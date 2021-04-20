Jolynn Gardner is the director of the Public Health Program in the Department of Health Studies at American University. Dr. Gardner has over 25 years of experience in undergraduate public health education. She earned a doctorate in community health education and health services administration from the Ohio State University. Thank you, Dr. Gardner for being part of the National Cancer Prevention Workshop and for moderating this year's panel. We are so grateful for your leadership today and throughout the year with the Workshop. Thank you. Hi everyone. Welcome to the John Dingell Disparities and Inequities and Cancer Panel. I am Jolynn Gardner from American University. I direct the Public Health Program at AU and I am your moderator for today. We have an amazing panel of six researchers and interventionists who have great expertise in this area, and we are going to begin today by having each one of our panelists introduce themselves. We're going to do that in alphabetical order. Our first panelists to introduce herself is Michelle Cote. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for inviting me to be on this panel. The Dingell's are actually the representatives in our area in Detroit. I can say that there are huge advocates for cancer research and I'm happy to be with you today. I am a professor in the School of Medicine at Wayne State University in the department of Oncology. I'm a molecular epidemiologist by training. My work is at the intersection of health disparities and molecular biology. Great. Thank you. Next up is Pam DeGuzman. Hi, I'm Pam DeGuzman and I am an assistant professor at the University of Virginia School of Nursing and my program of research is looking at health disparities that arise from limitations and access to care. Great. Thank you, Pam. Next up is Charity Furness. Well, thank you for having me. My name is Charity Furness and I'm in Washington, Virginia. I sit on the board of Falk your fish. We are a food pantry in town, not just any food pantry, but nutritionally focused food pantry. We want to make sure that everyone has access to that healthy food that's needed to nourish their bodies. Excellent. Thanks, Charity. Next is Tricia Phelps. Hi everyone. Thanks for having me. My name's Tricia Phelps. I'm the CEO at Taste the Local Difference. We're a statewide local food marketing agency and media company for the state of Michigan and work across a wide range of those rural and urban areas hoping to increase consumers education about the value of local food and their access to it as well. Thanks Tricia. Next, Cindy Yoshida. Good morning everybody and thank you again for having me. My name is Cindy Yoshida. I'm a gastroenterologist and Professor of Medicine at the University of Virginia. I am first and foremost a clinician and a colonoscopist. My area of interest is in colorectal cancer screening. I am the medical liaison for the colorectal cancer screening program for the Cancer Center here. Thanks Cindy. Last but not least, is Jamie Zoellner. Good morning. My name is Jamie Zoellner. I'm a registered Dietitian and Professor in the Department of Public Health Sciences at the University of Virginia. I help with community based health equity program. I focus a lot on obesity, both prevention and treatment, and more recently on cancer screenings. But we have a number of different projects going on across Appalachia, Virginia and Sushi, Virginia, working with both children and adults. Well as everyone can see, we have an amazing panel assembled here today. I will jump right into the questions that we have for each of them. First step is a question for Michelle. Michelle, there's a lot of discussion about whether or not we should be using race when describing trends such as cancer incidence in one population compared to another. How should we be thinking about this as informed citizens? Sure, it's been discussed for numerous years more in the social sciences than it has been in the clinical sciences about what does race really mean and how we use it and how we discuss it as a medical community. Oftentimes, we don't distinguish between the fact that race is not a biological construct, it's a social construct, and so certainly it has many implications as a social construct. But from a medical perspective, how I like to think of it a little bit more is thinking about ancestry, so really your country of origin, differences in, for example, variance in your genetic code that you inherited from your parents and they inherited from their parents and so on far back. I think it's important that we continue to think about race, but to talk about it and put it in its appropriate context. It's a societal term, sometimes it's based on things that the government put in place a century ago. It doesn't really have a biological meaning, ancestry however does, so just not conflicting the two and intermixing the two is important. Thank you so much for raising this issue. I think it's critically important especially at this time, not only in our clinical approaches, but also in translating the research and the findings from our clinical approaches to population health advice and insight. I applaud you for that work and I thank you for, as I said, raising the issue. Next, I thought