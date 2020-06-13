In this lesson we'll use a bore toolpath with a spring pass. After completing this lesson you'll be able to create a bore toolpath, and modify the leads and transitions for a 2D contour. In Fusion 360, we want to carry on with our optical pick-up. We're going to expand our models folder and we're going to show that small arc sketch that we created. We're going to now focus our attention on clearing out the material in this open pocket area. To do this once again, we're going to start with a 2D adaptive clearing. We have a quarter-inch flat selected but I'm going to go back and I'm going to use tool number 10 my half-inch flat. This is a larger tool but it'll be able to get in here and clear the material out a little bit easier. For my geometry, I'm going to start by selecting this edge in this case the arc that we created which will automatically carry that chain around, and then I want to select the boss. It's important when we're doing this that we do select them on the same level. You'll notice if I select this upper edge, that is creating a second contour operation. I'm going to delete that chain, and select the bottom edge to make sure that they're all on the same level. You also do want to make sure that the preview does not show shaded blue inside the boss otherwise that means it'll be machining it and removing it. From here we can go ahead and set up some of the basics in order to remove the material and let us get in and do some finishing operations. Inside of our heights, make sure that we're using the selected contour for the bottom. Then in the passes section, let's just take a look at what we have. We have stock to leave on the radial, and I want to set the axial to 0. I wanted to cut all the way down to the bottom so we don't have to worry about finishing the floor. We will have to go in and cut these pockets and chamfer the edges, but we really don't need to worry too much about finishing all of this stuff coming back and cleaning it up. We can use multiple depths if we want, but in this case the tool will be just fine going this full depth. I'm going to leave the default optimal load. I'm going to leave all the rest of the settings and I'm not going to mess with the linking parameters. I'm going to see if the tool can get in here and clear this out. You'll notice that it gives us a warning. When we take a look at the warning, it just says empty toolpath. To me that says that there's a problem with the tool-path that prevented it from even getting started. I'm going to go back in and I'm going to try that quarter-inch a smaller tool, to see if that smaller tool will get in there. In this case the smaller tool was the fix. The larger tool just wasn't able to get in there with the stock to leave that we had set and some of the entry parameters. Let's do a quick simulation just to see what this looks like. Because we have the in-process stock turned on, I didn't have to select the entire setup just to see this one operation. It's going to do a helical entry but notice it's starting rather high above the part. It's starting from where the stock was and not from where the part is. Once it gets to the bottom it begins working its way around, clearing out all of that extra material that we need to get rid of all while maintaining that consistent chip load. Everything here looks pretty good and because of that consistent load we shouldn't be deforming the wall. The wall is an eighth inch thick which is pretty thick with the exception of this upper lip. I'm pretty happy with the way that worked with the exception of the starting point. I want to bring that down a little bit, so we'll make that change inside of our heights tab. Instead of the top height being the top of stock, we're going to go ahead and use a selection option to select the top of our part. So then it's going to start feeding above that. When it regenerates this, if we view it from the left to the back, you can see that helical entry starts above the part and then it begins to work its way in. Now I'm happy with the material that we removed but there's still a bit more to do. Using that same tool, we're going to carry on with tool A and do a 2D contour in the bottom. I want to explore some of the other tool-paths that we have so I'm only going to use a 2D contour on this inside edge, but once again make sure that the arrow is on the side that you wish to cut, to make sure that the tool is in the correct position. We're going to use the selected contour for the bottom height, and we're not going to do any additional roughing passes. We're going to cut this at the final depth. It's not a critical feature so we're not going to do any repeat finished passes. We're simply going to let it come in, cut the geometry and get back out. One thing you will notice is that we haven't actually faced or cut down the top of this boss so that's something that we will have to do. But the 2D contour looks like it went in and it cleaned everything out just fine. The next thing that we're going to do is take a look at a 2D boring operation. We have several circular types of operations that we can use and in this case bore will allow us to select in this case the part. Even though there is a gap here, it treats it as a cylindrical face. It doesn't care that there's a gap and in this case we haven't machined that small gap out, so it really is an entire circular