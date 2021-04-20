Hello, we are here today with Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha. We are thrilled to have you be part of the National Cancer Prevention Workshop. You have been so helpful to LessCancer in our work, and have been an amazing advisor go to and leader for not only us, but for so many people in communities around the globe, and for the public health message. We wanted to connect today for a couple of reasons. But first, tell us how you're doing. Tell us how Flint is doing. >> I will. Bill, it's so great to be here with you. I wish we could be in person, because I would love to give you a huge hug. But it's great to be able to connect virtually with you and your amazing team. So Flint's doing okay, just like kind of the rest of the nation, in terms of this pandemic. So as you can imagine, Flint was recovering from our last public health disaster, and then was hit with this new public health disaster, so- >> Yeah, I didn't give a brief clip of your bio. But for those that don't know, we all owe you a debt of gratitude for identifying the issue in Flint, Michigan. So I am a huge fan of your work. I'm so grateful for your bravery. And let me see right here. This is on my desk all the time, right? That's you. It's your book, The Eyes Don't See, autographed. And we're so grateful for what you do. But just to start this off, could you maybe give us a brief synopsis of how your work started several years ago? >> I would love to. So I was, and continue to be a practicing pediatrician in Flint, Michigan, a professor with Michigan State University. I'm based in the city of Flint, and I am there on purpose as a pediatrician, because of so many of the obstacles that our children face to be healthy. So I wanted to practice pediatrics in a place where not only could I treat ear infections, but a place where I could also address upstream inequities and injustices. And in 2014, Flint was in this kind of near state of bankruptcy. And as such, the state came over and took democracy away from the city, and the city was put under something called emergency management. And that was because of decades of crisis in Flint, decades of austerity driven measures that have put the city into this near bankruptcy position. And the emergency managers came in in 2011, and their job was just save money, save money, save money by any means necessary. And it was decided that to save money, they would change our water source. We were previously getting our water from the Great Lakes. So any Michigander, we talk about Michigan with our hand. We are the mitten state, surrounded by the largest source of fresh water in the world. And in 2014, our former mayor went on TV, and they changed our water source from Lake Huron to the Flint River in an effort to save money. And right away, there was- >> How much money was that? >> I don't know. I think they estimated maybe 80 to $100 million, or something that would be saved. But the the greatest irony is that the water was switched. But it wasn't treated properly with this important ingredient called corrosion control. And that's what caused our crisis. The lack of corrosion control leached lead from our pipes into the plumbing into the bodies of our children. But if that proper treatment was added, it only would have cost about $80 a day. So for only $80 a day, we could have largely prevented this massive public health crisis. But without that treatment, lead got into the water, got into the bodies of our children. And that's when I got involved, when I heard the word lead. As a pediatrician, as somebody trained in public health, we know that lead is a poison. It's a potent neurotoxin. It's also a form of environmental racism, environmental injustice. And recognizing the possibility of lead in the water really pushed me to do the research to see if that was in the bodies of our children, and then very publicly shared that. >> Wow, right? I know in the book, we talk about mothers that were getting up with their babies in the middle of the night, and mixing their formulas with water, with no idea thinking they were helping their babies, thinking they were doing everything they could for their babies. And that was not the case. What were you seeing in clinic? What were you seeing when you would see these children? What was the tipping point? >> Yeah, that's a great question, and that's one of the reasons my book is called What The Eyes Don't See, is because we weren't seeing much. And that's the evilness of lead, and the evilness of so many environmental contaminants, is that you don't acutely see the consequences of that exposure. Lead is known as a silent pediatric epidemic. But parents were coming in with concerns about the water, because there were concerns that it tasted weird. It smells funny. We had bacteria in the water. There was boil advisories. Kids were getting rashes. And throughout kind of almost a year and a half of these concerns, there was constant reassurance that the water was okay. And even I, as a pediatrician with my long white coat on with my doctor confidence, was reassuring my patients that everything was okay. Because in my head, I was thinking how could the water not be okay? This in America, right? This is the 21st century. This is the richest country in the history of the world. This is a city in the middle of the Great Lakes. But more than all of that, those rules, and the regulations, and those people who our tax dollars support, whose job is to protect our public health. So the story of Flint is the story of a water disaster. But it's also a story of what happens when you sever the bonds between the public and government. Because we all think that governments are [INAUDIBLE] and to keep us healthy, and to guarantee things like safe drinking water, and prevention of epidemics. But this was one example, but also a timely example of how that failed. >> Doesn't seem believable, right? It seems like how could this possibly happen? But we know that when legislators are not paying attention to science, or a lot of communication gaps. One thing that has really shifted I think for a lot of healthcare providers because of you, is that you're just