we would turn to Jamie's research. Jamie, I'm wondering if you could highlight for us the link between sadly very common condition, obesity and cancer. Sure. Some still find it surprising to learn that there is a link between obesity and cancer or excess body fat and cancer. But there's been a number of landmark studies over the recent five years that really show that excess body fat is linked to at least 13 different types of cancer. Even a more recent report show that approximately 40 percent of all new cancer diagnosis are associated with overweight or obesity. We can't really have a conversation about cancer disparities without also really thinking about issues that are related to another pandemic, which is the obesity pandemic. I think the other interesting piece to mention is that not only is obesity linked to the development of cancer, but we also know that folks who carry excess body weight, there's also issues with the screening accuracy. There's issues with efficacy of cancer treatments and overall cancer mortality and survivorship outcomes as well, so it really is across the continuum. When we think about the relationship between obesity and cancer. I have just a quick follow-up question for you on that topic. Are there certain populations for whom we are seeing increased rates of obesity and for whom there is a particular concern? Sure, we know that there are urban-rural disparities, which is an issue that's near and dear to my heart. We know that individuals residing in rural areas tend to struggle more in terms of issues related to overweight and obesity. We also know that there are racial ethnic differences as well, particularly among African-American and Hispanic communities. I think that's a great follow up question, and then there's also the double whammy of ethnic minorities who live in rural regions, which is something that our group focuses on a good bit as well. I appreciate that follow-up clarification. Sure, absolutely. We all thank you for the great work you're doing. I'll turn now to Cindy. Cindy, I'd like to focus on your expertise in colorectal cancer and ask a couple of questions, they flow right together. I'm wondering if you could explain to us whether or not it's true that we're seeing an increase in colorectal cancer in people under the age of 50, and if so does this increased incidence of early onset colorectal cancer have something to do with the change in guidelines for screening or something else? Thank you, Julian, yeah, absolutely. I'm sure a lot of you have seen that Chadwick Boseman died last August. Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 at the age of 39. That's when he was making his debut as Black Panther in Captain America Civil War. He privately fought the disease for four years and died of colorectal cancer at the age of 43 years old last summer. We're used to seeing colorectal cancer rates decline, not only the mortality but the incidents in older populations; and this is really as a result of screening, right? We've done a good job with screening, with colonoscopy and polypectomy, and removing polyps. We can prevent colon cancer from happening in older populations. But what we're seeing in this younger population, beginning in the 1980s, we've seen a slow but steady rise in colon cancer in young people under the age of 50. It's really a stark increase in colon cancer in young people. What we're seeing here is that these young people have colon cancer, particularly in the left side of the colon, it's mostly distal colon cancers and rectal cancers. So many of these young people are presenting with symptoms like bleeding or constipation. We see that these tumors are histologically different, they tend to be more aggressive tumors; and so these patients oftentimes present with very widespread disease or metastatic disease, so they have much lower survival. Also, we see that a lot of these patients, as you can imagine, they tend to have a delay in their diagnosis. What ends up happening is they go to see their family doctor, they may present with rectal bleeding, and somebody might say that it's really due to hemorrhoids and not necessarily due to a cancer. Think about colon cancer as being a possibility. We think of colon cancer as being an old person's disease. But really right now we're seeing this marked increase in young people, and it's tragic. About 49 people, young people under the age of 50 are going to be diagnosed with colon cancer every day. About 10 people every day will die of colon cancer under the age of 50. That's a huge number of young people that we're losing to this disease that's preventable. It was really about 25 years ago that the colorectal cancer screening, to take you back in history, started by the United States Preventive Services Task Force, recommending that 50-75 year old's get screened. Then take that up about a couple of decades where in 2005, at one decade, the American College of Gastroenterology recognized that colorectal cancer incidence and mortality was much, much higher in blacks than it was in non-Hispanic whites. Thus, their committee recommended that colorectal cancer screening begin at age 45 in blacks in 2005; this is the American College of Gastroenterology. Then a number of other societies took that up. Then I'm sure many of you know that in 2018, our own Andy Wolfe, who was a