face. Once we have that selection, let's take a look at some of our options. Automatically it's going to go to the whole bottom and start at the whole top so we don't need to make any additional height selections. When we take a look at our passes, notice that we can use a ramp angle, which will allow it to ramp down on that face. We can also do multiple passes as well as finishing passes. If we use finishing passes, that means that it'll do that ramp down and then it'll ramp over to do it's finishing pass. When we take a look at what this operation's going to do, it's a good idea for us to simulate it. I'm going to go into my actions and simulate and just see what this last operation will do. It's coming in and it's starting that helical ramp down. Notice at this point it doesn't appear to be cutting anything, and that's because we left 0.02 on the wall and that step over for that roughing pass essentially is 0.025. This first pass isn't doing anything until it comes back around to the finishing pass. Because we left so little on the wall, let's go back in and let's edit the passes. Let's go ahead and just do a single finishing pass, and we're going to set this to 0.01. We can also turn off the ramp angle and see what that does for our operation. Let's go back and simulate and let's just see how the tool is going to move. Now it's coming down, it is actually cutting, but you can see it's taking quite a while. That might be okay depending on what the required surface finishes. It's coming down making that smaller cut and then it does its final finish pass at full depth. There are many different options that you can adjust inside of this operation. The ramp angle will be quicker, in terms of getting the tool down to the final depth, but sometimes it's more about the surface finish than it is about getting the part down quickly. Let's take a quick look at the machining time and see that this operation is about seven almost eight minutes. If we make an adjustment, and we go back in and we use that ramp angle, and we say okay and it recalculates let's take a look at how that changed the machining time. Now you can see we're down four minutes and 48 seconds instead of seven minutes and 48 seconds. If we do a quick simulation to see how the tool engages the stock, you can see that it's making its way down and it is cutting while it's ramping down. Depending on what our requirements are here, this might be a better option for us to finish the part and save a couple minutes on this single operation. The last thing that we want to do before moving on is take care of this slot that's here. I don't need any of these sketches but what I want to do is I want to approach this once again with the same tool the 2D contour, but because this is a quarter-inch gap what I want to do is I want to use a single edge. In order to do that, there are a couple of different ways that we can do it. There are some hotkeys that we can use in order to just select a single edge. You can hold down "Alt" on the keyboard, or if you select this contour and then left-click on it again, we can set this to be just an open chain, and then we'll hit "Plus" to accept it. From here we're using the single edge and allowing the tool to go through here, but in order to do this, I need to set up some of my options. I don't want any roughing passes I want it to stay in the exact position but I need to do multiple depths because I can't just take a quarter-inch tool through there. I'm going to set the maximum roughing depth as 0.0625. It going to take a lot of passes but we are dealing with a thin wall here and we don't want to just simply push it out of the way. Another thing that we can do is allow it to cut both ways. When we come over to our linking parameters, we might want to add an extension distance here or we could simply decide to use the ramp option. I'm going to leave ramp off for now, and just simply take a look at the extension distance. Right now we've got some overlaps, we've got some options for cutting radius but we don't really see any extension distance options that we have in here. Back in the geometry section however, we can add, in this case I'll add 0.1875 a bit more than half of the tool and then take a look at the operation. Now you can see it's doing its transition, it's working its way through and it's coming back. If we go back into this operation, you'll notice that it does have some warnings. It exceeds the clearance height. If we come back and we edit this operation, let's go back into our passes and we've got 0.625 for the roughing and really I meant to do 0.0625. If we set it at 0.0625 and allow it to regenerate, now it's making those passes that we would expect. Because it is starting above the part, we can always go into our heights and instead of the stock top we can go to a selection and allow it to start closer to the actual geometry. From here I'm going to go into simulation and I just want to take a look at what the tool is doing. It's working its way back, and forth and as long as the wall finish on these isn't critical, as long as we're not trying to hold to a certain tolerance, this isn't perfectly okay way for us to cut through that geometry. If we did have to be a little bit more critical there, we would want to use a smaller tool, rough it out and then come back and finish those walls. But for this part and this example everything is going to be okay, so we're going to save the design before moving on to the next step.