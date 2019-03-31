303 Create columns

National Taiwan University
3D CAD Application
National Taiwan University

4.9 (113 ratings)

 | 

13K Students Enrolled

TA

Jan 30, 2021

It was a great opportunity to learn Application of 3D CAD. All the video lectures are very clear, simplified and easy to understand. Thank you Coursera.

SN

Mar 31, 2019

Well structured practical application CAD course using SketchUp. It was fun! I recommend it to everyone searching for Fundamental CAD course.

From the lesson

Building Structure: Create columns, walls, beams and slabs

This module includes methods to develop structure of the building model. Learners will start from 1F slabs, columns, walls and beams. It also includes the use of grouping objects in SketchUp.

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    康仕仲

    原臺灣大學土木工程學系教授 (Professor)