not that doc that people come in, you sell them a bandaid, and you pat them on the head, and send them home. You have really come out and advocated for your community. And the reason it's so important physicians such as yourself Do this is because you're the ones with the education. As I always say, I'm just a C student from Wayne State University in the school liberal arts, right? That's who I am. So I really don't have the tools that somebody such as yourself has to to train communities. And really, that's what you're doing is not only are you getting children healthy, but you're keeping them healthy. You've been involved with some programs that address some of these disparities in Flint. Can you share with me some of the things that I firsthand have seen, like your clinic or the farmers market or any of those those things? >> Yeah, that's a great question. And Bill, you are not just anybody. You are an important somebody. And that's also one of the stories of Flint, is that there are so many community members who are raising concerns but their voices were being dismissed and denied. Like heroic moms and pastors and journalists who were saying, hey, something's wrong, why aren't you listening to us? And it shouldn't have taken a doctor with a bunch of degrees after her name to finally change the course of this crisis. We should have listened to the folks on the ground in a very transparent and a very representative way. But because we didn't have democracy and because of kind of the systemic injustices, the folks on the ground weren't being listened to. So, yeah, my story is kind of the story of what happens when a doctor and her titles, where when her voice really becomes a megaphone for the people that she's privileged to serve. And when I do have the opportunity to talk with medical students and other folks in medicine, I try to reiterate the incredible, powerful role that we can play in communities. Yet, too often, doctors and scientists and academics, we shelter in our cozy ivory towers and in our hospitals and our clinic, and we fail to use are very credible voice in community when it's needed. So, I hope that my story has been an inspiration for folks, especially in medicine, to get out of those hospitals, to get out of those Ivy League institutions, to get into the community, to work humbly shoulder to shoulder with community members, to listen to their concerns, and to validate their concerns with science. So, in that very same spirit, that community-informed, community-driven, community-participatory spirit, where we continue to do our work shoulder to shoulder with the impact of community, we've been able to put into place a lot of awesome in Flint. Trying to really turn the crisis that happened in Flint into an opportunity to invest in public health, to respect science, to eliminate inequities and to really build a capacity of public health infrastructure, which has been decimated for a decade. And these are the same lessons that I feel that we can learn now as a nation in this pandemic. The lessons of the pandemic are very similar to the lessons of Flint. It's It's a story of what happens when governance fails, when governance doesn't value public health. It's a story of what happens when we don't respect science and scientists. It's a story of what happens when we fail to invest in that public health infrastructure, in the systems of how we keep people healthy. And it's also a story of ongoing inequities. So, I hope that as we did in Flint, the nation can also use this crisis that we are all in as an opportunity to holistically respond and improve the health of our communities. >> It's a challenge. It's definitely a challenge. I find, as my background prior to this was was being a marketing guy, a squeaky wheel guy, and there are many gifts in being a squeaky wheel for a community. We need all the squeaky wheels we can find. However, it doesn't work unless we are paired with science. And what I've learned over the close to 20 years that I've been doing this, is that public health measures are unique, different tools than what we find in the doctor's office. Sometimes they involve policy, because that is a tool to protect public health, and sometimes policy becomes legislated. And we also know that not all policy or legislation becomes the reality that was intended. So, you have to follow along, and you have to not throw the baby out with the bathwater. You have to really understand what the goal is. And a lot of these measures are inconvenient. They're not convenient to do. And I think, as an American society, we are used to reaching for our next itch. Gosh, I'm hungry, I'll grab that bag of this. Or, gosh, I need this, I'll grab this, or I'll click this. Public health doesn't work that way. We have to do things like where I mask. And guess what? Wearing a mask works. And guess what? When you wear the, ask, you don't get sick, it doesn't cost your family, your community. But, I think as Americans, we have to really understand some of these inconveniences, that may seem inconvenient because it's not a snap of your fingers to resolve something. It's not a click of your phone. It's not speedy, but they are practices and those are the tools. And if we can get more physicians such as yourself to really talk honestly about that and understand that, yeah, it's not so easy, you know firsthand what it's like to have your kids at home for the year. You know some of these things firsthand, but you also serve these people. >> Yeah. >> So, can you update me at all on your farmer's market? Has that still been going? Are some of those things- >> Yeah. >> You help support an institute still happen? Tell me about that. >> I would love to. So, one of the favorite programs that we have in Flint is our farmer's market clinic. So, our pediatric office is actually on the second floor of a farmer's market. And we moved there on purpose to address significant food insecurity. We have no full-service grocery stores in Flint. And before we moved there, I would tell my patients you need to eat healthier. You need to eat avocados and kale and all these wonderful things. And they would just literally stare at me like, Dr Mona, where am I going to get that and how am I going to afford that? So it was