primary care physician here at UVA, he led the American Cancer Society task force. They looked at micro simulation modeling and also really noticed this trend in increasing colorectal cancer amongst young people. The American Cancer Society made this really bold step to recommend that colorectal cancer screening begin at age 45 for all commerce, all average-risk patients regardless of race. As a result of that, the United States Preventive Services Task Force last October of 2020, put out draft recommendations to start colorectal cancer screening at age 45. We're hopeful that soon in the next few months that we're going to see that colorectal cancer screening starts at 45. I think it's really important because if we start at age 45 we know that we can potentially prevent some of these colon cancers in young people. The vast majority of colon cancer in those under the age of 50 is in that 40-49 year old age group, so it does make a difference to screen younger. Thank you, you've certainly, I think, provided great rationale and support for that initiative, and we'll keep our fingers crossed that that actually comes to a realization. I want to turn now to Pam and ask Pam some questions about people living in the rural United States, and how that poses problems in terms of access to care, access to the types of screening, for instance, that Cindy just talked about. Pam, I'm wondering if you could tell us a little bit about why people in the rural United States seemed to have all of these issues with access to care, and how telemedicine might actually be helpful in solving some of those issues. Thanks [inaudible]. The most obvious, probably, limitation and access to care providers is the distance to providers. There's obviously a huge shortage of providers, of many different types of providers, particularly specialists, mental health care providers in rural areas throughout many rural areas of the United States. One of the things that's gotten really a lot of attention lately, because of the pandemic, is the access to telemedicine. Probably all of us, sometime over the last nine or 10 months, have done what we call a telemedicine video visit with one of our providers and a lot of really, really great care can be delivered over a telemedicine video connection. While you may be missing some of the hands-on, you might be getting your blood pressure checked or certain things looked at more closely. There's so much education and management that can be done including what Dr. Yoshida's talked about just in encouraging screenings, encouraging the health behaviors. Unfortunately, what we found, actually prior to the COVID pandemic in our research with cancer survivors is that there's really a large disparity in rural access to these telemedicine video visits. There's two major reasons for that. One, probably people are very familiar with, which is, we talk about the digital divide all the time. We know that rural areas have less access to broadband. There's many areas, even in Virginia where we live, where fewer than 25 percent of the households have access to broadband Internet. But the other thing that people may not think about as well is something called digital inclusion. Digital inclusion, it includes having broadband, having maybe a smartphone or a tablet or a computer that you could connect from. But it also includes digital literacy and those digital skills that go along with it. What we found was that even if we sent, in some cases, an iPad to people and we pay for the cellular service on the iPad so that they could connect through a cellular signal to a video visit, that people, just because they didn't have experience with it, didn't understand how to use that. That's why our research is currently, we're looking at the use of public libraries like the one you see behind me as places where rural populations can connect to a video visit from. That's such an important point to make. That access is not created equal and neither is digital literacy. So I really applaud your efforts in trying to bridge that divide and bring these services to a population that really, really is in need. Along those same lines, our next two panelists, Tricia and Charity, are also working on the intervention side of things. Tricia, I'd like to turn to you. As CEO of Taste the Local Difference in Traverse City, you're working to improve local food access to economically disadvantaged populations. I'm wondering if you can tell us how that effort has been going and in particular, what kind of messaging has been most effective in communicating with the populations you're trying to reach. Because that's something that I think translates across all issues in public health. Yeah, absolutely. I think messages of behavior change are difficult; that's first to acknowledge. But the more successful messaging comes when you meet people where they're at and make the messaging fun and engaging right off the bat. So obviously, any type of messaging requires a clear and concise call to action. That's what we need to communicate what we're trying to say. But people are more likely to be listening if you capture their attention first. So when I say meeting people where they're at, I mean that in both a literal and figurative sense. On the literal side, your messaging has a specific medium. There's a physical or a digital form that