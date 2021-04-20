This is Katie Horvath, CEO of Naveego, and I am privileged to be introducing to you our next speaker, Ms. Kathy LaRaia. Kathy is the executive director of oncology services at Munson Healthcare. Kathy was brought on board by Munson Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in all of Northern Michigan, to open up a cancer center. The Cowell family Cancer Center indeed did open under Kathy's leadership and direction. Kathy worked very hard to assemble a team of rock stars and also to really put the patient and the patient's experience at the center of everything that she was doing for the cancer center. Kathy added things like putting the radiation suite for oncology above ground. That never happens. In really trying to make the entire cancer experience as healing as it can be, but even more importantly, Kathy brought cancer prevention into the cancer center. Often you don't see that, often cancer centers are dealing with treatment and patients who already have cancer and really the idea of preventions left to the general practitioners who are outside of oncology care. I know this because I worked on Kathy's team and helped her to open the cancer center. We created programs involving exercise, diet, and other things to teach patients and also our community new ways of doing things so to help ourselves prevent cancer from us getting it, our families, and our community. Kathy created smoking cessation programs and other wonderful things that have truly made a deep impact here in Northern Michigan. Without further to do, here's Kathy LaRaia. Hi. We're here today with Kathy LaRaia, who is coming to us from Traverse City from the Munson Healthcare Oncology Group, at the Cowell family Cancer Center. Kathy, welcome. Thank you, Bill. Hope you're doing well. It looks a little chilly over your shoulder. What's the weather like today? Is it cold there I bet? Actually, we're having the warmest January we've had in a long time, so it' a little disappointing for the skiers and whatnot. We're low on snow, so we're hoping for a lot more. Low on snow, but also low on heat. It is chilly there. You're not going to have a big warm [inaudible] go through. No polar vortex, it's still below freezing. But your warm smile is not and we are so glad to have you here. Just so everybody knows, Kathy and Munson have been working with less cancer for several years in projects, and with our bike pride but typically leaves from the cancer center and returns to the cancer center. I personally have to say what a special place you work for or in with, and the audience can't see today. But Kathy, if you could just give us a quick tour. I mean, originally when we picked up this call, you were in the meditation center, and I'm always so impressed with the general vibe there. From the meditation center to the arc, to the water treatment, to every fact. What's the most special place for you in the Cancer Center? I think the room I was going to do this call out was our meditation room. It's a series of four stained-glass frames of all four seasons that one of our donors had commissioned to be done so that meditation room would be comforting to not only our patients, but our staff and providers as well. We will be celebrating our milestone of our fifth year of opening this spring, and even through the pandemic, patients will say that there's a calming aura here. That it's fearful when you walk in, and once you're in here, between the gloriousness of our staff and the aura of the facility, it helps people get through what they need to get through. After five years, I'm pleased to say that it's still the aura. That's what I try hard to protect. The people could not be kinder, they are the nicest people. We've got a tough year, we've been through some tough times. I think the resiliency of the staff through all of this has been exceptional, not to mention, to be diagnosed with cancer during a pandemic is unfortunate, and so we're doing everything in our power to make sure we don't miss a beat. Between the gallery, the meditation gallery, and the support services we provide with social work and nutrition and genetic counseling, we've been able to stay the course. That's amazing. You guys have always been heroes for me and I just cannot say enough great things about you or Munson or the Cancer Center. It's really a very special place. Kathy, I also know you and I know that every person who walks in that door is family. I want to know what keeps you up at night during COVID, what are the things that are making you want to drive a nice speck into your eye. Because it's stressful and I know how much you care. When we were there last for the bike ride, the summer before last, I saw how many people came up to you, hugged, all pre-COVID stopped. Everybody is connected to the community. Everybody's got a story. You certainly are very interested in everybody there. I've seen it firsthand. What's your most pressing thing on your mind? I think when everything started in the spring time and we had to shut down so many services, my gut was just saying, if we're not being able to provide cancer surgery or we can't provide access to cancer screening such as mammography, colonoscopy, low-dose CT screenings, what's going to happen? Would that lead to more negative outcomes, would that lead to cancers being found at later stages? The team we kept coming together because here in Northern Michigan we didn't experience the number of COVID patients that Southeast Michigan was experiencing and yet we were shutting down everything. We really had to get together to ensure safety for the patients coming through already, what are we going to do to protect them? Am I going to have enough providers in case they get sick? What am I going to do? I only have 13 Oncology specialists, what if half of