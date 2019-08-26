In this lesson, we'll understand rest machining. After completing this lesson, you'll be able to: analyze different approaches to machining a pocket, modify toolpath parameters, and identify the most efficient toolpath option. In Fusion 360, we're going to get started with the supply dataset open and close 2D rest machining. This dataset contains three different setups. The first setup has a 2D adaptive rough with a large tool, and then it has a 2D adaptive rest operation using a smaller tool, then a 2D contour to finish off the pockets. Setup number 2 has an adaptive but it's a single tool adaptive using a smaller tool, then a 2D contour to finish. Setup 3 has a 2D pocket, followed by a second 2D pocket operation with a smaller tool, finishing off with a 2D contour. All three of these operations share a similar ending by using a 2D contour to finish off the walls of all the pockets. But we have an adaptive rough with a large tool then the rest machining, we have adaptive with a smaller tool so there's no rest machining, and then we have a 2D pocket. The first thing that I want to do is take a look at all three of these, and I'm going to start by going into simulate for just Setup 1. I'm going to jump pass the first roughing operation so we can see exactly what material is left behind, then I'm going to jump pass the adaptive rest which is only taking care of the small material that's left behind, and then finally, we have the last operation which is a 2D contour. One thing that you're going to notice is that there's a small amount of material that's left behind between the original rough with the large tool and then the adaptive rough, so we need to make some adjustments to this set of operations in order to finish everything off. But if we go to our statistics, you can see the total machining time at seven minutes. We can take a look at that by going to Setup 1 and going into our machining time and also seeing that it's seven minutes here, with a feed distance and rapid distance for both. Next, we're going to activate Setup 2. We're going to take a look at simulating Setup 2 as well. Once again, I'm going to jump pass the first operation. In this case, it was an adaptive but it doesn't have a roughing operation, so it simply uses a smaller tool to do the entire thing, and then we have a 2D contour to finish off the walls. Everything here looks good, there's nothing left behind, because we did use that smaller tool. If we take a look at the statistics, you can see that the machining distance here and the machining time. For the first setup where we used a larger tool to remove most of the material, we were at seven minutes total for those three operations, and here we're at 10, even though we're using just two operations. Last for Setup 3, we're going to take a look at the pocketing operation. In this case we'll play through the first one, it looks very similar to Setup 1, and then we've got another 2D pocket that goes back and cleans up the areas that we couldn't get to, and then a 2D contour to finish it off. Once again very similar results, all three of them are producing roughly the same, but if we take a look at the Statistics you see that we're at almost 26 minutes. There is a drastic difference between the amount of time it takes for all three of these, and Setup 1 and Setup 2 being very similar, we are seeing a faster time with Setup 1 even though we have that tool change, while Setup 2 uses the same tool to do both the adaptive as well as the 2D contour finish. It simply comes down to the amount of cuts that need to be made when we're using that smaller tool. Let's take a look at modifying the parameters of our first operation to see if we can get rid of that small amount of stock that's left behind. Inside of our passes section, I'm going to reduce the stock to leave to be 0.01 and say okay, and allow it to regenerate. We can go back into simulate or we can turn our in-process stock back on and go down to our 2D contour. You can see that there's a little bit left behind, so this means that the adaptive rest really needs to take a look at machining a little bit more material. You see here that rest machining in the 2D operation means that we're manually entering a tool diameter. If I use a larger diameter that means it's going to assume that more material is left behind. If I change this to let's say 0.6, and then I change the corner radius to 0.3 and regenerate it, we should see that now the 2D operation is making more of a cut. You can already see that it's coming farther out. We want to make sure that we balance this, because we don't want the cuts to be just simply cutting air. We always want to make sure that it's relatively close to what the actual values are. You can see that because we increase this, it's actually thinking it's machining a lot more material at the beginning than it actually is. It's not for several passes before it actually gets into machining some of that. This means that we need to make some more minor adjustments bringing those values a little bit closer to reality. Instead of 0.54 as it was originally, I'm going to set it to 0.55, and I'm going to reset the corner radius value to 0.29. Now let's say okay, and then we'll double-check this operation one more time. It still looks like the adaptive rough might be taking too much material away and then the adaptive rest thinks there's too much left behind, but these are all the minor things that we can begin to change to make sure that we can get a nice complete machining operation. Once again I'll go pass the first, you can see the second now thinks there's still a little bit more left behind, so one more final adjustment should get us a little bit closer. I'll go back in here and I'll take this back down to 0.54, say okay, and I'll regenerate one more time. When we're setting up these different operations, it's important for us to remember that we have a lot of control over what happens. But it's always a good idea for us to get started by using those default values and seeing their results before we start making modifications. From here, I do want to make sure that we save what we've done before moving on to the next step.