it takes and then it's also placed in a strategic location. What we have to think through is, who are the people we're trying to impact and where do they currently spend their time? You can think that through yourself. You can ask the audience directly. But what's important to do is to know your audience right out the gate and to find them in a place that they're already frequenting with a medium that they're already consuming. I think that's, first and foremost, a strategy to this messaging. Then in the more figurative sense of meeting people where they're at. I think it's important again to acknowledge that there's a stage to change or there are stages rather to change. That takes time and that these call to actions can be call to actions for baby steps of that change. That we don't have to go from one extreme to the next immediately that those baby steps should be celebrated and in fact encouraged so that people can get from the one extreme to the end goal and you're celebrating their progress over that period of time, just another recommendation in terms of crafting that messaging. I think in local healthy food specifically, we've found that trust is a leading value message here. I think that has drastically increased with the pandemic. But even prior It was a major component of our messaging. I think the tie there is that building relationships can be really useful in encouraging and in maintaining behavior change. It's one of those influencing factors that motivate us to make change and to keep change. When I'm promoting a CSA for example, and we talk about, we use a fun phrase like, "Pick up a box of veggies and a bunch of new friends". We're communicating in a funny way that there's value to that local food that extends beyond the food itself. That there's these social networks and these trusts, forms of social capital that are exchanged as a part of that value proposition. Thank you for those amazing insights. As I mentioned, they are appropriate for addressing cancer prevention, but I think addressing many other behaviors as well. I teach a course on behavior change in health promotion to our graduate students. At the end of the course they always say, "I didn't realize this was going to be so hard. " Not the course, but getting people to change their behaviors. I appreciate the insights you've provided and the work you're doing. Along those same lines, Charity, you're trying to do some of this health promoting activity as well. I am wondering if you can talk to us about how your organization has changed their operations to promote healthier eating, and how community partnerships have played a role in that. Absolutely. What we've looked at is, what of a standard food pantry when you think about it and you're looking at a budget, you try and feed the most people for the least amount of money. When we look at that, you often find things that are donated like ramen noodles and macaroni and cheese and processed foods they can sit on a shelf for a very long time. We've seem as what [inaudible] looking at is we have to meet them where they are and we have to take those baby steps. Our organization started looking at it and asking ourselves, are we getting our clientele the ones that need it the most empty calories, or we just giving them calories and what can we do to change that? We have that control because we are providing that food. We started partnering with a lot of our local communities. We have an educational farm here in our county that teaches local farmers how to grow food. Then at the end, they have all of this byproduct leftover and it's healthy fruits and vegetables. We started taking that food and incorporating it into our food pantry and actually doing farm to table meals. What we realized is that, whether you're rich or poor, you are very busy. As Americans, we've become very busy and just planning a dinner to put on your table at night is challenging. The other thing that we've done, is not only the access to the healthy food, but ease. We've created what we call DASH meals; delicious, affordable, simple, and healthy. When clients come into our food pantry, they get a complete meal kit. It includes everything that they need to make that healthy dinner. We teach them how to cook and to use the food that we give them. We have a large donation of pineapples, and pineapples are not something they are grown locally, but we had pineapples come in and nobody was taking them. No one was taking this fresh pineapple. We realized it was simply because they did not know how to serve a fresh pineapple. How do you slice open and serve? We have a television in our waiting room and we just simply pulled up a YouTube channel on how to slice a pineapple. Those pineapples just started to grow, I can do that. We empower our clientele also how to eat this food that is healthy and nutritious for their body. The other community partner that we have is with our farmers' market. We've implemented, I'm sorry, we did not create. We've implemented a Power of Produce program that gives vouchers to our clients to go to the farmers' market. Just like Tricia had mentioned too, it gives them that social equity as well. They are part of the community, they are going to an economic and a social center as the farmers' market, and they have that choice to purchase those healthy foods. With our dash