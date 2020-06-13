In this lesson, we'll talk about Fusion 360 settings. After completing this lesson, you'll be able to change user preferences, use move and reset a view. In Fusion 360, we're going to get started with the supply dataset 2D pocket sample. The first thing I want to talk about are going to be the user preferences in Fusion 360. As we navigate to the user preferences, let's take a moment to take a look at the view cube in the upper right-hand corner of the screen. Notice that Z is pointing down into the left and Y is pointing up. This file was designed in a Y up orientation. If you select your icon at the top right and go to user preferences, the default setting inside of Fusion 360 for a new install is Z up. Now, this is important because we need to understand how we can modify the orientation of a design that we opened that has a Y up orientation and if that's even something that we need to do. Now, since we're dealing with manufacturing and specifically three axis milling, this means that we're going to set the coordinate system in a cam setup. We don't have to make any adjustments to the part orientation but we'll still go over how to do it. I also want to make a few notes about some options that we have inside of the user preferences. Right now I have things like tooltips turned off so they don't pop up on the screen. If we go to the manufacturer section, you'll note that I have enabled Cloud Libraries turned on. You can also see some of the browser display properties showing tool number, as well as cycle type, manual NC, pattern type, as well as highlight tool paths in Canvas. These options are on by default but if you've played around with any of these you might notice a difference in what you see on the screen. You can also take a look inside of other areas, for example, preview features at the bottom. If we navigate to the manufacturer workspace and we take a look at only preview features that have this green eyeball icon, you'll notice that there are many different strategies that we can turn on that are currently in preview. Continue rest machining for milling for example is something that can be extremely helpful when we're talking about three axis milling. For right now, we're going to leave all of these different options turned off with the exception of tool library. The tool library is currently turned on by default, so if you come into your preview features even if you haven't made any selections, you'll notice that you will see this turned on. If we navigate back to the top, you'll also notice there is a blue wrench icon. This icon is something called an extension. In our case it's going to be a manufacturing extension because we're dealing with manufacturing. Notice that there are options for things like deleting passes, nesting workspaces, as well as restricting to 4-axis. The manufacturing extensions are going to be specific functionality that is inside of a pay extension, and we'll talk about that a little bit later in our course. Right now none of these are turned on. Again the only thing that we're looking at is the tool library which is on by default as a preview feature because there is a new and an older tool library. Right now, I'm going to select "Okay" and make sure that I have all those options set properly. As we're taking a look at this file, again, it's currently set up in the Y up orientation. If we select the plus icon in the top of our screen, this is going to open up a brand new file and you'll notice the coordinate system now is in Z up. If we want to change our file to be in the Z up orientation, we need to rotate it, and the way we're going to do that is by going to modify and move. We're going to select "Move" move object is going to be a body and we're going to select the body along the bottom corner right in the middle. Once we've placed this I'm going to grab the on-screen manipulator and I'm going to rotate this 90 degrees. Then I'm going to select "Okay". Now, the part is in the Z up orientation however, the views are not correct. If I go to a home view it's still showing me in this orientation. What I'm going to do is I'm going to reset my view. I'm going to go to a bottom view and then to this upper corner. This is going to be the home view that I want. I'm going to use this drop-down arrow and I'm going to reset my current view as home with fit to view. I also want to reset my top view. In the view queue I'm going to click on "Front" once again use this drop-down and I'm going to set the current view as top. Now, if I select home it goes to the proper view and top goes to the proper view as well. You'll also notice that when I go to a home view, the view changes on the screen. If I use the drop-down, it's because I'm using the camera mode, Perspective with Ortho Faces. This means that anytime I rotate the design around, I'm going to make sure that I have this perspective view which means that it's slightly distorting it based on its position to our viewpoint. But anytime I go to look at a parametric face, in this case I'm going to select it and use the look up option, then I go back to that orthographic view. Same thing if I use the view cube. If I select the top or the front or the right, these are all going to be those orthographic views. There are some other options that we have in terms of the display. If we take a look at my environment I'm using a photo booth environment for my effects I have objects shadows and ambient occlusion turned on. Some of these settings might be different for your install based on how you like to view your models. But these are the generic settings that I have in terms of the basics of Fusion 360. One last note about our Fusion 360 setup. None of the toolbars have been modified from the default install. While you do have the option to add any of these tools up to your toolbar or pin to your shortcuts, which is going to be the S key on your keyboard by default, I haven't made any changes to the way Fusion 360 looks. If you're working on a default install and haven't added anything to your toolbars, you'll be able to find all of the tools exactly where I'm clicking on them with your install. We haven't really made any changes to this file, but let's go ahead and save it just in case before we move on to the next lesson.