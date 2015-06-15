202 工程師的圖學素養 Graphic Literacy for Engineers

video-placeholder
Loading...
National Taiwan University
工程圖學 2D CAD
National Taiwan University

4.8 (219 ratings)

 | 

14K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Reviews

4.8 (219 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    88.12%
  • 4 stars
    8.67%
  • 3 stars
    0.45%
  • 1 star
    2.73%

JX

Nov 20, 2016

本人是一名结构工程师，有十多年的AutoCAD 2D绘图经验，但已经有较长时间没有进行系统地学习CAD（刚毕业的时候学的是AutoCAD R14），一些新的功能和命令也不会用。通过学习这门课程，我学习和掌握了一些新的命令和画图技巧，这对我的工作效率肯定会有不小的提升。台大康教授的这门课程确实物有所值。

QQ

May 7, 2017

Learn the basics of the AutoCAD 2015. Extreme helpful to my work.

From the lesson

工程圖學的意義與知識 Significance and Knowledge of Engineering Graphics

所有的學習與知識建構都立基於基本原理與實作相關的先備知識。這個模組將帶你初步了解工程圖的產出過程，從發現問題，形成想法，畫製草繪圖、設計圖，到產出完稿圖。同時你也將認識如何讀圖、製圖、表達與敘述圖表…等工程師必備的圖學能力與素養與今日工程圖學的常用繪圖工具與使用時機。*本模組提供1個不計分的測驗練習。

201 工程師的語言 Language of Engineers11:17
202 工程師的圖學素養 Graphic Literacy for Engineers8:43
203 工程師的圖學工具 Graphic Tools For Engineers14:26

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    康仕仲

    原臺灣大學土木工程學系教授 (Professor)

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder