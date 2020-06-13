Create a setup sheet

As our machining geometry gets more complicated, Autodesk® Fusion 360™ is up to the task! With a host of standard and adaptive toolpaths we can rapidly remove material from even the most complicated 3d parts. In this course, we explore how to rough and finish geometry that requires tool motion in X, Y, and Z simultaneously, learning how to finish even the finest of details. We’ll wrap up this course by creating a full CNC program for a part, simulating it, and exporting it to G-code. Want to take your learning to the next level? Complete the Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization, and you’ll unlock an additional Autodesk Credential as further recognition of your success! The Autodesk Credential comes with a digital badge and certificate, which you can add to your resume and share on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Sharing your Autodesk Credential can signal to hiring managers that you’ve got the right skills for the job and you’re up on the latest industry trends like generative design. Looking for Autodesk Fusion 360 certification prep courses? Check out additional learning resources to help you uplevel your skills: https://www.autodesk.com/learning