, not just for PFAS, but for other things that cause cancer like arsenic, which is naturally occurring. Very concerned about the high rates of cancer. I speedup to then March 27th of 2020, the state of New Hampshire had just gone into lock down with a COVID pandemic crisis here and all the hospitals were closed down to visitors, my husband having come back from vacation, he never really got better, just incrementally got worse, and on the 27th of March, around 11 o'clock, he came to me and said I have to go the hospital, I can't breathe. Of course, having the COVID thing going on, I said, "Oh my gosh, he's got COVID". Rushed him to the hospital, I was not admitted to come into the hospital with him, he was brought into the emergency room and treated in the emergency room. I sat in a parking lot off my phone waiting to hear what's going on, comes to find out, I got a phone call from him and his voice was breaking up, that he had leukemia and that they were shipping him down immediately to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to be treated down there because of the very acute presentation of his illness. They brought him down to Mass General. I had 10 minutes to go home and grab some of his personal items. I don't even know how I did that, it was so upsetting. My husband was 56 years old in tip-top shape, wicked healthy eater, really amazing athlete, and to have this come down in the midst of this pandemic was just a huge blow. Ironically, the kind of cancer that he has, acute myeloid leukemia, is an environmentally triggered cancer. This has really affected, first, my community which made me get involved, and then the state as a whole with the highest rates of some cancers in the nation, and then it came right to my own house and affected my family in such a way that was just really tragic. For the next 4-5 weeks he was in lockdown in Mass General Hospital undergoing really aggressive chemotherapy to save his life. Every one of his organ systems shut down in succession. He though, amazingly pulled through that. In the last few months, he had a stem cell transplant because of the very rare nature of his mutations in the leukemia, that was what the treatment required. We're hopeful that that will be the same, but there is just entirely too much cancer in New Hampshire, entirely too much cancer in the nation. When we know that there's ways that we can prevent at least a good portion of those cancers by lessening exposure to environmental toxins, this has really come home to my family directly. I'm so sorry. I just want to touch on one thing. When he was in the hospital, how were you connecting? Were you allowed to visit? Were you on the phone? Was it a FaceTime? Tell us how that looks like. Well, I was not allowed in. First, he was in the ICU, he was put on a ventilator for 24 hours. At the very time when so many people are saying, "Why should I wear a mask?" and they're still saying that now, there was a ventilator shortage. The physician said to us, it's a good thing that he got sick when he did because if it had been a couple of days later, we wouldn't have had a ventilator for him. What happened was, he was admitted and then brought to ICU and because of the situation, the nurses and the doctors were under extreme stress. I wasn't allowed in, so I had the nurses train his cell phone on him so that I could observe him on FaceTime. I had two telephones, one was trained on him 24 hours a day on his chest or on him, because I was so worried about his extreme situation. He's very athletic. He's very athletic. When did he turn 56? That's in May this year. He was 55? Yes. Very young to have such an acute case of leukemia. Generally, this kind of leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, is an older man or older person's disease, not a 55 year old or a 56 year old. The fact you're had to FaceTime with him through this whole process is heart-wrenching for everybody and your boys, of course, that was really tough. Yeah. I know I've been keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. It's really been a journey for you. I think how ironic that here you are out there fighting cancer at every turn, working to lower risk for everyone at the same time, and continue to do so at the same time, your family, what's happening this incredibly tough, tough time. I'm certainly grateful for all your work and, I'm sorry that you've had to deal with this journey, but I know that your family is strong, you are strong. This is something that you guys have been amazing at addressing and dealing with. When I first heard the story, I wanted you to share it because I know there are other people that have not been able to get treatment or see their loved ones or their family has been really disconnected through COVID, not just cancer because we know cancer can blow up lives every day. COVID is really coiled some fire, right? It is, absolutely. It is really, really tough. How did you advocate for yourself? How did you best advocate for yourself for people that might be watching this? Are there things that you can share about this journey? About how your family helped themselves and got help? Well, just trying to figure out a way around how to be in touch with the care, and the nurses at Mass General are just phenomenal. I met them almost every other day with a few personal items because that was all I could do. They met me in the parking lot and many times they broke down and or wanted to hug me, because this is not the way they are used to having families deal with such a terrible situation so they felt horrible. I think we have to understand that all the nurses and doctors are under extreme stress as well and they're also trying to care for our loved ones. It is a very stressful time for everyone, not just us. We need to do what we can to prevent the transmission of COVID 19 in our communities, so that we can lessen the burden on our healthcare workers that have to deal with all the things besides COVID all the time, like my husband's cancer. Advocating for him was just in my way of trying to develop as good as I could a relationship with his physicians with their masks on and that was a whole other thing. You see, the physicians would maybe step into the room and they would be all suited up, with their masks on and their Tyvek, because they had to protect themselves, they were afraid to approach him because they weren't sure if the testing that said he was negative for COVID was really true, or if they were not, in fact, negative. You had to see the physicians with a little bit of their eyes coming through, and it was quite a long time in the last months or two that I actually saw his physician on a Telemedicine call and I said that's what you look like. There is a very big disconnect when this thing happens. These people are more used to touching people and being with them and looking at them. It's not we, it's patients. Yes. The patients were more connected and when we most needed to be connected, we'd been disconnected. Exactly. Brutal. It's so brutal. The best we could do is face time and like I said on it 24/7 watching everything that was going on or trying to and try to figure out what was being said. There's a distance between the phone and physicians at the door, it was difficult to hear what they are saying often times or try to figure out how to advocate and not be making it more