meals that were providing, we also give a recipe, so even if you're coming into the food pantry on a monthly basis or maybe even an annual basis, that you just need to come every once in a while. We provide those recipes for you so that they're easy to go ahead and repeat. When you get that meal, you can go ahead and keep it and repeat that process. We've seen that the clients are coming back. One of our proudest moments is when we had clients have been coming in and made thoroughly enjoyed our farm to table and they said, "You know, what, can I do that? Can I grow my own food?'' we were able to build them. This was actually at our transitional housing facility in town. We were able to partner with their Boy Scouts and they built some raised beds so that we could plant food for those. It's just that cycle of access to the healthy food that is nutritious to our body. It's not the processed food, it's not the drive-through food. That it is an equitable nutrition value that they are receiving. That's great. I love the realization and the action that's taking place all the way through that cycle of providing the resources to everyone along that supply chain, and then eventually empowering, as you said, empowering individuals to really incorporate these healthier foods in their diets. Thank you. That's wonderful. Michelle, I'm wondering if I can turn back to you with a question. We've talked a lot about food and obesity as risk factors for cancer. I'm wondering if you could shed some light on other behaviors that could increase or decrease cancer risks for us as well, and maybe how disparities play into some of those behaviors? Sure. I think food and its companion, exercise, really needs to be one of the foundations we build on. But another, I started out my career doing lung cancer research and so it's tobacco use. It's not initiating smoking. If you do smoke, trying to quit and to keep trying to quit over and over again. As Cindy talked about a little bit, it's getting appropriate screenings. There are and the guidelines do shift a little bit over time, but it's not because we don't believe screenings are not useful, it's because as the science gets better and we get more refined, we realize that there's different groups that screening can help. One thing that we haven't talked about yet is that there's no lung cancer screening available. If you're between the ages of 55 and 79 and you're either a current smoker or you've had a significant smoking history, it's something to talk to your physician about. Because we've been able to show that if we can detect lung cancers early in the local stages when it's still just in the lung and do a surgical intervention that the survival after a lung cancer diagnosis, which is the number one killer of both men and women in this country, is much improved. Another piece of that would be the HPV vaccine and the uptake. Right now it's primarily focused on children, but it does go up into, and somebody can correct me if they know the exact, up into I think age 26 and maybe even beyond. The screenings, the vaccinations, it does require access to care, I think as a society, that's something that we need to keep a focus on, that we're providing good access to care. Then the final thing and this is something I struggle with is sun exposure. There's a lot of skin cancers, it is the number one diagnosed cancer in the country. There are these non-melanoma skin cancers although melanoma is certainly a much more serious and also relatively common cancer. But avoiding the sun, wearing sunscreen, those things just to reduce the number of non-life-threatening but still serious cancers in people. Those are the basic tenants of cancer prevention, they've been around for a really long time. I'd say that they apply equally across all populations. But unfortunately, we need to continue to find new ways to communicate, new ways to market ourselves. I think one thing that pandemic has shown is that we as a public health community, we've been relatively quiet, we don't toot our own horns, we don't talk about all the amazing prevention, things that we do because it's hard to count events that haven't occurred. But I think it's crucial that we keep pushing forward and looking for ways to refresh, be bold messages, and make it new and interesting again. That's great insight not only on all those behaviors but also on the role of public health that just in the general population. I totally agree when we're doing our job well, we tend to fly under the radar because we're addressing the health concerns and they're well under control, of course, the pandemic has highlighted the critical important role that public health plays in keeping everyone safe and healthy and keeping this economy and country going. Jamie, along those same lines, I'm wondering if you could talk a little bit about how the COVID pandemic has exacerbated cancer disparities, especially in underserved communities. Yeah, a very timely question as is everything related to COVID. In our work, we are very focused on the rural healthcare system. Thinking about our federally-qualified health centers our community health centers are critical access hospitals our departments of health. This is a system that is already perpetually underfunding, they typically lack a real ability to focus on primary prevention, such as