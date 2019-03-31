402 Create second and third parts of staircase

Greetings to all. Now that we know the process to draw the stairs, we can go a bit faster. As we know, our building's stair is divided into three parts. So in today's class, we will finish the second and third part. Again, we will use the section plan, duplicate functions, line tool, and push-and-pull tool. Let's keep drawing our stair. Now, to draw the second part of the stair, we use the line tool to draw the first stair. We input 420/23, which is the total height divided by the total steps. The width is 25 centimeter. So we input 25, then we get a first step. We select these two lines, then select the Move Tool, press the control key button to move it, making a copy. In the measurement box, we input 6x to draw seven steps in total. Then, we use a line tool to connect the top of the stair and the wall. Next, we select the part that makes the steps, and we group it. Then, we use a line tool to connect the upper and lower end of the group. Now, with the select tool, we select this line then press shift key to select the line which connect to the wall. With these two lines selected, we can offset them for 12 centimeters. Then we add some lines to complete the entire shape, and delete unnecessary lines. Once we have those shape of the stairs done, we can explode this group and then close the polygon. With our closed polygon, we use Push/Pull tool to pull the stair according to the floor plane. Then we rest the actual lines and then we finish the second part of the stairs. Next, to draw the second landing same as the first part, we draw a vertical line where the landing and stairs meet. Then we click the section plan and reverse it. Next, we move the plan to a good place to see the stairs. We can orbit to find a better angle and then keep drawing the stairs. These steps seem to be complicated, but once we gain some experience, the process will become very simple. Now, we use Push/Pull tool to pull the landing to the wall on the other sides. After this, we pull the landing from side until it gets the same position as the first step of the stair. The rest are necessary lines. We finished the second part of the stairs. Now, we draw the third part of the stairs. The steps are the same as the first and second parts. Again, we use Line tool to draw the first step. We input 420/23, which is the total height divided by the total steps. The width is 25 centimeters. So we input 25. Then we get a first step. We select these two lines, then with move tool we press control button to move it, making a copy. This time, we input 8x to draw nine steps in total. If you drew correctly the last step will align the top of the wall. If there are some wrong steps, the stair won't align to the top of the wall. Now, we use a Line tool to connect the top of the stair and the wall. Then, we select the steps part and make a group. With the Line tool, we connect the upper and lower end of the group. Now, we use Select tool to select these lines and then press shift key to select the line which connect to the wall. With these two lines selected, we can offset them for 12 centimeters. Then we add some lines to complete the entire shape and delete unnecessary lines. Once we have the shape of the stairs done, we can explode this group and close the polygon. With the closed polygon, we use Push/Pull tool to pull the stair according to the floor plan. Then we erase extra lines, and finally, we complete the beautiful stairs. Last, to draw the third landing. We follow the same steps. We draw a vertical line where the landing and the stairs meet. Then we click the section plan and reverse it. After this, we move the section plan to a better place so we can see the stair easily. Here, we use Push/Pull tool and pull the stair until the wall on the other side. We also need to pull the front side to the first step of the stair. Then we erase the unnecessary lines. And like this, we completed a beautiful stair. Today, we finished the main body of our building stairs. It took three parts and it takes us to our building's second floor. You notice that following the exact measure shown on the video is super important to have the same results. There are lots more to do, but let's rest a bit. Goodbye.