405 Create railing of second-part staircase

[MUSIC] Greeting to all. In today's class, we are going to draw the second part of our handrail. Here, we will produce the same procedure again but now we are going to learn how to connect the handrail. Again we will use the line tool, circle, rectangle and the shape tool in the following function. Let's get started. To draw the second handrail we first draw guidelines on the first and the last step. Leaving the edge for 7 centimeters. There we'll use line tool to trace a line over the guidelines. From the midpoint, we draw a 80 centimeters vertical line. Here we need to be aware of line colors while drawing because it should be blue. The three access colors are very helpful when drawing the 3D model. Then we connect these two lines to create an our line of the handrail. Next, we stand the line in the bottom and at the top of the handrail. After this, we draw a vertical line for this stoppage of the bottom step. For intersection that lies we draw another pencil the meter lines along green axis. Then we erase extra lines, do it again on the top side. We extend a handrail and draw a vertical line from the step H. From the intersect point, we draw a 10 centimeter line along the green axis. If the line is green it means that it is parallel to the green axis and then we erase the extra lines. Then we use the rectangle tool to draw a 6x12 rectangle. We can draw it in the air, so we draw it on the vertical plane of the first step. Once we draw the rectangle then we move it to the correct place. Then we use the Move tool and select the upper midpoint of the rectangle. And then we move it to the start point of the handrail. Last, we use the following function. We select the handrail outline and click follow me tool, then we click the rectangle. The rectangle will follow the handrail line and then now we delete unnecessary lines. Next, we hide the stair layer and the floor plan layer. Here, we focus on the handrail and check if it is correct. Then we select the whole handrail carefully to not choose the lines below and maker group. Now, we open the stair layer and continue with the balusters. From the mid point off the first step lie, we'll use a Circle tool to draw a circle from at this point. We input 1.25 then push it into the handrail. We should be aware of not making the balance shorter than the handrail. We click the baluster three times and group it. Then we can copy the group. The procedure is the same as stairs of the less class, but here we press it again. Now, we use the Move tool to copy the baluster. We take stair corner as our reference point, then we press Ctrl to let SketchUp know it's a copy. Once we are done copying, we input 5x to draw five baluster at the same time. And then we grouped these six balusters. Group handrail, and baluster respectively, because they are different objects. Then we have to connect the handrails, we cleared the handrail twice to open the handrail group. From the upper parts of first part handrail, and the draw of 6x12 rectangle, then we put this to the right side of the second part handrail. Next, we make a K line, from the handrail to H, with an offset of 6 centimeters. Then we trace our line with Line tool. Then we use Push/Pull tool to connect handrails. The whole operation is starting at six handrail group. That means we fix some details to the thicker handrail. After this, we erase the lines made by Push/Pull tool, and check if there are gray faces. The gray faces mean inner part, so we have to reverse them. If we don't show correct face when we import the file to other software, the model often show problems. If they are normal problems, we finish the second part handrail. For now we have finished the first two section of our stair handrail. We also connected them and affixed some little details. It's always useful to fix little details right away when we are drawing compass things because could forgot about them. So adopting good joined practice will always bring good results. Lets start learning for now. Goodbye. [MUSIC]