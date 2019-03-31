406 Create railing of third-part staircase

We did saw, drawing a stair require lots of details, but they get easier once we create a systematic drawing procedure. In today's class, we will finish our stair's handrail, we will use the same procedure as before, and once we finish it, we will inspect all our results and correct any mistakes. Let's get started. Now, we are going to draw the third bar of our handrail. Again, we first draw a guideline on the first and last step, leaving a space of seven centimeters from the edge. Then we use a line tool to trace lines over the guidelines. From the midpoint, we draw another vertical line with length of 80 centimeters. Here we should make sure that the line color should be blue. Then we connect these two lines. By now, we should be familiar with this process. Next, we center the handrail line, and we draw the vertical line from the step edge. From that intersection of the lines, we draw another 10 centimeters line along green axis, then we erase the handrail lines. We repeat that process on the top. We extend those handrail line and then draw the vertical line from the stem edge. Then from the intersect points, we draw a 10 centimeters line along green axis. The line must be green so that it's parallel to the green axis, then we erase the handrail lines. Then we use a rectangle tool to draw a 6 by 12 rectangle. We draw this on the vertical pane first, on the stair, then we use the move tool and select the upper midpoint of the rectangle, to move it to start point of the handrail. Last, we use the "Follow me" function. So, we select the handrail line and click the follow me tool, then we click the rectangle. The rectangle will follow the handrail line, now, we can check if there are grey faces to reverse. After this, we delete unnecessary lines. Next, we hide the stair layer, now we focus on the handrail and check if it is correct, then we select the whole handrail and make it a group. Now we can open the stair layer and continue drawing the baluster. We draw a circle at the midpoint of the first step line, with radius of 1.25, then we poise until we intersect the handrail. We shouldn't make the baluster shorter than the handrail, with the correct baluster height, we click it three times and copy it. Now, we can copy the group. We use the move tool to copy the baluster. To do this we text their corner as a reference point, press control to let sketcher know that we want to copy it. Once we are done copying, we input 7x to draw seven baluster added high. And then we group these eight balusters. Then to connect to the handrails, we clear the handrail twice to open a handrail group. From the top of the second part handrail, we draw a 6 by 12 rectangle, then pull this to the right side of the third part handrail. Next, make a guideline from the handrail H with six centimeters offset. Now, we use a line tool to trace a line over the guideline, then we use push/pull tool to connect the handrails. And then now, we can erase the lines made by push/pull tool, we check if there are any grey faces. If there are no problem, we finished a third bar handrail. Finally, we select all the handrails and the baluster and group again, and then we finish drawing all the handrails. Today, we finished drawing our stairs. It was a long way but worth it. We also corrected all of the problems so, we have a very beautiful and complete stair. There is one more thing we need to do to finish the module, and this part of the building due to it's simplicity, was left for the next class. Let's start drawing for now. Goodbye.