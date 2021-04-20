Moderated by Jolynn Gardner, PhD, CHES, Director of the Public Health Program, American University 1. Michele Coté, PhD, Professor, Oncology, Wayne State University School of Medicine; Associate Center Director for Education, Karmanos Cancer Institute 2. Pam DeGuzman, PhD, MBA, RN, CNL, Associate Professor of Family, Community & Mental Health Systems, University of Virginia 3. Charity Furness, Board Member, Fauquier FISH (For Immediate Sympathetic Help) 4. Tricia Phelps, CEO, Taste the Local Difference 5. Cynthia Yoshida, MD, Professor, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Virginia 6. Jamie Zoellner, PhD, RD, Professor, Department of Public Health Sciences; Associate Director, Cancer Center without Walls at the UVA Cancer Center Panel

video-placeholder
Loading...
University of Virginia
2021 Cancer Prevention Web-Based Activity (CE eligible)
University of Virginia
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

healthcare, Leadership, Risk Assessment, prevention

From the lesson

Disparities & Inequities in Cancer

Moderated by Jolynn Gardner, PhD, CHES, Director of the Public Health Program, American University 1. Michele Coté, PhD, Professor, Oncology, Wayne State University School of Medicine; Associate Center Director for Education, Karmanos Cancer Institute 2. Pam DeGuzman, PhD, MBA, RN, CNL, Associate Professor of Family, Community & Mental Health Systems, University of Virginia 3. Charity Furness, Board Member, Fauquier FISH (For Immediate Sympathetic Help) 4. Tricia Phelps, CEO, Taste the Local Difference 5. Cynthia Yoshida, MD, Professor, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Virginia 6. Jamie Zoellner, PhD, RD, Professor, Department of Public Health Sciences; Associate Director, Cancer Center without Walls at the UVA Cancer Center Panel 54:12

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Jann T. Balmer

    Director of Continuing Medical Education

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder