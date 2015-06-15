101 認識這門課 Get to Know This Course

Hello everyone, I am Jessy Kang from the Department of Civil Engineering of Taiwan National University. Welcome to the first course of CAD/BIM specialisation: Engineering Graphics 2D CAD. This is an introductory course for Engineering Graphics and computer aided drawings. Learners can learn graphic skills in this course without any pre-knowledge. The course is divided into six topics, including "Significance and Knowledge of Engineering Graphics" , "Basic Graphic Drawing", "Geometric Constructions", "Three-view Diagram", "Axonometric Projections", "Dimension and Output". Each module is made up of three parts: Concept, Implementation and Assignments, paying equal attention to theory and skill. In the concept videos of "Basic Graphic Drawing" and "Geometric Constructions", we start with the concepts and skills of drawing basic shapes. Then, in "Three-view Diagram" and "Axonometric Projections", we introduce you the concept of projection, that is, how to project a 3D object onto a 2D surface, as well as how to use 2D symbols and methods to represent 3D object. Lastly, in "Dimension and output", you will learn the concept of how to read the annotations and dimensions of 2D graphics correctly and determine information. Apart from demonstrating the skill of engineering drawing, in the videos of implementation, we will teach you the skills of computer aided engineering drawing with AutoCAD software. Therefore, after you completed the course, you will have the basic 2D CAD engineering drawing skill. The last section of a module is assignment. This includes revision of the concepts, and peer-graded assignments. Some are drawings by hand, some others are drawings by AutoCAD. In this On-Demand course, all assignments can be re-submitted repeatedly until you pass or until you are satisfied with your grade. You can find all relevant information on the first module "Get ready", including the syllabus, grading policy, FAQs and the introduction of our production team. Every module in this course will take you approximately two hours to watch the videos and to digest the knowledge and it will take you another two to three hours to complete the practices and assignments. If you encounter any difficulties in your learning, I encourage you to use the discussion forum and discuss with other learners, to find a solution together. Mentors of this course will be in the forum regularly to offer assistance. I myself will also go to the forum, not so regularly, to find out what difficulties had the learners encounter. And I will reply to the problems pointed directly at me. So, are you ready? Let us begin the journey of drawing!