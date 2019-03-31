405 Create railing of second-part staircase

National Taiwan University
3D CAD Application
National Taiwan University

TA

Jan 30, 2021

It was a great opportunity to learn Application of 3D CAD. All the video lectures are very clear, simplified and easy to understand. Thank you Coursera.

SN

Mar 31, 2019

Well structured practical application CAD course using SketchUp. It was fun! I recommend it to everyone searching for Fundamental CAD course.

From the lesson

Staircases: Create staircases and railings

This module covers the process of creating staircases and handrails. Learners will learn how to draw staircases according to 1F plan, and how to use array and group functions to simplified modeling process.

401 Create first part of staircase and platform4:37
402 Create second and third parts of staircase5:55
403 Adjust and Group staircase1:47
404 Create railing of first-part staircase4:56
405 Create railing of second-part staircase5:29
406 Create railing of third-part staircase4:45
407 Create and Groupsecond floor slab3:22

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    康仕仲

    原臺灣大學土木工程學系教授 (Professor)