them go down, what are we going to do next? That was forefront. How do we mitigate the risk of delays in treatment and how do we keep our professionals safe? Those are probably the two major worries. You have. I mean, I know that you guys have all been fairly safe there. I'm sure you probably had to delays procedures. Is there anything you can share on that? Our state of Michigan, everything was shut down for non essential surgeries or treatments, and so how do you express to the folks that gynecologic surgeries are emergent, urgent versus somebody coming in with a trauma or whatnot? Munson Healthcare came together and we stood up a few committees and one was called the System Clinical Incident Command Committee, and I was asked to be part of that. When surgeries were shut down, that was our worst fear. We were trying to find data in the literature to say, cancer surgeries need to continue. If we delay these for months or two months or three months not knowing what will the outcome be. It was hard. It was the chief medical officers of all of our hospitals and we had to weigh what was going to happen. An example, I guess I would give is we had a woman with a very aggressive breast cancer and she needed to have a mastectomy and that procedure requires it to be in the hospital. We were shut down, our ORs were shut down except for emergencies. We finally convinced the committee that she should have a lumpectomy at least at the offset surgery center. Results, a positive margin. We didn't have enough PPE, we didn't have enough testing, so what are we going to do? Well, they had to bring her back for revision of those margins and again, positive margins. Back to the committee to say risk to this patient and dual surgeries, PPEs been used twice, we could start her on chemotherapy. That's not standard of care, she needs a mastectomy. We overruled what we had to do when we justified this was an emergent surgery and she was able to get her mastectomy. That worked out. But it was these committee meetings were two, three, four times a week. Actually, they were every day during the original kick-off of the pandemic. We could bring this back. She had her surgery two days ago, we have positive emergence, we got to go back. It was the nimbleness of the groups that he had to just weigh those use of PPE, use of testing, and what are we going to do to take care of our community. It was every day, a lung surgery patient presented to the ED are we going to do that lung surgery? It's an aerosolizing procedure. What PPEs do we have? Do we have enough ventilator? It was trying times in the spring, but we stood up and we listened to each other, and didn't want to delay unnecessary treatment that needed to happen. I love what a great squad you guys are. I love the way you work together. We know what policies can be helpful in public health. We also know that implementing them is another question. Things often look great on paper, and they're not always great in reality. But you, and your squad there have got some [LAUGHTER] incredible things in serving the public and getting them the care that they need. Well, this is rural healthcare in Northern Michigan too, and so just because certain other health systems were implementing policies, we weren't at that peak of having to take care of that many COVID patients. What are we going to do for our community with baseline guidance but be nimble enough to make changes when we could? Right, which is I love the fact that you, your team, yourself, I know firsthand are such great problem solvers. [LAUGHTER] But we always, how unfortunate for the patient that it has to go back and forth, get band-aids in two or three times before they really get the solution that they need for whatever their cases. I'm sure, certain you took care of that person in a very special way as I've seen. Well, I actually have met hundreds of your patients Yes, you have I've met hundreds of them. I've actually personally said hello, to so many survivors that have walked out those doors. I loved the way that you all bring them back every year to celebrate and to participate in cancer prevention helpline, to be part of this community. Literally, I think the last time I was there, you might have had 300-350 people. I probably shook hands with them, their families. It was amazing. It was really an amazing experience to be part of. I love the way that you guys work with your community and with each other. Kathy, while we're on today, can you maybe tell us because I do know for years you were at a hospital in Detroit. Can you share with us how rural medicine is different? How this is different from that experience from an urban situation? That is been my joy in moving to Northern Michigan versus the competitive environment of a suburb, urban area. Really, the needs in the rural Northern Michigan are there. We have a lot of health disparities, whether it's access to screening and testing. Whether it's people knowing how to enroll in insurance plans, or just not even seeking out care. We've created this hub and spoke model where the cancer center now is the hub and we have eight locations within the 30 counties that we can provide at least infusion services and an oncologist to go to that area to meet patients in the communities that they live. What's interesting during this time of this year is these are very small facilities and so when we're implementing all of our safety strategies of distancing patients, and no visitors, and trying to protect them. We've had to reduce services. If our Charlevoix Hospital had nine infusion chairs we had to reduce those down to six to do adequate spacing and so really just trying to be where the patient is. If they were COVID-19 positive, is there a workflow we could put into place so that others weren't exposed? We had to be creative as to entranceways into hospitals and smaller rooms where a patient could be isolated