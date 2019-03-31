503 Create a window component-DW1

Greetings to all. As I mentioned before, today we will keep creating more components. This time, it's the Window-DW1. Because some of the steps are similar to the last components, we will go through them a little bit faster this time. Here, we're still using rectangle tool, measure tool, and light tool. Let's get started. Now we are going to draw a window called DW1. First, we open a new file and switch to the front view, here we select the Rectangle Tool and at the origin, we draw a 260 by 250 square meters rectangle. Next, we select the Offset Tool to make internal rectangle with an offset of five centimeters from the original one. Then we select the Tape Measure Tool to draw a guideline 46 centimeters below the top line of our window, and then we draw another guideline eight centimeters below our first guideline. With all the guideline in place, we select the Line Tool to trace a line under guidelines which is true. After this, we can delete the guidelines, erase unnecessary line and faces. Then we select the Push and Pull Tool to pull the front tool 12 centimeter. Here we can select the whole frame and make a group. Next, we draw a rectangle that start from the middle of the frame, then we select Offset Tool to make it inner rectangle with an offset three centimeters. Here we select the Move Tool and move two centimeters to the right, the left edge of the inner rectangle. We continue by drawing a vertical guideline in the middle of the upper edge of the inner frame, and then when draw two more guidelines 2.5 centimeters to the right and the left of the first guideline. With the three guidelines in place, we select the Line Tool to trace the guidelines. After that, we can delete the guidelines, the unnecessary lines in surfaces. Here we pull the frame four centimeters and then we just group it. Now we are going to draw the glass. To do this, we select Rectangle Tool again to draw the rectangle from the middle of the inner corner of this small frame, to the middle of opposite diagonal corner. We apply a glass material on the face, then we'll give it some volume by pulling the glass one centimeter, and we finish the glass by grouping it. Here, if you find it difficult to select the objects, we could triple-click on the face to select the entire object. We can notice the glass is not in the correct place, to fix this we need to move it inward point five centimeters. Here we have finished a small frame and the glass in it. We select these two objects so we can make a group. After grouping them, We move this group inward six centimeters. Once we finish moving this group, we have finished the right part of the window. Now we will use the duplication function to copy the window pane which is true, so to do this we first Select our window pane. Then we will use Move Tool and press Control key. We need to be careful here because our endpoint to copy this window pane is in the corner of the big frame. Once we have selected the correct endpoint, we move to copy window pane to the middle line we drew before. Here we can see that the right side width of the copied window pane is narrower than the left side. This difference in the left and the right side for the right window pane, is because we want the right window pane looks like it fits inside a bigger frame. To fix this, we Double Click the window pane group and click Right Mouse button, go to Edit Group to edit it. Then we pull the right side of the frame two centimeters, so that we will end with the width of five centimeters in both sides. Next, we need to adjust the position of this window pane respecting to the middle line, move it to left two centimeters. After we have fixed and move our window pane, we select the Scale Tool to mirror it. We select the Meter Points in the left side and check it to the right and then we input minus one to mirror it. We move the mirrored window pane inward four centimeters. Once we have both window panes in the correct position, we can group them and delete the unnecessary lines. Now we need to duplicate this group, to do this we use the Move Tool and press Control key. Here again we need to be careful with our endpoint, so to copy this group our endpoint will be on the right corner of the big frame. Once we have selected the correct endpoint, we move the copied group to the left corner of the big frame. Here, we select the Scale Tool to mirror this group, we select the middle point in the left side and drag it to the right and then we input minus one to mirror it. Finally, we take a quick look to make sure all pieces are in the right position. If everything is in the correct place, it means that we have finished the lower part of our window. Now we need to draw the transom, we can simply duplicate the window panes we just drew and just carry it to the proper size. To do this, first we group all the window panes in the lower part of the windows, then we use Move Tool and press Control key to copy this group in the upper part of the window. Here we can see this way is too long, so we fix this by using Scale Tool, we drag to the correct size. Now we've made sure the copy the transom, we can see that the width of the transom's upper side is point six four centimeters width, which means that it got two point three six centimeters shorter when we use a Scale Tool. So we need to use the Push/ Pull Tool to fix these parts. To do this, we first us use a Select Tool, then we double click under group, click Right Mouse button and go to Edit Group to edit it or click on the inner side of the frame and with the Push/ Pull Tool, we pull two point three six centimeters. The same procedure goes to the lower edge. Once we finish fixing all the sides, we can continue. Now we turn this window into a component. First, we explored all the groups we have made before, then we select the entire window, click the Right Mouse button and select Make Component. We name it DW1, then we added the Dimensions 260 by 250 to the description. Next we change Glue To option to Any. We also select the Cut Opening option. After this, we click on Set Component Axes to set up the axes. Once we complete the correct set up for this window, we have finished this new component. In this class, we created the component DW1, which is a window. By now you should have much more clear the process to create a components in SketchUp. Remember that the materials can be changed depending on you, and the details about the creative component can be added on the component descriptions. This is helpful for further users. Let's stop for now. Goodbye.