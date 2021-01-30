Hiding Equipment and Crew

Google AR & VR
VR and 360 Video Production
Google AR & VR

4.7 (764 ratings)

 | 

26K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Virtual Reality, Camera+, Video Production, 360-degree video

Reviews

4.7 (764 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    73.16%
  • 4 stars
    21.72%
  • 3 stars
    4.45%
  • 2 stars
    0.52%
  • 1 star
    0.13%

LA

Jan 30, 2021

Fabulous thoughtful class to introduce me to 360 video production. A ton of information was shared and offered opportunities for me to get an idea of a concept and research further later.

JM

Jul 16, 2021

Thanks ,\n\nVery informative tutorials. Support through you tube videos is excellent, besides time flexibility.\n\nmy suggestion is to issue a certificate of completing the course.

From the lesson

Lights, Camera, Action: VR Cameras & Beginning Production

Synchronization0:35
Stabilization, Movement, & Balance1:17
Settings0:25
Distance of Subject to Camera0:51
Hiding Equipment and Crew0:23
Plate Shots & Post-Production Masking0:37

Taught By

  Google AR & VR

    Google AR & VR

