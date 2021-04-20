Robert Bilott, JD, Partner at Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP; Author of Exposure, Inspiration for feature film Dark Waters and documentary The Devil We Know; Less Cancer Board Member and Mindi Messmer, PG, CG, Former New Hampshire House of Representatives, District 24 served on Health, Human Services & Elderly Affairs Committee

University of Virginia
2021 Cancer Prevention Web-Based Activity (CE eligible)
University of Virginia
healthcare, Leadership, Risk Assessment, prevention

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkylated substances) and regulatory compliance

    Jann T. Balmer

    Director of Continuing Medical Education