obesity, such as cancer screenings. Like so many other healthcare systems worldwide, they really had to turn their attention 100 percent to getting the COVID pandemic under control, which is completely understood and we want them to be doing that. But you can see how this has a snowball effect in terms of them having their resources to think about primary prevention, them having their resources to try to get people and keep people up to date on their cancer screening. We work with a number of FQHCs where even their operation shut down for the three months that happened this spring in summer that will have years of impact on the systems and on these patients. There's that piece, there's the piece that's happening within the healthcare system. Then you pair that with what's happening in our education system with kids being out of school and not having access oftentimes to the school breakfast program, the school lunch program we've already seen some data come out about issues around weight and some of the lack of access to healthy foods, lack of access to physical activity programs, how that's already starting to impact the little bit of progress we have made over the recent decade related to obesity, I'll stop at that. But I think that sums it up, between what's happening within the health care system, and the education system that a double whammy in terms of the potential impact that has on cancer disparities as well. Julian, can I add in here a little bit? Yes. I was actually just going to turn to you that's perfect. Go ahead. As it's going to see that COVID has made such a huge impact, particularly on colorectal cancer screening. We know that it really affects and exacerbates disparities. One of the things to add on to what Jamie just said, which is really powerful, is not only are when we have the pandemic happen and we stopped doing colonoscopies for about a couple of months there really were about 90 percent of colonoscopy didn't happen during that period of time. There has been modeling studies that have shown that we're going to see increases in colon cancer over the next decade. Because of this short decline in screenings that happened. I really want to make a point though that it's also about our patients. During the COVID epidemic, our patients lost their livelihoods. They lost their jobs, many of them lost their health insurance, many of them lost their disposable income. When you're thinking about colonoscopy, which is a very expensive procedure. We found that these patients oftentimes didn't have the disposable income to pay for preventive screenings. Things that are expensive like a colonoscopy. I think COVID is going to have a really big impact on disparities in our screening that we have going on and what we see in the future, and we're going to probably see increases in cancers all throughout because of it. Really briefly, I just wanted to add on some of the things that Michelle mentioned, that was really powerful as well, is alcohol is a really big risk factor, and I think that's something that we don't really pay much attention to as much as we should. I'll tell you that in my short time talking to patients about COVID, there's been really increased amount of patients who are drinking more during this Episode 2. I think that we have to pay attention to that and those risks that might increase the colon cancer as whole and other cancers as well. Thanks so much. Thank you. That's exactly what I was going to ask you about, the impact of COVID on colon cancer screening and I really appreciate your insights on that, and the additional insights on alcohol use and its impact as well. I think that the pandemic has just simply exacerbated so many issues and these are just some very poignant examples. Pam, and Tricia, and Charity, all of you are working on the front lines of trying to work with populations to address some of these concerns that have long existed, and then as we've just had our other experts highlight are now exacerbated. Pam, I'm wondering if you could talk to us about how you think public libraries and telemedicine might be more effectively used to not only reached the populations you're trying to reach, but even more poignantly solve some of these disparity issues that have been exacerbated by COVID. Thanks Joan. The advantage that libraries have is really not even just for rural populations, but it's for those who are just don't have adequate connection to broadband, and that could be people living in inner cities too. All the populations that maybe aren't during COVID able to get to see their providers because of this lack of Intranet, which is geographic and financial in nature. The advantages that libraries have, although acknowledging that not all libraries are open for this. Although many of rural areas are at this time allowing patients in and probably some in urban areas as well. But the advantage that libraries have is, it allows us to overcome both the digital divide and digital inclusion issues, because libraries, they have obviously Wi-Fi. Virtually every library in the United States has free Wi-Fi that they offer to their patient and it's usually pretty good speed. Survey we did, we found that across Virginia, about 85 percent of them have at least at 25 over 3 what we think of as being a standard needed for the type of video exchange that we're doing