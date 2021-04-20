This year is 2021, Her Berman speaker is Dr. Philip Johnson, Phil is a senior program director at the Heinz Endowment, Phil welcome today. >> Hello, it is my pleasure and great honor to receive an invitation to be the Her Berman speaker at this year's National Cancer Prevention Workshop. Thank you for the opportunity to discuss the role of health disparities, and also to reflect on the public health work of many people in our western Pennsylvania region where Dr. Her Berman lived and worked. The term health disparity refers to differences in health outcome levels between populations that are closely linked with social, economic and or environmental disadvantage. Health disparities adversely affect groups of people who've systematically experienced greater obstacles of health. Many factors can contribute to these differences, including race or ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, age, religion, disability, socioeconomic status and geographic location. Discrimination and exclusion historically have been powerful forces driving health disparity outcomes, another way of thinking about health disparities, is the lens of the so called determinants of health. These are environmental conditions in which people are born, live, learn, work, play and age and affect their health, functioning inequality of life outcomes and risks. Where people live free of discrimination and racism have access to safe and affordable housing, education and public safety, have availability of healthy foods and access to emergency and health services. All of these factors influencing individuals or populations health, the degree to which these factors differ across populations can determine or associate with clear manifestations of poor or better health. I draw these definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which over the decades has developed strategies to improve the health of all groups in part by focusing on reducing and ultimately eliminating health disparities toward achieving health equity in our society. Health equity is defined as the attainment of the highest level of health for all people, where everyone is valued equally through efforts to address avoidable inequalities and injustices. In other words, where everyone has access to high quality education, nutritious food, decent and safe housing, affordable and reliable public transportation, culturally sensitive health providers, health insurance and clean water and non polluted air. In this sense, the public health professions focus on disease prevention, and Health Promotion acknowledges a complex set of factors that must be addressed strategically, in which when addressed, can materially reduce disease and death in our society especially among populations most at risk. Let's now turn to the Pittsburgh region to provide an example of how health disparities impact our population, and how by using a public health framework, our region aims to improve health outcomes across our populations. Back in 2014, we launched an ambitious effort to develop an asthma tracking survey and administrate to school children in the Pittsburgh region and Allegheny County. Recently research was published in the Journal of Asthma, results finding that children in our county living in a major air pollution sources, had nearly tripled the prevalence of asthma as compared with the national average rate of asthma in children. Many of the children lived in environmental justice communities with a high percentage of low income families and African American families. It's worth noting that Pittsburgh ranks is one of the top ten most polluted cities in the nation for year round fine particulate matter air pollution. Almost 60% of this pollution comes from local industrial sources situated in Allegheny County, moreover, the county ranks in the top 2% of counties in the U.S for cancer risk from air pollution. Suspected carcinogens in air pollution are associated with lung cancer, bladder cancer and childhood leukemia. Decades of science have found that air pollution poses a significant threat to public health, with an increased risk of heart and lung disease, asthma, diabetes, cancer and premature death. We know that when air pollution drops, rates of disease and death drop, in 2016 in industrial Co corks just north of Pittsburgh shut down, particular matter levels dropped in nearby communities, and pre and post data from school children found a steep drop in asthma burden. Another study found a nearly 40% reduction in emergency room visits for asthma and COPD, and with 27% drop or heart attacks and strokes, it's also worth noting that a nearby benzene monitors levels dropped 37%. Thus the intervention at work that reduce disease and disparity, was through changing the environmental conditions in this example by reducing industrial pollution that was impacting nearby communities. In closing I'd like to reflect on a few things that we learned through our work in western Pennsylvania, first supporting a good public health, supporting good Public Health Science is the foundation of any change that is desired. Children's asthma study opened many eyes and provided solid evidence of significant environmental contribution to adverse health outcomes, this made it possible to work on how to solve the problem once it had been empirically identified. Second, good science must be coupled with strong community engagement, there was simply no way the study could have occurred without the participation and support of the local schools and communities. Moreover, once the findings of any research study are published, we all know there is a chance, it may not be red or considered by decision makers without communities advocating for change. Third, not only in Pittsburgh but across the U.S, we find that pollutants we know our causal for cancer such as air pollution, and which contribute at a population level, are excessive in environmental justice communities. And while lifestyle and behavioral approaches are really important drivers of chronic disease outcomes, what are we to say to populations who live in the path of pollution that they have no control over, and which is impacting their health? Many cannot simply move away from the source, in essence, the pollution is caused by someone else's behavior, not theirs, in this example, individual choice had nothing to do with adverse health outcomes as far as the pollution exposures were concerned. Interestingly, a recent study that evaluated the potential of smoking cessation on cancer rates across U.S counties found that eliminating smoking completely would not affect about 60% of the cancer cases of the 12 smoking related cancer types. While it is clear that tobacco cessation is an important tool in preventing cancer, so to our efforts to control other carcinogenic exposures especially those that populations cannot individually control, such as urban air pollution. I'd like to conclude this presentation by remembering the signature contributions of Dr. Her Berman's lifelong work, advancing cancer treatment and prevention. And I'm heartened to know that major cancer centers across the country are devoting increasing attention to opportunities to address the role of health disparities and environment, thank you