Less Cancer Board member and Tricia Petzold is a family physician. She has worked with the Snowbird medical clinic in Alta Utah for 18 years. Dr. Petzold currently directs the Health Promotion Integrative Health pathway, and teaches a culinary medicine elective in the layers of medicine course at the University of Utah Medical School. She's a Dartmouth Medical School graduate. Thank you Dr. Petzold for being here today. Hello, I'm Tricia Petzold, I'm a family physician in Salt Lake City. I work at the University of Utah Medical School teaching integrative medicine, and I have a private practice doing functional and integrative medicine. I'm coming to you today from the University Utah Campus in our teaching kitchen where we teach culinary medicine. Culinary medicine is a discipline that combines nutritional science with behavioral science and the art of cooking, and it hopes of helping patients optimize their health and prevent diseases and treat diseases using food as medicine. Three points I want to make today. Health happens in the kitchen. Number 2, eating a rainbow of vegetables and fruits help prevent cancer, and number 3 habit determines health. We know from the World Research Cancer Fund that 30-50 percent of cancer cases are preventable with diet and lifestyle. Despite the robust amount of evidence, a very small portion of the population follows these guidelines. This education providing culinary medicine is essential. One thing to understand is the food influences cellular and molecular processes that characterize cancer such as inflammation and immune modulation. Through those processes food can influence health, and the foods that we eat can actually help us prevent cancer. Health doesn't happen in the doctor's office, it happens where we live our lives. It happens where we work, where we exercise, where we play, where we connect with other people and our environment. Significantly it happens where we buy, prepare, and eat our food. One of the highlights and strengths of the culinary medicine course here at the University of Utah is that we have a wide variety of graduate students working together. We've got medical students, nursing students, pharmacy students, dietician students, social work students and other graduate students learning in creating here in this kitchen. Culinary medicine is a elective that a growing number of medical schools are offering, but I believe it needs to be a requirement for accreditation if we want to make a bigger impact on reversing chronic diseases, preventing cancer, and lowering health care costs. It is absolutely essential that our future healthcare providers understand the science, and understand how to practically help patients make their kitchens a place to promote health. Go. Okay, let's cook. I am going to take a side dish that's very commonly cooked and often bland, and add some elements to make it have anti-cancer benefits. To quote Christopher Gardner a nutrition scientists from Sanford, "Make it unapologetically delicious." To start with I'm going to take brown rice, and I chose brown over white rice because it has fiber in it and the nutrients haven't been taken out of it. It has health benefits to start, and then what I'm going to do is add parsley. I'm going to add a half a cup of almonds. I'm going to put in a clove of garlic, smash the skin off, and about a half to a teaspoon of lemon. Because I like lemons so much I'm not going to worry if I'm exact on that measurement. I'll use a half to a teaspoon of olive oil. We've got the almonds with good protein, healthy fats, lots of nutrients, garlic with antiviral characteristics, anti-inflammatory characteristics, olive oil with good omega-3 fatty acids. I'm going to put a little pepper for flavor on top. blend this right up. You can also chop everything really finely and mix it by hand, or you can blend it in a food processor or a blender. Mixing the rice in with the parsley and nuts, and olive oil, and lemon, pepper and, garlic. You can substitute cilantro for parsley. You can substitute walnuts for almonds or any other nut. You can use other citrus, orange or, lime. You can even take the base and substitute cauliflower rice for brown rice and cauliflower rice is just grading the cauliflower, putting on a skillet with a little olive oil. Don't let the oil smoke, warm it up, and then combine in the nutty greenness and have a brilliant side dish. Let me demonstrate eating the colors of the rainbow. To start with, I want to mix in a tablespoon of olive oil, a teaspoon of Dijon Mustard, two teaspoons of balsamic vinegar, three tablespoons of orange juice, and a half a teaspoon of turmeric, which is loaded with anti-inflammatory qualities. I'll just take one of these and mix that right up. Then I'm going to add in two bunches of arugula that I've and washed and dried. Mix that right up. On top of that, I cooked beets, 450 degrees for just under an hour, took the skin off and then just diced them up, and I took one navel orange peeled it, sliced it, and we'll add the orange. From there, I'm going to top it with fatty cheese and walnuts. Again, this dish is loaded with colors. It has a variety of things in it, and you can swap the beets for sweet potatoes, you can swap the feta for Parmesan cheese, you can swap the walnuts for almonds or pistachios, would be delicious. You can swap the arugula for spinach or kale or romaine lettuce. Really overtime, the benefit is found in optimizing what's seasonal, what's available. Often I'm asked, "What food prevents Cancer? What should I eat and how much of it should I eat?" I think that's a wrong question. It's not like when we have a child with strep throat, and we give a specific antibiotic, penicillin, so that they don't develop rheumatic fever in the future. It's more of the variety of vegetables that over time impact our chances of developing cancer. Through ten years of collecting data, and over 10 thousand research data points, the continuous update Project at the World Cancer Research Fund International, we know that there are certain elements in foods that help prevent cancer. For example, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower, can help prevent colon cancer. But what really we find, is the nutrients, the vitamins, the minerals, the phytochemicals, the fiber in the foods, all contribute to helping prevent cancer. Each fruit and vegetable we eat, each whole-grain we eat has a different component of all those things. Then they all work synergistically within their own food and with multiple foods together. I think about how to prevent cancer happens over time, with a variety of foods. Thinking about eating the rainbow in colors of foods. I also think about this opportunities to diversify. If I'm making a salad, and I've put in a carrot, and lettuce, and tomato. I've got red, green, and orange in there. I have a yellow pepper that goes from three colors to four, and impact by 25%, the amount of different phytochemicals that are in that meal. Thinking about that, thinking about eating the rainbow colors over time, it can really have an impact on the development of cancer, and preventing diseases. One of the strong points of our coloring medicine class years, you spend a lot of time thinking about how do we get, make it accessible for everyone to have access to a wide variety of vegetables and fruits? I think what it takes is thinking about, what are your local resources are. Things like food stamps are accepted in our farmer's market. Where grocery stores do seasonal discounts for fruits and vegetables, and getting that information out to patients. Really making the information in the nutritional science, very practical for patients and helping our future healthcare providers know how to talk to patients about really practical things in the clinic. The research does show that a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans help prevent cancer. It also shows that limiting processed foods, fast foods, added sugars, sweetened beverages, red meats, processed meats and alcohol, help prevent cancer. Okay, to review, cancer prevention happens in the kitchen. Eat the rainbow, and habits are health. Thank you for joining me here at the University of Utah. It has been my pleasure. It is a passion of mine to talk and share coronary medicine with other people. I hope this is just the start to the conversation. Please reach out to me, if you'd like to continue the conversation, hear more about what we're doing here at Utah, or have other thoughts and ideas about coronary medicine. Thanks very much. Enjoy the rest of the Workshop.