to still get their treatment and yet not expose others. Each community that we have, one of our spokes, so to speak has had to really go through a thoughtful process of how to make sure we don't stop. There was a thought of maybe we should centralize all care but that could be 75-100 miles for people to drive. It really was our mission to say no, we have to maintain our presence and we have to institute telehealth, we have to institute iPads so family members could come with the patient for a newly diagnosis, and even though they couldn't come into the facility. I've had a pretty nimble team. Every provider is different, and they just trusted us and they went warp speed and to tell us how we need to do this to make sure we take care of our patients. But it's still is a challenge and then there's that fear factor, that's still what we're trying to overcome, is folks that should've had screenings or should be taking care of their follow-up appointments and they're just too fearful to come into a healthcare facility. That's our focus now, how do we mitigate that? How do we demonstrate that we have a safe environment for them to come for their follow-up? We're balancing telehealth with a campaign that we're going to promote in the next month or so for cancer prevention month and really how important it is for you to seek out those services to prevent the risk of negative outcomes. Right. I really appreciate that effort. I know firsthand from seeing you among the many hundreds of people summer after summer, that so many of these people, you've had firsthand relationships with. I was hearing you ask people about their dog or, "How's your cat?" I was like, "Oh my God, how does this woman hold all this information in her head?" How did these specific problems get to your desk? How do people get attention for their needs during this time? How do you find out about it? It's a multi-factor way. I mean, we have support services here, so we have a wonderful social worker who was very innovative and went to Zoom right away before our health system even had a Zoom account to figure out how to do her support groups. She actually increased her geographic reach because she wasn't doing face-to-face, and so more people could join. We hear things that way about those that are in the survivorship mode and what could be done better. Then we just have many avenues, whether it's talking to a manager within our network or bringing things forth through their primary care nurse and what issues we have, and visitors was a big one. It's really difficult to come and be taken care of all by yourself. So we had to be creative about that. Back to the drawing board, where should we allow visitors? We should allow visitors for new consults because that's really hard to do by yourself. We had to tweak that or your new treatment and radiation or your first treatment and infusion. Can you have a caregiver or a loved one with you? Then I hear from phone calls directly to me, letters written directly to administration about our services. We haven't done everything perfectly. We've upset a few people as you can expect. But our mission really was to protect patients in all of our treatment facilities to continue their care. I'm proud to say, some of our units had outbreaks or clusters of COVID-19 staff positive, and so far all of our regional locations, even if we've had a COVID positive staff member, it's never turned into an outbreak or a cluster. Everybody has hunkered down and I did a town hall meeting with my staff probably September or October to just show all the things that we've gone through, all the changes everybody implemented, and how well they did personally because they could have not behaved well in the community. But you've made a commitment to take care of these folks and to be part of this service line, so make that a priority. I believe they did and still are. That's been special. I also think it's interesting. We all know how scary cancer is, and so you're getting the most anxious of the anxious on the phone when they are first into your place. I'm impressed with how the people at the Cal Family Cancer Center are able to communicate in a lot of different modes, in a lot of different ways. When you are calling the center, you're talking to somebody who has some training that knows how to start solving your problem, and you don't get put on hold as we all do in bigger institutions. That's the benefit of being your shop, is that when somebody calls are going to get pretty good attention right away with the first person that answers the phone. I think if more institutions had that advocacy right at the front end, it might make this process so much easier. I think that's one of the places that you're ahead of the game. Because I've certainly called that place and they are very good on the phone. I think by the time many patients get through to where they need to be, they want to leave from the highest building, they've been on hold for 40 minutes, they've been passed around and right off the bat, I'm impressed with how your people are instantly ready to start pushing those dominoes for help. Well, you bring up a good point when we move to a telehealth platform. We did zero telehealth visits in January of 2019 and we moved to 60 percent telehealth visits by March. By hit or miss, we started using a platform that was a little complicated. Patients had to receive a text and then check in and then they received another text to see the provider, then they received another text to check out. In our rural communities, sometimes the bandwidth is not strong, and so it would just resort to a phone call visit then because we couldn't do the video visitor or show CAT scan results or anything. But the scripting had to continually change staff, letting the patient or the caregiver know what was going to happen next. As a matter of fact, it was two weeks ago we just