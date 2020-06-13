Practice exercise 1 solution

This is a video solution for Practice Exercise 1. For this practice exercise, we want to get started by having the supply data-set stock-pe open, and in our data panel, we want to also make sure that we have the chick one-lok-pe design. We're going to take this chick one-lok vice and drag and drop it into our stock PE design. We're going to minimize the data panel, and we want to begin by aligning the components together. We're going to be placing the stock inside the device, so we're going to move it to the appropriate location, and then we're going to select "OK". To get started, I'm going to expand, and I also want to break the link between my chick one-lok vice. That way, all of the features that were used to create this are now inside of this design. We have a base, we have a rear jaw, and we have a front jaw. To get started, I'm going to right-click, and I'm going to hide the front jaw. Note that you can also do this with ShowHide, or you can select the eyeball icon in the browser. Next, we're going to go to modify, and we want to use a line. We're going to first select the back face of our stack, making sure that we're not selecting any of the appropriate points, then we're going to move on to the vice and do the same thing. We're going to capture the position, and we're going to say okay. Using our right-click marking menu, we're going to repeat that. This time we're going to select the bottom of our stack, and we're going to select the top of the vice. Once again, we're going to capture that position and say okay. Lastly, we're going to do this on the left-hand side. Once again, using our marking menu we'll repeat, capture the position, and then say okay. Now let's bring back the front jaw, and let's hide the rear jaw. When we move this around, notice it's moving the entire vice. We want to make sure to revert that position, and we want to make sure that we are only moving the jaw of the vice and not the entire part of the design. What I want to do is, I'm going to take the base of the design, I'm going to right click, and I'm going to ground it. This means that just this portion of the vice will move. Next, we're going to use modify and align, and we want to align the back face of our stock to the face of the jaw that's moving and capture its position. Now I'll go back to our home view temporarily, and I'll bring back the rear jaw. At this point, everything looks pretty good with the exception of the fact that our stack is sitting on top of the jaws, and it really needs to move down. What we want to do from here is, we want to move the entire chick one-lok vice. To do this, I'm going to right-click on base, and I'm going to unground it, then I'm going to use Move Copy, and I'm going to select this component. Notice that we have to change our move, object type to component, and then we can select it from the browser. Next, I'm going to move this upper quarter-inch by manually entering 0.25. Then we also want to capture its position. From here, we can ground the base one more time. Now based on any joints that are inside of this design, this portion of the vice can still move, but notice that everything else is in the proper orientation. Let's go ahead and back to our home view and save the design.