difficult for them, but really being a concerned family member that was trying to advocate for their loved ones. It was a very big challenge. It still is, I'm not allowed to go into any of his appointments still, they're all close down still. It is a pretty upsetting way to have to deal with something that's so tragic. Right. Now as you're headed for the holidays, you have to be so careful about what family, I know your boys have worked every time to keep everyone safe and you too. I mean, it's been a journey because you are out there serving the public, you've had to really do it from behind Lucite walls of some sort, and that's made it very complicated because people connect with you. We've seen they connected with you on social media, you typically do a lot of public speaking and a lot of outreach. People are looking to you to help fill their bucket and resolve issues in some way at a time when you're juggling a lot of other things. I'm so grateful for the work that you do. I know lots of people are grateful for the work you do. If there's a way that we can help you or you know of ways that we can get this message out. I know your family's quite private and I really appreciate you sharing the story and Mike agreeing to share his story. I know it's been really a tough journey, but I'm hoping other people will get help because of this story, we can better help people advocate for themselves, we can give them support on some level. If they're navigating this cancer journey at the same time of COVID, it's really, really specialized. I know that you've fought every day to get the right attention and did everything you could to make sure your husband and boys received the best care and attention the family was getting, and how lucky you were to have nurses that were so compassionate. Yeah. We were lucky that he was taken to one of the best treatment centers in the nation. I know that there are others that are not as fortunate or don't see that care. We see how hard we have to work to get this ourselves and others. It makes me wonder how people who are alone, who have language barriers, who have other hurdles that they have to deal with. I don't know how they ever do it, I just don't know how they do it. Yeah. I agree. Anything that we can do to help and support you and your good work, please let us know. We love everything that you did do and help out Less Cancer, and we love the work that you're doing to fight for your community and family members to make sure they don't have unnecessary and preventable a risk in their community and water. How many of your cancer clusters did you have identified, three? One pediatric double cancer cluster and sick nose. But there are very high rates of cancer. But New Hampshire has the highest rate of pediatric cancer in the nation, as well as the highest rate of breast, bladder, and esophageal cancer in the nation. We just go crazy because it's such a pristine-looking place. Well, it's a pristine place where the industry has really had its way with New Hampshire, I think and you are starting to see the effects of that. [inaudible] a little bit about the industry and some of their issues. There's a history of landfills and Superfund sites in New Hampshire where industry has either brought their pollution to New Hampshire and disposed of it here in ways that we now know is not acceptable or industry in New Hampshire has thrived by creating an economic base in some towns that are lower income. For Southern New Hampshire in particular, there's a large industrial source of air emissions which is contaminating a big portion of New Hampshire with PFS chemicals and continues to this very day, which we have been fighting to stop. I think New Hampshire's a small state. It does appear to be pristine, but it has suffered from trying to make its way. In effort makes for those so wicked, [inaudible]. I've seen in the mountains so many places of beauty but dangerous. Yes. Yeah. I mean, yeah. The regulation and just trying to, you know, one of the things that when I was elected to the state house, I just was shocked at the lack of attention to these things like bladder cancer. We had known for 15 years that when the state New Jersey reduce their exposure and New Jersey to arsenic, their rate of bladder cancer now is about a tenth of what the state of New Hampshire says. New Hampshire has the highest rate in the country. So my regulation actually made that match that standards. So hopefully we'll see that rate reduce, but not only is it important in normal times to lessen environmental exposure, to make sure that our immune systems are healthy and functioning appropriately. When we really see it is when this pandemic hit, and we're now starting to really understand that these background amino toxicity effects and cancer and all these things, these chronic illnesses that people suffer from environmental exposure makes them much more likely to have severe cases of COVID-19. So the worlds are colliding, and so in the background, everyday, we should be looking at ways to reduce environmental exposure, to reduce the rate of chronic disease and cancer. That's why the work you're doing all the time you have been doing is so important because when we get hit with a pandemic or we get hit with the flu, those people will definitely suffer more serious effects from those illnesses, if they have backgrounds. One thing that you get so well and people have learned a little bit through the COVID experience is that, the tools for securing public health are different than the tool we get when we go to the emergency room or they're different when we visit our doctor. Tools for public health look like education. They look like policy, they look like best practices. So those are a little bit different and people have a hard time getting their head around that, they feel almost as if it's like a control issue. But it's not a control issue, it's a wellness issue, a health issue, and those are the tools that we've discovered like simply wearing a mask. Right. It has work so well to secure public health when people actually wear the mask or generally saying. Yeah, absolutely. So it's really been an interesting time to showcase how securing public health can work and it can work this way for cancer too. We still lose several 100,000 people to cigarette smoking. Despite having all the information we have, we still have great unnecessary and preventable loss. We know that in earlier times it was all about beat cancer, cure cancer. Whether you've gotten through the cancer battle or not, you are wounded. Yeah. You know that firsthand, everything is wounded, economic, health, everything, families, [inaudible]. Lots of things happen when people get sick and if we can prevent it, I think we should. You have really been a great leader in that arena and we're very grateful for that work. I pray, your family gets through those quickly, and anything that I can do to help, please let me know. I'm really grateful for your time today. I know we've gone way over the time limit, but you're such an interesting person I've talked to and I'm really grateful for you being here today. Thank you so much. I am so grateful for everything you do everyday. It's amazing and less cancer and happy to be part of this, happy to be able to help spread the word and thank you so much. Great. Thanks for all your work. Thank you. Bye bye. Yeah.