now. But in addition to that, libraries have equipment that they can loan. A lot of libraries, particularly in inner cities, will do hotspot lending so that they can allow a person maybe to connect from their own equipment or their own phone. But we don't often think about one of the most amazing resources in libraries and that's the librarian themselves. Librarians, they are information access specialists. They're not health access specialists, but they can help people overcome connection issues, they can help tell them what equipment they might need, and they have a long history of being connecting people with health information. There's just some extraordinary programs that have gone on around the country in terms of their Jing programming to educate people about all those. It's just really a under-used resource right now. I'm doing a survey right now with rural librarians around the country and they want to do this work. Many of them are starting to look into doing it. There's actually a programming in Texas and parts of Texas, where they're having people come to the library to do their telehealth appointments. It can really reach people who before COVID and hopefully after COVID, who really had difficulty to getting in. But with COVID, especially we're thinking of people can still go see their provider. But those of us who have telehealth don't have to risk exposure. It gives them a possible way to also limit their exposure to this pandemic as well. Thank you for those insights. I think what you've just discussed is really exemplary in terms of thinking innovatively about community partners, and how we can use those partners to help advance public health initiatives. That's more critical now than ever. I thank you for your work. Whenever we talk about libraries, maybe it's because I'm a mom, but I always then turn to children and think they've kids. Tricia, I know that your organization has done quite a bit of work to engage children and young people in your efforts. I'm wondering if you can talk about that just a little bit for us. Yeah, absolutely. I think the best way that we've been able to engage with kids, it seems really simple but to get them involved in the process. Hands-on, either helping with a demonstration, involved in the prep of food of some kind, taste testing, that kind of thing. We're often, I suppose this was more pre-COVID than anything. With parents as they're watching their kids be involved in a demonstration like this who are aghast at the food that their children are consuming happily that they would otherwise gripe about at home just because they're having a hand in cooking it or being involved in that process. I think that's kind of our lens that we look at a lot of our engagements through. One of the other things that we have done in the past is pop-up farmer's markets and schools. This is a really fun way again and engaging hands-on type of activity where farmers come to school cafeteria or gymnasium or something. The students are able to engage with those farmers, learn about their local food system, learn about growing food, practice math, and social skills as they're conducting those transactions. Then on several occasions that the teachers will bring food back into the classroom and continue that education involving foods so that the kids can taste it as well. I think again, it's really in a nutshell that kids like to experience things, they want to be involved. If we're able to give them a fun opportunity to engage in something hands-on they'll takeaway some important lessons, maybe even without realizing that they are. Yeah, that's the best, right? When they're learning and they don't even realize it. I have a colleague here, an American who is involved in a similar effort of farmers markets and the public schools here in DC. I volunteered a few times and it is just so fun to see the kids so excited about a turnip or something that they've never seen before and then talking to their parents about how to cook it and then like you said, we can even work in some math skills when they look at the prices and things like that. It's really a wonderful initiative and it's an initiative that is accessible to all of the families in the public school system. That charity leads me to focus on your work again because you've done quite a bit to encourage equity at local farmers markets. I think that is incredibly important. I'm wondering if you can talk to us a little bit about that. When you're put on a low budget and you have to spend your money wisely shopping at a farmers market, it's not always the first place you'd go. What we have done is we have one, our first step was to introduce this Power of Produce Program. These vouchers, we hand out at our public libraries because our librarians do so much. They see the people that come in and spend a lot of time in the library because that's where they call their home. We have vouchers that they can then go and just like cash, purchase anything at the farmers market. We distribute these to the schools. Each student receives eight dollars to go to the farmers market and be able to shop. They also, like Tricia said, get to involve and do activities and tastings and fun things at the market. The fastest way to get a parent to buy something is for their child to beg for it. When they're begging for those micro