rolled out in a more advanced platform, so that it's almost simulates an actual visit. A patient logs in, they're put into a waiting room and then the check-in people will talk to them. They are left in the waiting room, then the provider comes in, they are left in the waiting room and they checkout. It's a onetime connection. That's evolved in six months of doing this, and so we're going to continue to do telehealth, especially our survivor visits, our chemotherapy education. Great. That's great for rural health care. Why do they have to drive for another visit if we can do some of this in a different way? We know what roads are like this time of year. It's challenging enough as it is when you're coming from 50 miles away on icy roads and big winds, it stops. I love the way that you have been able to follow the needs of your patients. I'm not sure that's always the case in larger settings. Maybe it's being on that pioneering frontier of rural health that allows you to follow their needs and create change or adjustments as needed. The ability to follow those needs is very special. I think that's one thing that makes you all very unique to health care. Well, we really were moving on a pathway to really do more prevention and screening, and you and I have had this conversation. I don't want to be the treatment facilities only. In Northern Michigan, we have some of the highest rates of hereditary cancers. We have the highest rate of the young female breast cancer. There is work that has to be done, whether we have environmental issues or whatnot up here that we have to emphasize. Getting back to that, I can't wait to do that. We were going to do a big event in March called rolling with the calling. Then we were going to have an inflatable colon here and we had a panel of experts to talk about colon screening because we finally came to consensus. We had our GI, our guests were in to neurologists, physicians or oncologists or primary care doctors all agree that colonoscopy might be the gold standard, but there's other ways of getting screened. That was going to be our panel, to tell people to take that first step and in this area, to mitigate your risk, because we do have some higher risk factors in Northern Michigan, we're not exactly sure why yet. So we're not going to stop that. Paving the less cancer bike ride here was just pivotal to us because that's just a kick it off, for our survivor and prevention programs. Also, I think less cancer initiated the National Cancer Prevention Day and what you're part of now National Cancer Prevention Workshop and the United States Bipartisan Congressional Cancer Prevention Caucus. All of those things are tied in through our work and you have participated in this year after year, which we are so grateful for. Our listeners know, those who have tuned in today. When we can treat cancer, we prevent other kinds of cancer. So it was really a big conversation and there are things that we can do with the way we're living and where we're living, how we're living, with our diets, all of which you have been plugged into and participating in. The interesting thing about where you are is that you're able to better advocate for your community in a way that keeps them healthy and that's what this is really all about. It's not just cancer treatment as you had said, but really advocating and keeping families and community members engaged and understanding how they can better protect themselves, lower their cancer risk, lower that level of suffering that comes with cancer. I'm personally so grateful for everything that you're doing and everything that's being done at the Munson Oncology Cowell Family Cancer Center, it's a big handle. But I want to get it right because you are doing such a terrific job. I'm so grateful for everything you're doing because I think in the years that you've participated, you probably have heard from people that weren't from Traverse City that liked your model, that understood what you were doing, that wanted to better serve patients. So you putting yourself out here today and years previous to this has been incredibly helpful to the larger landscape and this cancer-prevention conversation because we want to do more than make it a day. February 4th, today, this will stream live, it's World Cancer Day and when we first heard about World Cancer, we were like, "You know what, we've got to do something better, these have to be working days." So we know just now on the Coursera platform, we have almost 4,000 people that have enrolled in this program and either for a certificate or continuing medical education credits. So your participation in helping us today has been great and I'm so grateful for your service to everyone and I hope you stay safe. Thank you, Bill. We plan to. Good. Would you say hello to everybody. I appreciate you being here today. Is there anything you'd like to touch on before we close up? I guess it's the quote that I've been using all along now during this pandemic, and it's a Winston Churchill quote that is, "Change is good as long as it's in the right direction." So I have a running list of our partnership with the community health departments who've grown tremendously, so I'm really hoping we can do much more prevention, whether it's smoking cessation, all community efforts now that we've forged these relationships over the past few months. I have a whole list of strategies that we'll continue to work on and we'll have more to talk about when we could do the bike ride this summer. I hope not virtually. Right. Oh no for sure. If anything, I'll be there. Hopefully, we'll all have our vaccines by then, I'm hopeful. [inaudible] Kathy, again, stay safe. I hope your family is well. I miss you. I miss everybody in Traverse City and we'll talk soon. Keep up the good work. February 4th is a very special day. Thanks so much. We appreciate that. Thank you. Take care. Bye-bye.