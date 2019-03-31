303 Create columns

Greetings to all. In today's class, we will draw our building columns. This process is a bit repetitive, but necessary for the correct completion of the building. Here, we will use the Rectangle tool, Push-and-Pull tool, and the Move tool. Let's get started. Before we draw the building's column, we have to do some preparation. First, we call out the layers and make the floor frame invisible. Then we select the whole floor slab, right-click on it, and select Make Group. By doing so, we make the lines and surface that form the slab become an independent objects. And the lines and surface that we create while we draw the walls and columns over the floor won't bother the lines and surface that form the slab. Then we make the floor frame visible again, so we can start drawing the columns. Now to draw the columns, we first add a new layer, and we give the name Column. Then we choose this as active layer. Then we select Rectangle tool and draw the column on the floor plan. The column's height is 420 centimeters, so we use Pull/Push tool and pull it to 420 centimeters, input 420. Next, we have to copy it. To do this, we use Select tool to triple click the column, then we use the Move tool, press control key, choose a reference point, and get to the next place where the column should be built. Now, we choose the whole column row. Again, use Move tool and press control to copy the columns. Once we finish copying the columns, we are done drawing all columns. The same as the slab, we have to group all the columns. To do this, we select all the columns. If some columns are not selected, we just select them again. Then we will find that we have also selected the slab. In this case, we just press the shift key while we click so we can then deselect the slab. To end, we right-click and choose Make Group. And by this way, we are done with the columns. Today, we draw the column, one of the most important structural parts of our buildings. Now that we have a little more experience with our element layers, we can start noticing how important it is to use layers. We will keep drawing in the next classes. Let's stop for now. Goodbye.