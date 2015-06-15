101 認識這門課 Get to Know This Course

National Taiwan University
工程圖學 2D CAD
National Taiwan University

4.8 (219 ratings)

 | 

14K Students Enrolled

Reviews

JX

Nov 20, 2016

本人是一名结构工程师，有十多年的AutoCAD 2D绘图经验，但已经有较长时间没有进行系统地学习CAD（刚毕业的时候学的是AutoCAD R14），一些新的功能和命令也不会用。通过学习这门课程，我学习和掌握了一些新的命令和画图技巧，这对我的工作效率肯定会有不小的提升。台大康教授的这门课程确实物有所值。

QQ

May 7, 2017

Learn the basics of the AutoCAD 2015. Extreme helpful to my work.

From the lesson

蓄勢待發 Get Ready

開始學習工程圖學2D CAD需要什麼準備？所有的課程資訊看這裡！第一個模組的內容包括：工程圖學涵蓋什麼主題？作業如何評分？如何通過這門課？當然，你一定需要安裝AutoCAD 2015這套軟體。你也可以在以下的連結找到軟體安裝的方法。

101 認識這門課 Get to Know This Course3:43
103 如何通過本課程 How to Pass This Course1:31

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    康仕仲

    原臺灣大學土木工程學系教授 (Professor)

