Google AR & VR
VR and 360 Video Production
Google AR & VR

4.7 (764 ratings)

 | 

26K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Virtual Reality, Camera+, Video Production, 360-degree video

Reviews

LA

Jan 30, 2021

Fabulous thoughtful class to introduce me to 360 video production. A ton of information was shared and offered opportunities for me to get an idea of a concept and research further later.

JM

Jul 16, 2021

Thanks ,\n\nVery informative tutorials. Support through you tube videos is excellent, besides time flexibility.\n\nmy suggestion is to issue a certificate of completing the course.

From the lesson

What is 360 Video, and How Does it Fit into VR?

In this module, you’ll learn the basics of 360 video—what it is, how it’s produced, and where it fits into the virtual reality spectrum.

What is 360 Video?0:52
3-DoF vs 6-DoF1:46
Position and Orientation0:48
Agency, Presence, and Immersion1:17
Point of View (POV)1:30
Mono vs. Stereo1:25
Parallax0:51
Equirectangular Projection & Cubemaps0:50
Field of View (FOV)1:17
Zenith and Nadir0:26
Stitch Lines0:46

