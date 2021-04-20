Next, we would like to welcome Dr Robert McCloskey's who is a professor of public health sciences at the University of Virginia and does work with smoking and tobacco use in the United States Air Force. Thanks, Doctor. Close keys. Good morning or good afternoon. I want to thank you all for joining session here. My name is Dr Bob Pledges, and I am the co director of the Center for Addiction Prevention Research at the University of Virginia Medical School. I joined you via about four years ago, and today I'd like to talk to you a little bit about the work that we've done in the United States Air Force. We began our research almost 30 years ago when I went to San Antonio. And what you see in the background it's a tribute to retired military working dogs, and it is located in San Antonio. And I was giving a talk, and after the talk, they showed me basic military training, which all basic military training occurs at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, and they train about 30,000 airmen a year. I should mention they're called Airman, regardless of gender or bank and as as we were driving through the the base. It occurred to me that there was no one smoking. And my colleagues say, well, they're not allowed to smoke. They're not allowed to smoke. So for eight and a half weeks, they are not allowed to smoke, and they are so scrutinized that it is impossible to violate this disband, and some are very first study was to look at the effectiveness of this tobacco ban. And what we found in two separate studies is a significant number of airmen quit smoking. About 18% quit smoking. But a significant number of non users at the beginning turn out to be smoking. So it's sort of a haven to help you quit smoking that also something happens in that year after basic military training that promotes tobacco use. And we've spent many years working on how to prevent tobacco use and also how to help people quit smoking. In fact, our most recent study we did a tobacco quit line in what's called Tricare beneficiaries. Tricare is the largest insurance company in the United States, and they ensure all active duty personnel, retirees and dependents and what we did is offer them a tobacco quit line. Are tobacco quit line was highly successful and helping people quit smoking at the one year follow up. In fact, almost 40% of airmen were able to quit smoking at follow up, which is a very high number for a low touch, inexpensive intervention. So we've done a large number of tobacco studies in the U.S Military, and we continue to do research on the impact of tobacco and other restrictions in the military. Ironically, for years the military would support our research, but we get sort of a comment like, Well, we take everything else away for from them so and I know it's bad for them. But do we really need to do this? Well, in the 2012 Institute of Medicine report on smoking cessation in the military, they concluded that smoking negatively impacts military readiness and military readiness is the primary metric in the military. It's your ability to do your job in peace, time and during war, and ever since then the commanders have been hating tobacco use, and it's been much easier for us to get our studies, support it. So that's one line of research that we've done. This is tobacco smokeless tobacco. We're also working on trying to prevent e cigarettes which is now known as ENDS, which is an acronym for Electronic Nicotine Delivery System. Turns out that ENDS is a gateway product for regular smoking. By that, I mean, if you're using a cigarettes or ENDS today, the chances of you becoming a regular cigarette smoker increases by 700% not 70% but 700%. So we're trying to have Airman not used ENDS. And then there is a brand new product on the market that we in America really know nothing about. And it's marketed by Philip Morris, one of the largest tobacco company in the world, and it is called. We are not 100% certain what the acronym means, because Philip Morris came up with the acronym, but we believe it means I quit original smoking, and what this product is is actually a tobacco product. It's a it's a filtering system where you put a cigarette in the Philip Morris calls a heat stick. But it's really a cigarette, and instead of you burning the tobacco, it heats the tobacco, and this reduces some of the exposure issues, but again were very fearful. And we're very worried that this is yet another method for getting people addicted to cigarettes because the profit margin and cigarettes is anonymous, so that gives you a summary of what we do on the tobacco side. But there's a another, equally important area that we've done a lot of research on, and this started about 2010. And we like to be a good community partner with the Air Force. And we often ask them, is there something we can help you with? And it became very clear that they wanted help with binge drinking. And what happens is, even if an airman drank before basic military training, they have to abstain from alcohol for nearly three months. Of course, by then their tolerance to alcohol is almost zero. They have no access to alcohol, but then they're allowed off the base and they have access to alcohol, and they get in a tremendous amount of problems. And a if a person is an airman gets in trouble while drinking, and that could be anything from underage drinking to buying beer for somebody who's underage to sexual assault to a D.U.I. They get what's called are alcohol related incidents, and that's a real black mark on their record. And so we've been working with military for nearly a decade now, helping to reduce in strengthening. And in fact, we give what's called a command directed intervention. It's a one and half an hour brief alcohol intervention that everyone in the military received. It's considered as important as learning to march, to salute and to use a weapon system, and it is actually part of their training. And we found that this brief one hour intervention has been very successful at reducing the prevalence of strengthening and the prevalence of these alcohol related incidents. And so we're just learned we're about to be funded for a five year period by the Department of Defense to work with airmen who have gotten alcohol related incidents to see if you can prevent a second one. A second alcohol related incident just about ensures, a involuntary discharge or what we call a bad conduct discharge. And so we've worked very carefully with the Air Force in both of these areas. We're branching out into other areas, such as sleep problems and weight gain prevention. As you might know, wait, there are weight limits or fitness standards in the military, and one of the most common ways to fail the fitness standard is to fail the girth measurement. So we're working on weight gain prevention, sleep as I mentioned. And periodically commanders come along and want the answer answers to questions, and we try to provide them. So we believe that UVA is the only civilian research organization that's located literally inside Air Force bases. Our offices, for example, in San Antonio are in the headquarters building, which communicates the value of UVA to the United States Air Force. So it's been very exciting. We've worked with over 200,000 airmen in our history, and we continue to partner with the military to answer some of these difficult health promotion and disease prevention problems that they faced. Thank you