表现主义与勋伯格

Peking University
20世纪西方音乐 Western Music in the 20th Century
Peking University

4.4 (43 ratings)

 | 

Reviews

WW

Jun 15, 2021

毕明辉老师的讲解由浅入深，课程内容十分实用，适合对音乐史感兴趣的人们修习。习完之后感觉收穫颇丰，也让音乐专业的我能够更加系统化的串起整个西方音乐历史长流。感谢毕老师以及幕后所有的工作人员~大推毕老师的课!!!

WW

Apr 14, 2019

课程内容实用且易于学习，深入浅出又不失全面系统，给我带来了非常好的学习体验和学习效果。我十分愿意继续在此学习下去。也感谢所有工作人员和老师为此付出的努力！谢谢！

From the lesson

表现主义与勋伯格、贝尔格、韦伯恩

表现主义与勋伯格45:04

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    毕明辉 Bryan Minghui BI