because of those reasons that we made the environmental move. So healthcare made the environmental move to put our clinical atop a farmer's market. Not only is it atop of farmer's market, it's also adjacent to the central bus stop in the city. So one of the greatest ironies in Flint is that we are the city that built cars. General Motors was born in Flint. Yet, one of the greatest barriers that our patients face to their health and to get what they need is transportation. So, we made this also very conscious decision to be adjacent to a bus stop so our families can get to us. Whenever anybody, any kid comes into the farmer's market, comes into our clinic, albeit an ear infection or well-baby visit, they get a prescription printed on our EMR, our electronic medical record, for fruits and veggies. And it's subsidized, and through amazing grant support, the subsidy is now up to $15. So, they get $15 to get fruits and veggies in our farmer's market. >> That's amazing. >> And and with COVID, we've made some modifications. So, not only can they go down to the farmer's market, which has been a challenge in COVID to actually go to in-person things, they can also get a food box delivered to their door of fruits and veggies. Through a program called Flint Fresh, which was created after our water crisis, through the support of a concert, I'm blanking on the name. But it was an anti academy awards concert, it was called blackout. So it was all these amazing African American artists who came to Flint and put on a concert on the night of the academy awards, that raised a lot of money. And part of those funds went to this mobile grocery store. So one of the silver linings in Flint is because of our last public health crisis. We were able to build some of the infrastructure to support families during this public health crisis, like the mobile grocery store and nutrition support. And things like the front registry, which gets people connected to resources that they also need during this public health crisis. But I'll share kind of my last favorite thing about our nutrition prescriptions. So, as academics, we've been studying it, does it help with nutrition security, does that help with what kids are eating, does that help with things like BMI. And obesity and all these different things. And so far it's been very successful and our awesome US Senator, who Bill you also know Debbie Stabenow, is a huge proponent of good food and nutrition. And agriculture, and she's been to our clinic, and she's seen kind of the evidence of what we have been able to accomplish. And inspired by our nutrition prescription program, she included in the US farm bill, a national fruit and vegetable prescription. And it passed, and it was signed by the president. And now it's a $25 million fruit and veggies prescription program inspired by what we're doing in Flint. It's not everything, but it is something. And it's one example of how what we are doing in Flint, how we hope to really kind of share our best practices. And shine a spotlight on very similar conditions that so many other folks face in different communities. >> Yikes, that is amazing. That's an amazing story and I know firsthand Flint has a lot of amazing stories. There are stories of many heroes that have fought hard for their communities and their families. And done extraordinary things, really fighting for their children's health in the way that you don't see really anywhere. And I'm certainly point to you for modeling that. And really teaching those families because I think that's your role is that you have have been really kind of a family guide for so many of those families there. And have helped them, not only get well, but stay well and that is critical. Is there any update with the Flint registry? Is there anything you can share about that? >> Yeah, and I would just also add that, the families have also taught me so much. So it has been a reciprocal relationship. And we've really tried to include the voices of families in all of our work. We have a pair of partner group, where it's actually a group of parents that represent every ward of the city. And their moms, and their dads, and their grandparents, and foster parents, we meet with routinely and they share with us their wisdom and insight. And that has been so we're rewarding. And we've even taken it a step further. We have a group of kids that also advise us, the Flint youth justice league, who are just an amazing group of children. That we continue to meet with-, >> How are the other kids? >> Their like, 8 to 18 and the hardest thing for me is to close my mouth and just listen and which is really hard, because I love to talk. But I just sit and I listen to these amazing kids and they tell me, what we should be addressing and how we should be doing and what's important to them. So it has been a privilege working hand in hand with our families and our kids and really elevating their voices. And those voices are all included in the Flint registry. So the Flint registry is this massive CBC funded public health effort to find folks who are exposed to the water crisis. But more importantly, get them connected to things like nutrition programs and early education programs. And literacy support, and health care access and mental health services and trauma informed care. And they're really exciting news is that, it was just refunded with a new bill that the omnibus budget bill that passed Congress a few weeks ago. So now, we're able to continue our work because it was about to expire, wasn't originally a four year grant. And that has been renewed, so that we can continue to do this long work, long term. The infrastructure of that registry to connect people to resources like I said earlier has been critical in this pandemic. Because in this pandemic, people really need food, and they really need healthcare access, and they need enrichments for their children. And those are the kinds of things that we've been able to continue to connect folks to. >> Amazing, and now I'm thinking, tell me about how people are getting water. What's the situation with water now? It's still not totally resolved, right? >> Yeah, that's a great question, almost resolved. So our pipes are almost completely replaced. The pipe replacement