In this lesson, we're going to talk about common CAM workflows. After completing this lesson you'll be able to create a distributed design, use Derive, Break Link and Align. In Fusion 360, we want to make sure that we have the dataset three pocket sample open, and we just use this to model our stock. We also want to make sure that we have simple machine, as well as in our data panel that we have orange vise. In this lesson we're going to talk about some of the workflows needed when setting up a design for CAM. The first thing that we're going to do is take our orange vise, and we're going to drag and drop that into our 3D pocket sample. As soon as we do this, I'm going to minimize my data panel. I'm going to start by simply moving this down, so that way we can see our part. As we're looking at this, you'll notice that the orange vise already has a set of pallet in it. I'm simply going to place it in roughly the right location, and then we're going to use other tools such as align to position it properly. The orange vise is brought in with the link icon in the browser, this link icon represents a link to the original design. Because we're using this vise in many different instances, we don't necessarily want it to link to the original design. Also note that this is a component, while our original part and its stock are both bodies. Well, it's not a problem for our original parts to be bodies and this to be a component. It's just of note that that's why the browser it looks different, because we're dealing with a component. The component will have its own coordinate system, and be free to move about. Fusion 360 wants to track this movement by capturing its position. But right now we're going to revert its position, and take a look at modify and align. For modify and align, I want to move a component. In this case I'm going to move the component by selecting the top of the pallet. I want to make sure I don't select one of the location or snap points, but only selecting one of the faces. Then I'm going to rotate this around, and I want to zoom out, to select the bottom of our stock. If we need to, we can temporarily hide our part, to make sure that we are selecting our stock. This is going to move the vise into position, making sure that the pallet contacts the bottom of our stock. I'm going to capture its position and then say Okay. To repeat this command, I'm going to use my right-click marking menu at the 12 o'clock position. Once again we're moving a component. This time I want to select the face of the fixed jaw on a vice and I want to select the face of our stock. If you don't want to rotate the model, you can always hold down the left mouse button to bring up our selection dialogue. Then we can simply navigate to the face we want, and then move it into position. I'm going to go back to a home position. I'm going to capture, and then say Okay. As we're looking at this, we can now see that the part is situated on top of the pallet, and it's touching the fixed jaw. However, we also want to make sure that it's touching the floating jaw on the proper orientation and that we position it properly on the vise. In this case I'm going to expand my orange vise and I'm going to take a look at the base, right-click, and ground it. By grounding the base, this now allows me to move the floating jaw in any other relationships that are built into this file, such as a rigid group between the fixed jaw and the base, are going to be held. This now means that I can use align to capture the position of the floating jaw. So I'm going to go to modify, align, and once again I'm going to rotate this around, making sure that I'm not selecting a snap point, but I'm simply selecting a position on the face. Then I'm going to select the backside of my stock, and once again capture that position. Once again I'll go to a home view, and now we've moved the floating jaw into the proper orientation. Depending on how you're going to reference this part, if you're using a stop on the vise, you would want to repeat this process using align moving the stock and the vise into the proper orientation, based on that stock or any fixture location that you have. For now everything looks pretty good, I can bring back the part and we can see that the part is in the vise, inside of our stock in the right orientation. One more thing that I like to do in this instance is break the link between the vise and its original file. Because we might need to make adjustments to the vise, we might need to machine some soft jaws to hold our part, I'm going to go ahead and right-click on the vise, and go down to break link. Once we break the link, it's going to bring all the information inside of this component directly into my design. You'll notice inside of the timeline that we have a plus icon, and we can see all the information from the vise, including the application of its components and joints. From here, I'm going to make sure that I do save the design before moving on. Now that we understand how to make our distributed design and how to break the link between the original, let's talk about another workflow that we might want to use when we're talking about setting up for manufacture. We're going be looking at simple machine, and we're going to be talking about how to make a derive. When we made our distributed design, we brought the vice into our 3D pocket sample. In that case we took two separate designs and we put them together. This is called a distributed design, because all of the different Fusion files are distributed into different locations. However in many cases you might have a complex machine, and you might need the machine one part. So in this case, if we're talking about only machining this base plate, we're only dealing with three parts here, but this is a simple example where we don't really want to deal with the couplers, we really only want to focus on the base plate. In order to do that, we can select it, go to our create dropdown, and we can select derive. Derive requires us to make sure that we're saving the most current version, so we're going to select Save, and then it'll open our derive dialogue. What we're doing is we're taking this body or component and we're taking it outside of this design and we're bringing it into its own design. There are options such as bringing along parameters. We can also have one component as its own design or add to an existing design. In our case we're going to create new and what we've done is we've brought this into a new untitled document. Just like with the distributed design, you'll notice that there's an icon in the browser, this is because it maintains a link with the original version. Using this derive is a great option to allow us to bring a single component or body out of a complex design, and then focus solely on that specific part, making things like fixtures, or bringing a vise into that file, when we might not necessarily want to do that in a larger assembly. Again, we can always maintain the link, any changes made at the top-level back in simple machine will be distributed down into this design. So any changes that we make to this design won't go back to simple machine. But any changes we make it simple machine, will come back into this design. This is a great option, whenever we're talking about complex parts. If we have dozens or even hundreds of components, we'll separate one out, we'll design any fixture that we might need or bring in a vise, or some other fixturing device. Set it up for manufacture, and then we can create all of our operations and toolpaths. I'm not going to be saving this derive, it's just an example to make sure that we understand all of the options that we have, whenever we're talking about setting up for manufacture. Right now I'm going to make sure that I do save simple machine, and that 3D pocket sample is also saved before moving on to the next lesson.