greens and those peas, the parents usually helps. Then it also turns around and maybe have a stronger farmers market because our farmers are being supported as well. We give with our Power of Produce in this voucher program, we give up to $40 to our families that are visiting the food pantry so they can go and purchase some items at the market. On top of that, we've added our SNAP program to our farmers market. Then we have SNAP Match Programs run through the State of Virginia and then a local program as well. For every dollar of SNAP that you redeem, you're actually walking away with three dollars that you can spend at the market. We try and make the market accessible to anyone and everyone. These vouchers aren't just distributed at the food pantry. They are distributed through community events, so it's welcome for anybody and everyone so that they're not just a tag for people that have finance difficulties. It's become a great place for the entire community to come and to be able to share the joy of that community, which is your mental health, but also to encourage the healthy eating and the supporting of the local farm. Thank you for sharing that wonderful initiative with us. I applaud all of you in your research and your interventions and the things you're doing to help address health disparities overall. Particularly when it comes to cancer. We only have about five to seven minutes left here and I'm wondering if any of the panelists would like to share any final insights or advice or commentary that I haven't yet had an opportunity to ask you about. Any final thoughts from anyone? I'll just add in if that's okay. Jamie had mentioned the students coming into schools and what we're going to see from that and the intervention process. I just want to give a shout-out to the school nutrition programs at least in our county. They've gone above and beyond. The school nutrition departments have received additional funding from the USDA so that they can provide free lunches and free breakfasts to any child, under the age of 18. Between the ages of two and 18, they can now pick up their food. Our school system took a step further and actually used unemployed bus drivers since the students weren't going into the physical schools to deliver that food as well. But what we're going to see is that the food did change because of the supply chain that we just couldn't get the healthier foods. Some of that food has gone back to the processed food and it's not as healthy as we once saw in our school lunch, so I do foresee some nutritional impacts in the future on that as well. Great. Thank you for highlighting that. Michelle or Tricia. I just really wanted to say what's impressed me about this session is just how we can all play our roles. You have a very diverse panel on here in terms of the types of work we do, our educational backgrounds, and so on. Every little piece of the pie fits together so that we can do what everybody's ultimate goal is, which is to improve the population's health and to prevent cancer, so this has been really exciting for me to see it in action Tricia. Yeah, thanks for that, Michelle. I totally agree. It's been wonderful to get to know everybody on this panel and talk with you all. I wanted to add to Charity's comments about the farmers' market and various ways that we can improve local healthy food access. There are so many. The local food system colleagues across the country are not lacking in their creativity. One of the things I wanted to share that ties all of us together is a program called prescriptions for health that has been popping up in various communities all across the country to and this is where doctors are able to write prescriptions for fruits and vegetables, which is really a fun and creative connection between all of us here today. Those prescriptions are then translated into dollars to be spent at the local farmers' market just on fruits and vegetables. But it's a really creative and fun program to get access to fruit and vegetables where those who did most related to their health. Thank you for sharing that. That is yet another amazing initiative that I think we all should be so excited about. Cindy, Pam, any final thoughts, any insights I didn't ask you about that you were hoping to share with our audience. I'll just say briefly that access to care for rural populations is an issue way before COVID, it's really becoming highlighted with the use of telemedicine, which will probably continue. After COVID is over, we need to stay aware of people's limitations and broadband and how that's really continuing to contribute to these health disparities. I'll just say thank you to everybody who's participated you women are inspiring and the work that you do is really amazing and I always learn so much when I participate on these panels. I always get some new ideas and you guys get me excited to do more, so thank you. Well, I couldn't have said it better. That is exactly how I feel. I am absolutely in awe of the work that all of you are doing, and I think that I had the best seat in the house because I got the joy of being the moderator for this amazing group of researchers and interventionists. On behalf of the entire population, I can't thank you enough for the very transformative work that you're doing to help prevent cancer. On behalf of all of us, thank you.