work had to go on a pause during the pandemic, but they're back. There's also a pause that has to happen in the winter because it's really cold in Michigan and the ground is frozen. Hopefully, they'll be back soon. There's only a couple 100 homes that are left to be replaced, which is really amazing. Flint will only be the third city in the country that has fully replaced their lead pipes. >> It's amazing. >> It is amazing, the EPA just finalized their federal lead and copper rule, a couple weeks ago. There's some missed opportunities there, it's slightly stronger. But we're hopeful that the new administration will continue to learn the lessons of Flint. And finally invest in the funding to support the infrastructure work to get rid of the lead pipes throughout our nation. >> Right, I know our friend, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is working to ban P-fast, PFOA. And in Michigan is now really an escalated thing, or is that on? How are you dealing with that issue? Is there anything there that you could share with us? >> Yeah, so, I call them the ripple effects of Flint. So after Flint, the nation's eyes kind of really woke up to water contamination issues. Not just lead, but all kinds of different contaminants that we weren't really aware of before. And one of those has been P-fast, PFOA. So these are the kind of flame retardants that are still in use but have been widely used, especially by military and firefighters. Michigan has the most P-fast contamination sites in the country, and I think it's partly because we're checking. Other states aren't even checking, but we're checking and we're finding them, and I think it's a really a problem throughout our nation. So there's a lot of work that needs to be done to identify these sites, to clean up these sites. And to ban the use of these chemicals, which are still used. So our Michigan delegation has really been the national leaders in this effort. I think they got their feet wet with Flint, fighting for clean water. And this is next up. >> When I was with Debbie initiated the cancer prevention caucus. I think the first time I tried, I dragged in Rob a lot. Who was the attorney who has been involved with this issue? And, at the time, we didn't know Michigan was, number one for that. And and it is, and I'm not sure if it's number one. I don't know where it is, but it's very prevalent. Very very. You have got to stay ahead of this. I mean, it's really like every day there's something new, and you've been a little bit of a superhero. To help address these issues and bring the attention required to address it. Because, I always tell people my good intentions don't replace the intelligence of science like I might not want you sick. It doesn't really mean much, except I don't want you sick. So I'm always telling people my good intentions don't replace the intelligence of science. And that we always have to make sure science is part of the conversation. Because we just never know where some of the stuff comes. And we want to make sure that we're guided on evidence based science. Or we go today because you've been so generous with your time. Are there things that you would like to touch on that I have not talked about? >> Really, I just I'm this eternal optimist, and I am hopeful, and I am inspired. And I really see us at this incredible moment in history where once again, we can take the many crises that we're facing. Public health, economic, education, environmental, you know, democracy. The list goes on, and really create a moment of opportunity because of these crises. We can hopefully finally invest in prevention, invest in public health, invest in, and push forward stronger regulations that ensure. For example, our water is safe rather than, you know, decades on the line. So we have these chemicals we never heard of. So there's a lot that we can do in this moment right now. I definitely see it as a window of opportunity. To once again, invest in public health to listen to science, to, to eliminate these long standing inequities. >> Mm hmm. We have, I often think that the work for prevention what, my impetus for the work that we do with less cancer. The reason I started it is because I really wanted to lower suffering. I wanted to, because even when you win a cancer battle, as they say, you're not really winning. You never come up, okay? And so, but what I find is that the effort to prevent some of these chronic illnesses and cancer. Is that we are often address those that are not heard or seen. And I'm hoping that we can start meeting some of these needs because what we know is that. We have sicker people when they don't have a roof over their head. Sicker people when they can't eat properly, sicker people they can't read, literacy is right. So right across the board, we can address some of these social justice issues. And that we will be lowering risk for chronic disease cancer forever. So you are effort in lowering suffering for so many people means the world to me. And I am so grateful for your efforts because less people in the world are suffering. And I think that while some of this stuff sounds scientific and, if we just go back to being good people. So many of these things can be addressed if we're paying attention to our neighbors. If we're looking at our neighbors, if we're seeing what their needs are. And I think if people understood how many millions of food insecure children. We have in the country that they wouldn't want to give a half a sandwich to them that there is no reason in this country. We have hungry and starving Children unthinkable to me. But some of these basic needs must be met. So we can really do the best work we can in prevention and that, you know, you've been just an incredible leader for us. And we are very grateful for everything that you do. And I hope you and your family stay safe. And thank you so much for being. >> Thank you, Bill, I'm I'm privileged to do this work with you. It takes a village, and, you are leading an incredible village forward. I love how you touched on the need for empathy and really love. Let us make our decisions based on an empathy and love and how we care for each other. Thank you. Okay. >> Thanks so much for being here. >> Thank you, stay well. >> Yeah, Well,