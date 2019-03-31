504 Create a window component-DW2

Greetings to all. In today's class, we will create a window DW2. Again, steps are similar to the last two windows. Here, we will use a Rectangle Tool, Measure Tool, and a Line Tool. Let's get started. Now we are going to draw a window called DW2. First, we open a new file, switch to the front view, and draw a 145 by 250 square centimeters rectangle. Then we select Offset Tool to make it an internal rectangle, with an offset of five centimeters from the original one. Next, we select a tape measure tool to draw a guideline 46 centimeters below the top line of our window, and then we draw another guideline, eight centimeters below our first guideline. Once our guidelines are in place, we select Line Tool to trace a line on the guidelines we just drew. After drawing the line, we delete guidelines, erase crossed lines and surfaces. Then we select Push or Pull Tool and push the frame to 12 centimeters. Here we can select the whole frame and make a group. Now we continue by drawing a vertical guideline in the middle of the upper edge of the frame. Then, we will draw another guideline two point five centimeters to the left of the first one. Then we delete the guideline in the middle of the frame. Now, we draw a rectangle from the intersection between the guideline and the frame, to the inner bottom right corner of the frame. Then with the Offset Tool, we make the inner rectangle with an offset of three centimeters. Next, we select the Move Tool to move the lap edge of the inner rectangle to the right two centimeters, which makes this small frame have a width of five centimeters on the left side. Then we can delete the guidelines and unnecessary surface. Now, we put a small frame, four centimeters, and then we pull it. After this, we can draw the glass. To do this, we use a rectangle tool again to draw the rectangle from the middle of the inner corner of this small frame, to the middle of the opposite diagonal corner. We can apply the glass material on the surface. Then, we'll give it some volume by pulling the glass one centimeter. And we finish the glass by grouping it. Triple click on it, and it selects the whole glass. We can see the glass is not in the correct place. To fix this, we need to move it inward, zero point five centimeters. We can select the inner frame and the glass to make a group with them. After that, we move the group inward six centimeters. There, we get the right part of the window down. Next we duplicate the window. Notice that the endpoint we choose is on the corner of the outer frame. Then we select the Scale Tool to mirror the copy of the window. Here, we input minus one. Next, we move the mirrored window inward to four centimeters. Now we get a left and a right parts of the window done. Now we draw a transom. We duplicate the window below and scale it to a proper size. Now, we need to make sure to copy the transom. Here we can see the width of the transom is zero point six four centimeters, which is shorter two point three six centimeters than its original width. To fix this, we use Push or Pull Tool to pull the shorter sides. We start by using the select tool and double click the window pane group. To click the white mouse button, go to edit group to edit it. Then we click on the inner frame faces and import them to two point three six centimeters. Same goes to the lower edge. There we get our transoms with the width of three centimeters. Now, we turn this window into a component. First, we export all the groups we have made before, then we select an entire window, click the right mouse button, and then select Make Component. We name this DW2, then we add the dimensions 114 by 250 to the description. Next, we change Glue To option to Any. We also select the Cut Opening option. After this, we click on set component axes to set up origin points and axes. Once we complete the correct set up for this window, we have finished this new component. We have created the window DW2, which is the last window that we would created for our building. In total, we have three types of windows, and they are all components ready to use in this model or the other model. That's enough for now. Good bye.