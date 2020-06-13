in this lesson, we're going to identify 2D and 3D pockets. After completing this lesson, you'll be able to, use measure to inspect a part for process planning and identify a 2D and 3D pocket. Infusion 360, we're going to start with the supply data set 2D pockets sample as well as carrying on with our previous supply dataset, 3D pocket sample. We're going to start with 2D pockets sample and we want to take a look and identify the pockets on this specific part. First we'll note at the top that we have this shaped region with the boss in the center. This is going to be referred to as a closed pocket. By a close pocket, it means that it's completely enclosed by a border or a perimeter wall. This is going to take a specific kind of strategy for us to clear because of a few different things. If we view this from the top, you'll note that we have small slotted sections on the corners. Which means that a larger tool won't be able to get in there and we'll have to plan for using a smaller tool. We also have this boss in the center, which restricts the size of a larger tool that can be used for clearing this out. We're going to use our measure tool to inspect this in just a moment. Next we have open slots or open pockets on the sides of the part. These are considered open because there is an entry and an exit point when machining. Notice as we look at this that we have a larger radii on the corner. But something else that we need to consider is the depth of the pocket overall. Close to the edge is we have a very small drop, which means that we can get a tool relatively close to the holder. But on this back section where the larger arcs are, we have a considerable amount of depth that we need to remove. This means that the strategy used to remove this area is going to require us to think about the order of operations. If we're machining this pocket after we take these cuts on the side, then we're going to be wasting a lot of time cutting in the air, unless we do it in two separate operations or use some sort of rest machining operation. We rotate this around. You can see there's also pockets on the back side. These are considered closed pockets as well, again because there's no entry or exit point that's open to the side. We do have two separate pockets. There is a deeper pocket in the center and the more shallow pocket here. These can both be taken care of with a single operation if we use an adaptive clearing operation. Or we can address them as individual pockets, machining the upper portion first and then machining the lower portion next. Before we move on to our 3D part, let's take a second to use inspect and measure, and take a look at some of the restrictions we have on this part. First, we want to measure the radius and the smaller section up top, we can see that this is a quarter inch diameter ordinated radius. This means that a quarter inch tool is not going to be a good option or a good fit for this area. We generally want a slightly smaller tool than the radius that we're cutting, to make sure that we don't have any accidental chatter. Let's go ahead and reset the selection and let's take a look at the spacing between the wall and the boss. We rotate this around, we can see that this is 0.375. This means that we can take a quarter inch tool through this section just fine. But anything larger such as a 3/8 or a half inch tool is likely going to have some problems because we're going to be leaving stock on the wall that will be finished later. Let's restart this selection, and let's take a look at the deeper pockets. First, I'm going to select this edge, and note that it's three quarters of an inch deep. This is a consideration that we need to keep in mind when we're talking about planning how far a tool sticks out of a holder. If we take a look at the radius, you can see that it's a half inch diameter or quarter inch radius. This means that a half inch tool is not going to be a good fit for this, again because of the chatter in the corners. If we're at all concerned about the surface quality of the cut, will want to use a smaller tools such as a 3/8. Also something to keep in mind is this radius on the corner. A typical flat end mill is not going to be able to cut this and we'll have to come through with a ball end or a bull nose mill. If we can use a ball end mill that matches the radius or is relatively close. This will reduce the number of passes that we need to take. And lastly we can take a look at the bottom. We have a large radius in the bottom. You can see that it's a three quarter inch diameter, which means that we can take a half inch tool in there and cut it just fine. On the smaller section, you can see that it's using the same diameter. So this is again just fine for us to take a half inch tool. Then we want to measure the depth. You can see that we're 0.875. So this means that we're going to have to have a tool that extends pretty far outside of the holder in order to cut that geometry. Next let's move on to our 3D pocket sample. While we can use inspected measure in the manufacture workspace. I'm going to navigate back to the design work space, I'm going to zoom into my part, and then I'm going to use inspect measure. Inside of here, you'll notice that we might have some trouble selecting. So I'm going to expand my body's folder and hide the stock for now. These larger radii will be just fine with just about any tool. You can see that the diameter is one and a quarter so we can take a half inch tool in here just fine and clear this area out. As we're taking a look inside, we have these radii in the bottom corner and these are going to be finished with the ball end mill. So if we take a look at it, you can see that it's showing me a link and not a radius value. We need to be very careful where we pick to try to get a good understanding of what that sizes. If we have any trouble selecting a fill it and measuring it, we can always go back into the feature and we can find where it was defined. This can be done a few different ways. If we select it, notice that it's highlighted inside of our timeline, then we can take a look at this feature and see that it was created using a 0.15 inch radius. The 0.15 radius means that we can't use our 3/8 inch ball end mill to get in there and clean it out. We'll need something smaller. But we could also modify this design if we wanted to, we can also make any adjustments to the design, if it's available to us. In this case we're not going to be changing any of these measurements, we're going to leave them as is. Another thing that we need to consider when we're talking about measuring something like this and actually planning the machine, is that this is a closed pocket. Everything is included in this wall. But while we do have a 2D flat here, that doesn't necessarily mean that we can treat it as a standard pocket. If we go to inspect and we create a section analysis, you'll notice that at that plane or face. We're cutting through the outside wall, which we would expect. But we're also cutting the top of that dome shape. By cutting the top of that dome shaped, this means that we can't simply come in and treat it as a 2D pocket at that level. We can finish that wall and that face but we can't make the tool go into the center while we're clearing this out. I'm going to hide the vice for now and I'm going to rotate the part around, noting that we have a dome on the bottom side and then we have an entry and an exit. So this is going to be a little bit tricky for us to define. This is treated as an open pocket because we do have an entry and an exit, but there's not a traditional wall. The dome feature blends right up to the bottom face and then we have these slots that are coming in from the side. So we're typically going to treat this as a single slotted operation going all the way through and then we're going to come back and rough and finish that dome. Again, there are multiple ways that we can finish any of this geometry. It really just depends on the specific geometry that you're working with. Because everything is going to be just a little bit different. For right now, let's make sure that both of these designs are saved before moving on to the next step.