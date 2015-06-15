306 AutoCAD 畫弧 (arc)

National Taiwan University
工程圖學 2D CAD
National Taiwan University

4.8 (219 ratings)

14K Students Enrolled

4.8 (219 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    88.12%
  • 4 stars
    8.67%
  • 3 stars
    0.45%
  • 1 star
    2.73%

JX

Nov 20, 2016

本人是一名结构工程师，有十多年的AutoCAD 2D绘图经验，但已经有较长时间没有进行系统地学习CAD（刚毕业的时候学的是AutoCAD R14），一些新的功能和命令也不会用。通过学习这门课程，我学习和掌握了一些新的命令和画图技巧，这对我的工作效率肯定会有不小的提升。台大康教授的这门课程确实物有所值。

QQ

May 7, 2017

Learn the basics of the AutoCAD 2015. Extreme helpful to my work.

From the lesson

基礎圖形繪製

「工欲善其事，必先利其器」。這個模組將由介紹平面草繪的基礎技巧開始，包含畫直線、圓、橢圓與弧的方式，並闡述如何生活中實作應用這些繪圖技巧。同時也開始AutoCAD電腦繪圖教學，讓你輕鬆上手，學會基本圖形工具的使用！*本模組包含第一次計分測驗，提供3個不計分練習。

304 AutoCAD 畫線 (line)6:40
305 AutoCAD 畫圓 (circle)8:27
306 AutoCAD 畫弧 (arc)11:54

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    康仕仲

    原臺灣大學土木工程學系教授 (Professor)

